Online users have 'voiced' their different opinions on his death after his pictures were shared online. See below



A gallant Nigerian soldier identified as Chukwunedum Okouche has died while defending the country. The soldier was said to have been killed while battling Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the country earlier this month.

You take my soldiers to the north to fight your war

Then you bring your soldiers to the east to kill unharmed civilians...

your hatred for the tribe has graduated to even our own regional soldiers

.... R. I. P..... biafrian will b lyk... 1 less solider to beat us........ 1 Like

They are gradually eliminating Southern soldiers in the name of Boko Haram. 47 Likes 1 Share

Rip. .the handwork of Apc 4 Likes

Ipobs are useless



They don't have regards for both the living and the dead



Proof that they are terrorist 26 Likes 3 Shares

Its not right to die trying to impose INJUSTICE. Every Igbo knows Jideofor, which is not the case in this regard. Unfortunate.

sarrki:

it's obvious you've lost your thinking faculty I wonder how those who live with you at home cope knowing they requested for a human being but eran igbe jatijati lo wa. before anyone ban me ask yourself is the guy sensible at all?

Buhari knows where Shakou is, he said he negotiated with him for the release of chibok girls. I leave you to your conscience.

it's obvious you've lost your thinking faculty I wonder how those who live with you at home cope knowing they requested for a human being but eran igbe jatijati lo wa. before anyone ban me ask yourself is the guy sensible at all?

I won't report you to myndd44

you talk like a 6 year old with down syndrome

I won't report you to myndd44

report me you fool ask yourself all the time you've wasted being tribalistic how much has it had to your pocket instead you just get people thinking if God did nt give u brain since birth and hate even among your kinsmen. or are you just trying to be funny? but i'm sorry your not in any way



report me you fool ask yourself all the time you've wasted being tribalistic how much has it had to your pocket instead you just get people thinking if God did nt give u brain since birth and hate even among your kinsmen. or are you just trying to be funny? but i'm sorry your not in any way

cause I know what's killing you n that hypocrisy I know you'd is feeling the heat from this administration but hypocrisy and stupidity wount let you say the truth n stand on the right side

All I can see are pained ipobs… they hail their brothers killed for drug trafficking in Malaysia ,India, SA etc but insult someone who is fighting for a cause he belives…. Ipobs and hypocrisy… Shameless lot

Kanu must Resume or Resign

Truth hurts

you talk like a 6 year old with down syndrome

He has to fulfill his daily quota else he ain't getting paid.

Proof that they are terrorist

Buhari Jubril from Sudan is still the supreme terrorist and grand patron of Fulani herdsmen, the 4th most dangerous terrorist group in the world.



Jubril from Sudan is still the supreme terrorist and grand patron of Fulani herdsmen, the 4th most dangerous terrorist group in the world.

Howbah dah?

Dying for someone who doesn't even know or wants you alive Nigeria is not worth it.

you talk like a 6 year old with down syndrome

Uncle where have you been ? Uncle where have you been ?

Sad

Dying on the hand of the terrorist.its a pity.Boko haram north,lassa fever north,bird flu north,all the epidermic north.they think say we no know say na all these avenue them dey use divert money from internation aids like UN,bill gate foundation and so on.they told us that they negotiated with boko haram terrorist.i weep for the country shaa. 5 Likes

What is the point here? The vast majority of people that commented there wished him R.I.P and congratulated him for his bravery, just tiny few decided to be mischievous, which is their right to be



No one gives a bleep



This isn't America where soldiers are celebrated; they actually deserve the glory accorded to them. Unlike naija soldiers wey na to beat, bully and kill innocent people dem sabi whereas if them see boko haram dey go begin fear. Lol



Numerous Nigerians have suffered in the hands of this naija soldiers; drivers, motorist, those who have worn any camo clothing, unarmed igbos in the east, unarmed protesters, Shittes, and countless citizens have been at the receiving end of this brutal armed beast, they intimidate and bully people at the slightest opportunity.

Am sure if you have been maltreated by them before you wouldn't mind even if you hear say boko boys they slaughter them day in day out.





No one gives a bleep

This isn't America where soldiers are celebrated; they actually deserve the glory accorded to them. Unlike naija soldiers wey na to beat, bully and kill innocent people dem sabi whereas if them see boko haram dey go begin fear. Lol

Numerous Nigerians have suffered in the hands of this naija soldiers; drivers, motorist, those who have worn any camo clothing, unarmed igbos in the east, unarmed protesters, Shittes, and countless citizens have been at the receiving end of this brutal armed beast, they intimidate and bully people at the slightest opportunity.

Am sure if you have been maltreated by them before you wouldn't mind even if you hear say boko boys they slaughter them day in day out.

No Bleep is given jor

Proof that they are terrorist

Please apart from spamming Nairaland with some of these very hateful comments about ipob, do you have any other contribution to the wellbeing of Nigeria or mankind

UNDER the tyrant, NIGERIA'S army have been turned into civillian killing machine... 6 Likes

Stu*pid snitch...is that not what u love doing,u keep insulting others, all in d name of been a ass*hole for a Godforsaken country. I spit on u n ur worthless country.

They are gradually eliminating Southern soldiers in the name of Boko Haram.





Mad but not roaming. In fact, mad and surfing the net sef.

After all the people they murdered in Abia state, I can never feel anything for any Nigerian soldier who dies anywhere 9 Likes

They are gradually eliminating Southern soldiers in the name of Boko Haram.



tribalism is also affecting them