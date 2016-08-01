



The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news to fans and after a picture of herself with caption saying



''Yesterday at the signing of my new partnership with BSTAN HOMES. I am very excited to join the team as their BRAND AMBASSADOR.''







See another photo below......







