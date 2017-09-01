Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" (8466 Views)

"you are very stupid, na blackface brought you out, na him form the group and he also wrote most of your songs. You should not forget him because he has problems, you need to show him love, no matter what, he his still your brother. He says



Watch The Interview Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSemBl3XJkY&feature=youtu.be



Idris in the news again with his irrelevant topics



The struggle for attention is real 18 Likes

This guy needs to be silenced permanently 7 Likes

I can't waste my comment on someone who is unemployed.. The most useless work in life is being a critic. 5 Likes

Ogbeni shut up jare! Your own sef don't dey too much 4 Likes

But dis Man no know say hin don old o But dis Man no know say hin don old o

Abeg what exactly is wrong with this Nigga 2 Likes

oh my!!!...u ve gained enough popularity nw....release the song now 2 Likes

Idris when your life don JAGAJAGA finish na rubbish you come dey talk up and down. 4 Likes

He gas finally displaced Anty Kemi, Wat an achievement 1 Like

Grandpa behaving lyk a kid 1 Like

Mr man release your song. we have know you small na

This guy has mixed refrun, tramadol + dry weed with sapele water 1 Like

Who woke up this bro up frm his grave? 3 Likes

hian..





Well one good turn deserves another,i have said my own. Well one good turn deserves another,i have said my own. 1 Like

Wakaweekee MC 2 Likes

He's back.

...only to make noise as we've known from time immemorial.

Blackface should learn something from the EMPIRE series.

Even 2face knows he ought not to have forgotten Blackface. But i think at the same time that "NOBODY OWES ANYBODY ANYTHING" 3 Likes

Cheap attention seeker..





















Haha Haha 1 Like





smardray:

oh my!!!...u ve gained enough popularity nw....release the song now LOLz This dude has been attacking other artists lately. Wa'gwan?LOLz

Morọ́n

Hmmmm..the return of Eedris...insulting everybody...oga jaga jaga how fa na

We are quick to judge all because some people love 2face, but lets be realistic there is a fact in what Eedris said. 7 Likes

Okay

When Eedris (Rtd Musician) begins to rant everyday like this, you know he is dead broke. 3 Likes 1 Share

I blame the fools that interview him and the idiot thar brought it here