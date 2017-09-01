Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos (12043 Views)

Former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha and her Daughter looks very pretty in these photos.



More photos below;















Only God last forever 11 Likes 4 Shares

Note to all those that take life hard



Only God last forever



He's same yesterday , Today and forever



May your name be praised



Ancient of days



I am that I am



Kabiyesi



Allah,



Ubangiji



Chineke



Obasi



Eledumare



He knows the beginning from the end



The creature of all man kind



The sayer of be and it shall be



Only you worth to be praised



All Glory and Adoration is unto o lord



From you we come and to you we shall return 39 Likes 6 Shares

Their papa is an epitome of what is wrong with average Nigerian politician. 5 Likes 1 Share

Descendant of a high profile thief 4 Likes 1 Share

so that stupid girl that poisoned their father didn't finish her job....what nonsense 3 Likes

You only reminded us of how not to be a good Nigerian!

I hear say na OBJ dey sample her ekwe now 5 Likes

God punish you and your late husband, una be major contributor for this mess wey Nigeria dey so 3 Likes

One hypocrite up there wants likes,mtchew....



The daughter is an exact replica of the dad.

I remember Maryam and the Women Devt Center



Age graciously. 2 Likes

Your judgement is in Hell 1 Like

Mumu! Mumu! 2 Likes

Celebrating thieves! 1 Like 1 Share

Nice

Abacha.A chief wrecker of the entity called Nigeria.

nairavsdollars:

I hear say na OBJ dey sample her ekwe now WHO TELL U DAT ONE .... WHO TELL U DAT ONE ....





Kudos! Life goes on abi?Kudos!

Dis woman still dey market o. Person fit use am collect some of the money she and her husband stole from Nigeria with her pusssssy as extra gain 1 Like

She looks different. She has aged.

Gumsu resembles her father well.

PRINCEVICKEY:

WHO TELL U DAT ONE .... don't mind him. How Obj go dey drag the babe with me? don't mind him. How Obj go dey drag the babe with me?

striking resemblance there

nice one

Family of thieves!



The role models of the Goodluck Jonathan family.

People keep praying for God to punish those who are eating our food.. And Abacha ate a large chunk and his family is still leaving large. Babangida chop him home and today he is still leaving large..



Mention one big politician wey hoodwink us, wey dey sufa today...

So when people tell you that the wicked people will die, dont surrender fighting for ur right to hope for karma to do its work. Karma will come wen we all die. 1 Like

That name funny oo "Gumsu" lol..

Eventually everything change, even the brightest of colors turn grey

Then she was the first lady, beautiful and everyone was crushing on her, now look at her.





Just that some of these nairalanders pointing holy fingers will not live up to her age



He without sin cast the first stone



Try and live your life biko

For those who are old enough to remember, Gumsu's SSCE result from Queen's College was legendary

She's really looking good though, God bless her 2 Likes

Family of robbers and killer