₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,883 members, 3,807,949 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar (13526 Views)
Lukaku Calls For End To Offensive Chant About His Manhood / Lukaku Scores Again As United Downs City In ICC Derby / Picture Of Romelu Lukaku Medical At Old Trafford (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Aldebaran(m): 10:41am
Romelu Lukaku has told Manchester United fans to ‘respect each other’ after an anti-discrimination group complained about a lewd terrace chant.
Kick It Out described a song, which makes reference to the size of Lukaku’s manhood, as ‘offensive and discriminatory’ with racist undertones in a letter to United earlier this week.
The Football Association has asked United to keep them informed of how they are combating the issue.
Lukaku broke his silence on Thursday in a message from the club’s official Twitter account.
‘Great backing since I joined United,’ the striker said. ‘Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #respecteachother.’
United have a zero tolerance towards racism and were seeking advice after the chant's content came to light.
A small section of fans gave the song - to the tune of 'Made of Stone' by The Stone Roses - a short airing during Wednesday’s victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.
It had also been heard from one corner of Old Trafford in games against Basle and Everton.
The club posted on social media ahead of the Burton game that 'action will be taken against any offensive behaviour'.
Stewards were briefed on the matter before the match and prepared to act where necessary. No arrests were made or complaints lodged to Greater Manchester Police.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4907572/Romelu-Lukaku-says-Man-United-fans-meant-chant.html
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Yeligray(m): 10:44am
God have endowed african men with huge cucumber.. Proudly african.
5 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Homeboiy(m): 10:49am
I can't imagine how big kanté manhood go be
6 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by mazimee(m): 11:08am
Homeboiy:
Chisos, why would a man want to imagine the size of another man's manhood is?
69 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by terrezo2002(m): 12:43pm
Perverts everywhere. No more shame
2 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Keneking: 1:40pm
Where is the object sef?
Conte own go be like lizard own
3 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Chiedu4Trump: 1:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by ottohan(m): 1:41pm
Old news
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 1:42pm
ok
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by iyke926(m): 1:42pm
Homeboiy:That's a faggish thought
21 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by GasAndOilTheory(m): 1:42pm
With the right size,
Life Is Good
Always chose LUKAKU.
2 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by mykh01(m): 1:43pm
I don't get the gist
4 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:43pm
I jus Hope tht won't affect his performance from now on sha
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Florblu(f): 1:43pm
It's not about how big,it's about how effective it is biko
I'm out of here
9 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by JoshMedia(m): 1:43pm
Alright
Have heard you
Just check my signature
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by naptu2: 1:44pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by emmabest2000(m): 1:44pm
Crazy fans ....
But is this possible?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by whoubmrdust: 1:44pm
Imagine that
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Lanretoye(m): 1:44pm
okay,let the winning continue
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Oche211(m): 1:44pm
Homeboiy:gay alert
4 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by hilroy: 1:44pm
Perverts everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Leetunechi: 1:44pm
Blue for life
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by hahn(m): 1:45pm
Homeboiy:
The gay is in you
3 Likes
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Generalkaycee(m): 1:45pm
.
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by Germaindefoe(m): 1:45pm
.
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by phenzy: 1:46pm
Manhood ko manwood ni.....carry on redrom and let the goals keep coming in up united
1 Like
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by missbeckykisses(f): 1:46pm
Hmmm, my favorite topics, so where are the pictures of the kini
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:47pm
I would have loved if chants like this could be stopped in football but it's an herculean task. I hope they stop And they don't, he should be his goals do the talking.
|Re: Chant About The Size Of Romelu Lukaku's Manhood By Man United Fans Causes Uproar by jericco1(m): 1:47pm
Lol. Pana
Arsenal First Team Players Plus Their Weekly And Yearly Salaries. / Ross Berkley Of Everton Could Play For Super Eagles / Germany 2006: Group C( Group of Death)
Viewing this topic: slex(m), darmiee1(m), Prestdude, bolaji3071(m), Audu2008, TinaAnita(f), nwannemous(m), michaels5050, benosky(m), Guestlander, bufness(m), MCzubby247(m), emmylove2016, jagabanjbl(m), mjbaba, LazyBoi(m), Eness(m), chizzy161(f), ayo22(m), Mavinkent(m), odiagabros(m), powerblessing, Kells677(m), pitola, kerrie518, ernie4life(m), tawababiola, epg, sauceEEP(m), leemond(m), badmus306(m), Gracesofar(m), Ups01(m), okomile, Valleoo, Warlord3000(m), EZENDIZUOGU(m), gbengadada2004(m), Bisited, SIGE(m), adesinakayode, akinleye12345(m), bacilus(m), rennylaw(m), FiringSquad(m), eamodu(m), PapaNnamdi, taiwo05(m), hourl(m), pafra(m), Smarte724(m), Psittacus(m), donmarvex1(m), Realdeals(m), MBtz(m), Samuel1106(m), mafioso47(m), ycmdng(m), richard69(m), segundo(m), Mancentral(m), penuelway(m), drcliff(m), senatrpaichulo(m), eddycolo(m), AlNur, Lordtrillion(m), balominer, Seunbert(m), olumydey(m), reciprokal, chizobad1(m), luizmendezgrant(m), temmiedee, Roon9(m), WoskiPieces(m), Shezhawt(f), KOMZYLEE(m), frezeh, Joshkid(m), Agozie48, winnex007(m), gbenga4sure(m), capricornian(m), Zelex9(m), lukasa, emyphil, YourGrace, OmoAtlanta, itsIYKE(m), Sirtford, samm(m), DUMCHRIS(m), aycapri(m), doubler(m), kulay1(m), LastSurvivor11, Brillantman, GGclef(m), Topet124, antontech(m), wristbangle(m), oladee13(m), ikeepitreal(m), omotoyin007, Lexusgs430, Pussymeat, MOSTEC(m), Seconsol92(m), jaymezzz(m), Dasuks(m), olumaxi(m), Ladex2012, sexaddict08(m), niyilagun(m), Maxem85, Judah95(m), Sammye(m), yosmen, zickky, duketerry22, eggheadie(m), Tobyjagz, deejay102, peacefulwealth(f), kingcypress, fabby101, VampireeM(f) and 224 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16