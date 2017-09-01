₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:09am
A gallant Nigerian soldier identified as Chukwunedum Okouche has died while defending the country. The soldier was said to have been killed while battling Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the country earlier this month.
Online users have 'voiced' their different opinions on his death after his pictures were shared online. See below
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/soldier-dies-fighting-boko-haram-terrorists-nigerians-react-photos.html
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:10am

|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by Ninethmare: 10:14am
You take my soldiers to the north to fight your war
Then you bring your soldiers to the east to kill unharmed civilians...
.
.
your hatred for the tribe has graduated to even our own regional soldiers
.
what a government
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by abelprice(m): 10:16am
R. I. P..... biafrian will b lyk... 1 less solider to beat us.... ....
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by PointZerom: 10:18am
They are gradually eliminating Southern soldiers in the name of Boko Haram.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by gfat11: 10:18am
OGA O
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by jerexzy(m): 10:18am
Rip. .the handwork of Apc
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:18am
Ipobs are useless
They don't have regards for both the living and the dead
Proof that they are terrorist
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by cckris: 10:23am
Its not right to die trying to impose INJUSTICE. Every Igbo knows Jideofor, which is not the case in this regard. Unfortunate.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by tyup: 10:24am
sarrki:
it's obvious you've lost your thinking faculty I wonder how those who live with you at home cope knowing they requested for a human being but eran igbe jatijati lo wa. before anyone ban me ask yourself is the guy sensible at all?
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by PointZerom: 10:25am
sarrki:
Buhari knows where Shakou is, he said he negotiated with him for the release of chibok girls. I leave you to your conscience.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:26am
tyup:
I won't report you to myndd44
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by raker300: 10:28am
sarrki:you talk like a 6 year old with down syndrome
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by tyup: 10:32am
sarrki:
report me you fool ask yourself all the time you've wasted being tribalistic how much has it had to your pocket instead you just get people thinking if God did nt give u brain since birth and hate even among your kinsmen. or are you just trying to be funny? but i'm sorry your not in any way
cause I know what's killing you n that hypocrisy I know you'd is feeling the heat from this administration but hypocrisy and stupidity wount let you say the truth n stand on the right side
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by Abaribe: 10:32am
All I can see are pained ipobs… they hail their brothers killed for drug trafficking in Malaysia ,India, SA etc but insult someone who is fighting for a cause he belives…. Ipobs and hypocrisy… Shameless lot
Kanu must Resume or Resign
Truth hurts
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by boostdom: 10:32am
raker300:
He has to fulfill his daily quota else he ain't getting paid.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by iConductor: 10:33am
sarrki:
Howbah dah?
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by psucc(m): 10:34am
gfat11:Dying for someone who doesn't even know or wants you alive Nigeria is not worth it.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:42am
raker300:
Uncle where have you been ?
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:42am
Sad
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by vital: 10:48am
Dying on the hand of the terrorist.its a pity.Boko haram north,lassa fever north,bird flu north,all the epidermic north.they think say we no know say na all these avenue them dey use divert money from internation aids like UN,bill gate foundation and so on.they told us that they negotiated with boko haram terrorist.i weep for the country shaa.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 10:52am
What is the point here? The vast majority of people that commented there wished him R.I.P and congratulated him for his bravery, just tiny few decided to be mischievous, which is their right to be
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 10:56am
Okay
No one gives a bleep
This isn't America where soldiers are celebrated; they actually deserve the glory accorded to them. Unlike naija soldiers wey na to beat, bully and kill innocent people dem sabi whereas if them see boko haram dey go begin fear. Lol
Numerous Nigerians have suffered in the hands of this naija soldiers; drivers, motorist, those who have worn any camo clothing, unarmed igbos in the east, unarmed protesters, Shittes, and countless citizens have been at the receiving end of this brutal armed beast, they intimidate and bully people at the slightest opportunity.
Am sure if you have been maltreated by them before you wouldn't mind even if you hear say boko boys they slaughter them day in day out.
No Bleep is given jor
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by kettykin: 11:00am
sarrki:
Please apart from spamming Nairaland with some of these very hateful comments about ipob, do you have any other contribution to the wellbeing of Nigeria or mankind
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by nairalandankrah: 11:01am
UNDER the tyrant, NIGERIA'S army have been turned into civillian killing machine...
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by AngryRebel: 11:24am
sarrki:Stu*pid snitch...is that not what u love doing,u keep insulting others, all in d name of been a ass*hole for a Godforsaken country. I spit on u n ur worthless country.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by Timbuktuo: 11:27am
PointZerom:
Mad but not roaming. In fact, mad and surfing the net sef.
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by attackgat: 11:38am
After all the people they murdered in Abia state, I can never feel anything for any Nigerian soldier who dies anywhere
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by Kingbet: 11:56am
PointZerom:tribalism is also affecting them
|Re: A Soldier Killed While Fighting Boko Haram. Nigerians React (Photos) by CaptainG00D: 12:02pm
Nawq
