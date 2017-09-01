₦airaland Forum

Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" - Celebrities - Nairaland

Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Muckross1122(m): 10:58am
The controversial man "idris Abdulkarim" has also blast 2face idibia for forgetting his formal record label mate "blackface",

"you are very stupid, na blackface brought you out, na him form the group and he also wrote most of your songs. You should not forget him because he has problems, you need to show him love, no matter what, he his still your brother. He says

Watch The Interview Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSemBl3XJkY&feature=youtu.be

Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/09/blackface-made-you-what-you-are-todag.html

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by attention007(m): 11:05am
Idris in the news again with his irrelevant topics

The struggle for attention is real

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Florblu(f): 11:09am
This guy needs to be silenced permanently

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Yeligray(m): 11:10am
I can't waste my comment on someone who is unemployed.. The most useless work in life is being a critic.

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by BoyHuncho(m): 11:16am
Ogbeni shut up jare! Your own sef don't dey too much undecided

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by FuckBooy: 11:18am
undecided But dis Man no know say hin don old o grin grin
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by benedictnsi(m): 11:20am
Abeg what exactly is wrong with this Nigga

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by smardray(m): 11:23am
oh my!!!...u ve gained enough popularity nw....release the song now

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Baawaa(m): 11:27am
Idris when your life don JAGAJAGA finish na rubbish you come dey talk up and down.

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by TINALETC3(f): 1:46pm
He gas finally displaced Anty Kemi, Wat an achievement grin grin grin grin

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Generalkaycee(m): 1:46pm
Grandpa behaving lyk a kid

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Ochinex(m): 1:46pm
Mr man release your song. we have know you small na undecided
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Samtobh(m): 1:47pm
nnj
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by allanphash7(m): 1:47pm
This guy has mixed refrun, tramadol + dry weed with sapele water

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by hilroy: 1:47pm
Who woke up this bro up frm his grave?

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by DanielsParker(m): 1:47pm
hian..
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Evablizin(f): 1:47pm
sad

Well one good turn deserves another,i have said my own.

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by ikorodureporta: 1:47pm
Wakaweekee MC grin

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Celcius: 1:47pm
He's back.
...only to make noise as we've known from time immemorial.
Blackface should learn something from the EMPIRE series.
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by lollypeezle(m): 1:47pm
Even 2face knows he ought not to have forgotten Blackface. But i think at the same time that "NOBODY OWES ANYBODY ANYTHING"

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by nelcliff(m): 1:47pm
Cheap attention seeker..
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Dotwillis1(m): 1:47pm
grin









Haha

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by Not0fThis: 1:47pm
This dude has been attacking other artists lately. Wa'gwan?

smardray:
oh my!!!...u ve gained enough popularity nw....release the song now
LOLz
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by firstolalekan(m): 1:47pm
Morọ́n
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by whoubmrdust: 1:48pm
Hmmmm..the return of Eedris...insulting everybody...oga jaga jaga how fa na
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by dotcomnamename: 1:48pm
We are quick to judge all because some people love 2face, but lets be realistic there is a fact in what Eedris said.

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by lelvin(m): 1:48pm
Okay
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by wellmax(m): 1:48pm
When Eedris (Rtd Musician) begins to rant everyday like this, you know he is dead broke.

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by ncha373: 1:48pm
I blame the fools that interview him and the idiot thar brought it here
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts 2face: "You Are Ungrateful For Forgetting Blackface" by sotall(m): 1:48pm
OK

