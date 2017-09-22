



If we didn’t know better we would think the actress was about to walk the aisle and not just modelling for a bridal shop.



Gorgeously decked in an all white wedding dress, Mide was also made up to have the bridal glow, with all the laces and frills.



This might just inspire the actress to have the white wedding she missed for her her next marriage anniversary…



