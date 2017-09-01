₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:11am
Former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha and her Daughter looks very pretty in these photos.
More photos below;
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/beautiful-new-photos-of-former-first.html
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:11am
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by sarrki(m): 10:12am
Only God last forever
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by madridguy(m): 10:12am
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by sarrki(m): 10:16am
Note to all those that take life hard
Only God last forever
He's same yesterday , Today and forever
May your name be praised
Ancient of days
I am that I am
Kabiyesi
Allah,
Ubangiji
Chineke
Obasi
Eledumare
He knows the beginning from the end
The creature of all man kind
The sayer of be and it shall be
Only you worth to be praised
All Glory and Adoration is unto o lord
From you we come and to you we shall return
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by mazimee(m): 10:17am
Their papa is an epitome of what is wrong with average Nigerian politician.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by victorvezx(m): 10:54am
Descendant of a high profile thief
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by smardray(m): 11:37am
so that stupid girl that poisoned their father didn't finish her job....what nonsense
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by DoyenExchange: 11:41am
You only reminded us of how not to be a good Nigerian!
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 11:54am
I hear say na OBJ dey sample her ekwe now
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 12:14pm
God punish you and your late husband, una be major contributor for this mess wey Nigeria dey so
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by fergie001(m): 12:19pm
One hypocrite up there wants likes,mtchew....
The daughter is an exact replica of the dad.
I remember Maryam and the Women Devt Center
Age graciously.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Keneking: 12:20pm
Your judgement is in Hell
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by richidinho(m): 12:28pm
sarrki:
Mumu!
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by richidinho(m): 12:29pm
Celebrating thieves!
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by DanielsParker(m): 1:16pm
Nice
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by thorpido(m): 1:17pm
Abacha.A chief wrecker of the entity called Nigeria.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by PRINCEVICKEY: 1:18pm
nairavsdollars:WHO TELL U DAT ONE ....
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by KanwuliaExtra: 1:18pm
Life goes on abi?
Kudos!
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 1:18pm
Dis woman still dey market o. Person fit use am collect some of the money she and her husband stole from Nigeria with her pusssssy as extra gain
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by biggy26: 1:18pm
She looks different. She has aged.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Not0fThis: 1:19pm
Gumsu resembles her father well.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by enemyofprogress: 1:19pm
PRINCEVICKEY:don't mind him. How Obj go dey drag the babe with me?
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Financialfree: 1:19pm
striking resemblance there
nice one
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Gamesmart: 1:20pm
Family of thieves!
The role models of the Goodluck Jonathan family.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 1:22pm
People keep praying for God to punish those who are eating our food.. And Abacha ate a large chunk and his family is still leaving large. Babangida chop him home and today he is still leaving large..
Mention one big politician wey hoodwink us, wey dey sufa today...
So when people tell you that the wicked people will die, dont surrender fighting for ur right to hope for karma to do its work. Karma will come wen we all die.
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by netflicks: 1:22pm
That name funny oo "Gumsu" lol..
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by SenorFax(m): 1:23pm
Eventually everything change, even the brightest of colors turn grey
Then she was the first lady, beautiful and everyone was crushing on her, now look at her.
Just that some of these nairalanders pointing holy fingers will not live up to her age
He without sin cast the first stone
Try and live your life biko
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:23pm
For those who are old enough to remember, Gumsu's SSCE result from Queen's College was legendary
She's really looking good though, God bless her
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Michael004: 1:23pm
Family of robbers and killer
|Re: Maryam Abacha And Her Daughter Gumsu In New Photos by Scatterscatter(m): 1:25pm
So this people still get mind put Abacha picture for sitting room
