Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:11am


Former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha and her Daughter looks very pretty in these photos.

More photos below;







News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/beautiful-new-photos-of-former-first.html

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:11am


Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by sarrki(m): 10:12am
Only God last forever

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by madridguy(m): 10:12am
tongue
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by sarrki(m): 10:16am
Note to all those that take life hard

Only God last forever

He's same yesterday , Today and forever

May your name be praised

Ancient of days

I am that I am

Kabiyesi

Allah,

Ubangiji

Chineke

Obasi

Eledumare

He knows the beginning from the end

The creature of all man kind

The sayer of be and it shall be

Only you worth to be praised

All Glory and Adoration is unto o lord

From you we come and to you we shall return

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by mazimee(m): 10:17am
Their papa is an epitome of what is wrong with average Nigerian politician.

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by victorvezx(m): 10:54am
Descendant of a high profile thief

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by smardray(m): 11:37am
so that stupid girl that poisoned their father didn't finish her job....what nonsense

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by DoyenExchange: 11:41am
You only reminded us of how not to be a good Nigerian!
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 11:54am
I hear say na OBJ dey sample her ekwe now

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 12:14pm
God punish you and your late husband, una be major contributor for this mess wey Nigeria dey so angry

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by fergie001(m): 12:19pm
One hypocrite up there wants likes,mtchew....

The daughter is an exact replica of the dad.
I remember Maryam and the Women Devt Center

Age graciously.

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Keneking: 12:20pm
Your judgement is in Hell cheesy

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by richidinho(m): 12:28pm
Mumu!

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by richidinho(m): 12:29pm
Celebrating thieves!

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by DanielsParker(m): 1:16pm
Nice
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by thorpido(m): 1:17pm
Abacha.A chief wrecker of the entity called Nigeria.
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by PRINCEVICKEY: 1:18pm
WHO TELL U DAT ONE ....
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by KanwuliaExtra: 1:18pm
Life goes on abi?

Kudos! kiss
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 1:18pm
Dis woman still dey market o. Person fit use am collect some of the money she and her husband stole from Nigeria with her pusssssy as extra gain

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by biggy26: 1:18pm
She looks different. She has aged.
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Not0fThis: 1:19pm
Gumsu resembles her father well.
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 1:19pm
don't mind him. How Obj go dey drag the babe with me?
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Financialfree: 1:19pm
striking resemblance there
nice one
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Gamesmart: 1:20pm
Family of thieves!

The role models of the Goodluck Jonathan family.
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:22pm
People keep praying for God to punish those who are eating our food.. And Abacha ate a large chunk and his family is still leaving large. Babangida chop him home and today he is still leaving large..

Mention one big politician wey hoodwink us, wey dey sufa today...
So when people tell you that the wicked people will die, dont surrender fighting for ur right to hope for karma to do its work. Karma will come wen we all die.

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by netflicks: 1:22pm
That name funny oo "Gumsu" lol.. cheesy
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by SenorFax(m): 1:23pm
Eventually everything change, even the brightest of colors turn grey
Then she was the first lady, beautiful and everyone was crushing on her, now look at her.


Just that some of these nairalanders pointing holy fingers will not live up to her age

He without sin cast the first stone

Try and live your life biko
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:23pm
For those who are old enough to remember, Gumsu's SSCE result from Queen's College was legendary
She's really looking good though, God bless her

Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Michael004: 1:23pm
Family of robbers and killer
Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Scatterscatter(m): 1:25pm
So this people still get mind put Abacha picture for sitting room undecided

