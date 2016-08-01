₦airaland Forum

Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by kidap: 10:11am
Veteran actross Sola sobowale has just got herself an endorsement deals with BSTAN Homes,a leading company in real estate and property design, construction and development  in Nigeria.

The  actress took to her Instagram page to share the news to fans and after a picture of herself with caption saying

''Yesterday at the signing of my new partnership with BSTAN HOMES. I am very excited to join the team as their BRAND AMBASSADOR.''



See another photo below......



Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:24am
congrats
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 10:37am
Ok
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 1:19pm
That woman is loaded.
I luv the way she way she enmeshes herself in her '' hustle'' role.
She is vibrant, energetic, smart, diplomatic and beautiful

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:19pm
Congrats Mama Sekinat. lolz

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:20pm
MRAKBEE:
That woman is loaded

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by IJOBA2: 1:20pm
HER YANSH IS FLAT JUST LIKE RACHAEL ONIGAangry

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:21pm
Is that like an endorsement?
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Financialfree: 1:21pm
thumbs upppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 1:22pm
[quote author=DONSMITH123 post=60720165][/quote]
Oga wetin happen?
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by cokiek(f): 1:22pm
Well deserved!

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by CakezbyMarie: 1:24pm
Congrats lovely mama
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:25pm
MRAKBEE:

Oga wetin happen?

na old woman chest you dey look abi?

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:26pm
IJOBA2:
HER YANSH IS FLAT JUST LIKE RACHAEL ONIGAangry

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by mykh01(m): 1:27pm
Congrat ma
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 1:32pm
DONSMITH123:


na old woman chest you dey look abi?
That same Old chest was once bubbling with life but for people like you and her kids.
She still rocks though.
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 1:32pm
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 1:45pm
Mama Sekinat is bae
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Emanuola(m): 1:59pm
At all at all NA inm bad! As GLO,MTN,Airtel no gree sign am BCS she no get wetin dem want. Congrats JAre mama niyen!
Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Klington: 2:02pm
IJOBA2:
HER YANSH IS FLAT JUST LIKE RACHAEL ONIGAangry

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by Klington: 2:04pm
Toyi tomato

Re: Sola Sobowale Becomes BSTAN Homes Ambassador (Photos) by HarmonyDee(f): 2:25pm
mama sekinat... wey no dy take nonsense from anybody congrats

(0) (Reply)

