₦airaland Forum
Stats: 1,882,773 members, 3,807,536 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 11:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS]
|Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by MrNollyzone: 7:40am
Nollywood actress Mide Funmi Martins is all shades of beautiful in new photos on Instagram. The mother of two who is married to movie director Afeez Abiodun was pictured looking like a bride in new photos and the bridal glow has left us wowed!
If we didn’t know better we would think the actress was about to walk the aisle and not just modelling for a bridal shop.
Gorgeously decked in an all white wedding dress, Mide was also made up to have the bridal glow, with all the laces and frills.
This might just inspire the actress to have the white wedding she missed for her her next marriage anniversary…
See more photos!
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-mide-martins-looking-flawless-wedding-dress/
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:41am
Ok
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by pyyxxaro: 7:42am
Oyibo nose
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Nollyzonenews: 7:43am
Gorgeous
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Homeboiy(m): 8:15am
And so? Make we boil water
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by mamatayour(f): 8:19am
She's beautiful....iyawo oko'la
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:21am
Dis werey woman wey sabi curse for film
I like her pointed nose
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 9:31am
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by kidap: 9:31am
cute
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by veekid(m): 11:27am
The make up don make her nose bend with her hypo glorified skin
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by bikerboy1(m): 11:27am
I don't trust all these pancake faces any longer. Maybe, she is wearing mask as well
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by itiswellandwell: 11:28am
Hmm Hmm
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by BoyHuncho(m): 11:28am
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by countryfive: 11:29am
when will women learn to be themselves
all this make believe attitude is too much
see her face like cartoon pics. too much palm cake for face, you can't even tell what
her real face looks like .
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by mykh01(m): 11:29am
What beauty to behold, she pretty.
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by rattlesnake(m): 11:30am
i love
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by JoshMedia(m): 11:30am
She looks good
Hope no be make up mask sha
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Keneking: 11:30am
Her wedding day is on a Monday abi
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by fabulousfortune(m): 11:30am
those jugs tho. I wanna have a feel
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by kimbraa(f): 11:31am
pyyxxaro:It's called contouring. May not be her real nose.
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Tamass: 11:31am
Flawless indeed!
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Chanchit: 11:31am
E be like say na Leonardo da Vinci paint that face
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Ayo4251(m): 11:32am
This girl that can curse for Africa
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by sureheaven(m): 11:32am
She can bark for Africa in movie. She is biurifu anyway
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by bewla(m): 11:32am
part two
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by eliadekx(m): 11:33am
my major problem is how I will get to taste the one in between b4 I'll tastify if she's beurifu or
not so take note
dont appreciate yet till I cornfirm
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by DBossNG(m): 11:33am
Ok
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by 50shadesofme: 11:33am
Hmmn would she look the same without all that makeup
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by DeHEIGHTS: 11:36am
.
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by Florblu(f): 11:36am
Stale.
Her nose like mine
|Re: Mide Martins Looking Flawless In A Wedding Outfit [PICS] by umoslink(m): 11:36am
