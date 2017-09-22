₦airaland Forum

Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS]

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS]

Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by MrNollyzone: 7:40am
Nollywood actress Mide Funmi Martins is all shades of beautiful in new photos on Instagram. The mother of two who is married to movie director Afeez Abiodun was pictured looking like a bride in new photos and the bridal glow has left us wowed!

If we didn’t know better we would think the actress was about to walk the aisle and not just modelling for a bridal shop.

Gorgeously decked in an all white wedding dress, Mide was also made up to have the bridal glow, with all the laces and frills.

This might just inspire the actress to have the white wedding she missed for her her next marriage anniversary…

See more photos!



http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-mide-martins-looking-flawless-wedding-dress/

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:41am
Ok
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by pyyxxaro: 7:42am
Oyibo nose tongue
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Nollyzonenews: 7:43am
Gorgeous grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Homeboiy(m): 8:15am
And so? Make we boil water

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by mamatayour(f): 8:19am
She's beautiful....iyawo oko'la cheesy cheesy
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:21am
Dis werey woman wey sabi curse for film


I like her pointed nose

2 Likes

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 9:31am
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by kidap: 9:31am
cute smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by veekid(m): 11:27am
The make up don make her nose bend grin grin grin with her hypo glorified skin
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by bikerboy1(m): 11:27am
grin I don't trust all these pancake faces any longer. Maybe, she is wearing mask as well embarassed tongue tongue
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by itiswellandwell: 11:28am
Hmm Hmm
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by BoyHuncho(m): 11:28am

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by countryfive: 11:29am
cry
when will women learn to be themselves
all this make believe attitude is too much
see her face like cartoon pics. too much palm cake for face, you can't even tell what
her real face looks like .
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by mykh01(m): 11:29am
What beauty to behold, she pretty.

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by rattlesnake(m): 11:30am
i love
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by JoshMedia(m): 11:30am
She looks good
Hope no be make up mask sha cheesy grin cheesy


Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Keneking: 11:30am
Her wedding day is on a Monday abi shocked shocked
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by fabulousfortune(m): 11:30am
shocked shocked shocked those jugs tho. I wanna have a feel
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by kimbraa(f): 11:31am
pyyxxaro:
Oyibo nose tongue
It's called contouring. May not be her real nose.grin
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Tamass: 11:31am
Flawless indeed! kiss
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Chanchit: 11:31am
E be like say na Leonardo da Vinci paint that face
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Ayo4251(m): 11:32am
This girl that can curse for Africa smiley

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by sureheaven(m): 11:32am
She can bark for Africa in movie. She is biurifu anyway

1 Like

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by bewla(m): 11:32am
part two
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by eliadekx(m): 11:33am
my major problem is how I will get to taste the one in between b4 I'll tastify if she's beurifu or
not so take note

dont appreciate yet till I cornfirm
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by DBossNG(m): 11:33am
Ok
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by 50shadesofme: 11:33am
Hmmn would she look the same without all that makeup undecided

Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by DeHEIGHTS: 11:36am
.
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Florblu(f): 11:36am
Stale.
Her nose like mine
Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by umoslink(m): 11:36am
[img][URL=http://imageshack.com/f/pcg2K70zj][IMG]http://imagizer.imageshack.us/v2/150x100q90/912/g2K70z.jpg[/IMG][/URL][/img]

