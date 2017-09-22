Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone (6293 Views)

He called on the campaigner of the Free The Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze to not only criticize Pastors but to also criticize Islamic and traditional leaders as well.



He claims that the constant criticism of Pastors by OAP Freeze is something that gets to him cos it is similar to dragging his Christian religion in the mud. He says Daddy Freeze makes it look like leaders of other religions including the traditional ones are very decent and don’t have shortcomings of their own.



He dares Freeze to start criticizing Islamic and Traditional Leaders as well and that he is ready to offer him the sum of 100K if he can take up the task.



He has more to say in the video below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr0s43ZTfBs&feature=youtu.be A Nigerian Comedy named Jollof has come out to dare OAP Daddy Freeze in a video.He called on the campaigner of the Free The Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze to not only criticize Pastors but to also criticize Islamic and traditional leaders as well.He claims that the constant criticism of Pastors by OAP Freeze is something that gets to him cos it is similar to dragging his Christian religion in the mud. He says Daddy Freeze makes it look like leaders of other religions including the traditional ones are very decent and don’t have shortcomings of their own.He dares Freeze to start criticizing Islamic and Traditional Leaders as well and that he is ready to offer him the sum of 100K if he can take up the task.He has more to say in the video below.cc lalasticlala 3 Likes

What a brilliant challenge.



That man called OAP Daddy Freeze has taken the leniency of Christianity for granted for far too long. Though I agree with some of the things he says, I just don't understand why a very sinful man thinks he's in the best position to take criticizing pastors as his job. I don't blame him much cos those thieves in sheep clothing gave men like him a mouth piece to insult Christianity.



He is always looking for a slight excuse to ridicule pastors. What he doesn't know is that he rubbishes Christianity in the process. The worst part is that he doesn't know that his stupid stance is creating more atheists since he doesn't recommend the right Church for his listeners.



According to the Comedian in the video above, he knows he dare not criticize Islam cos they will kill him before he drops the microphone. Even those babalawos and traditional leaders can use juju to wipe him out. But Christianity's leniency is what he can insult.



Thank you Jesus Christ for commanding us to forgive those who insult or ridicule us. You were the best man that ever lived on earth and you still do in our hearts. Holy is your Name.



Luke 6:28



bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.



Mathew 5:44-45



But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,

that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 76 Likes 2 Shares

If he tries it he will look for his head even wen he goes to hell his head may not be intact because it might be hanging on one mallam's stick.

Love the way Christianity is tolerant though, we believe that no matter wat u want to say, its between u amd ur creator and terrorism would go extinct in the world if muslims learn that too 49 Likes 2 Shares

zionmade1:

If he tries it he will look for his head even wen he goes to hell his head may not be intact because it might be hanging on one mallam's stick.

Love the way Christianity is tolerant though, we believe that no matter wat u want to say, its between u amd ur creator and terrorism would go extinct in the world if muslims learn that too What a brilliant contribution.



What a brilliant contribution.

I bet he would not pick up the challenge because he still likes the fact that his head is on his neck. Thank God for the tolerance and peaceful nature of Christianity 34 Likes 1 Share





Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am,



If baba freeze opens fire now hypocrites will come for his head,



Mr jollof or whatever they call you, face your own ministry to avoid getting burnt Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am,If baba freeze opens fire now hypocrites will come for his head,Mr jollof or whatever they call you, face your own ministry to avoid getting burnt

cc lalasticlala





una wan make freeze die young abi una wan make freeze die young abi 9 Likes

Freeze, I dare you to take up this challenge! 17 Likes

He only has mouth for Pastors cause those ones will turn the other cheek. 15 Likes

Why would he criticize a religion that's not his own let a Muslim OAP do so 8 Likes

He knows they will "Jungle justice" him. I hate him for his loud mouth 11 Likes

Keep on criticizing pastors because no one will harm you. The highest you will receive is the wrath of God.



But don't try that poo with Islamic leaders oooo.. These people have zero tolerance and are susceptible to anger and violence. Allah boys don't wait for God to take vengeance for them and they wouldn't hesitate to bring down your head if you make any derogatory remark against their religion



Even we Christians are not allowed in their territory on Nairaland, so what are you talking about?



Daddy Freeze, na God I take beg you ooo 33 Likes 4 Shares

Lolz..he dey fear nah..he mind no reach..those traditional leaders na juju dey go send give am

Fear no go gree am lest dem declare am haram or put fatwa on ein head.



Even for Nairaland, dem dey yab pastors.

But fear no gree MODS put for front page anything negative about Islam or imam.



Let's call a spade a spade.



We all fear the Muslims , not who they worship.



None Christians disregard Christians but fear who we worship. 6 Likes

cc lalasticlala





because Christianity is peaceful he can talk anyhow he should try with Islam





una go see his body part for 3 junctions for lekki because Christianity is peaceful he can talk anyhow he should try with Islamuna go see his body part for 3 junctions for lekki 9 Likes

Mumu Op how many Islamic scholars uses private jet talk less of Rolls Royce 10 Likes

He surely know he can only try that with Christians because he is one, make he try that with muslims and they will bury him... 2 Likes

It doesn't make sense to dare Freeze with such, you can only criticize what you know. Freeze was never a Muslim neither was he a juju man. As someone with Christian background why should he criticize other religions he know nothing about? 19 Likes

maximunimpact:

It doesn't make sense to dare Freeze with such, you can only criticize what you know. Freeze was never a Muslim neither was he a juju man. As someone with Christian background why should he criticize other regions he know nothing about? You're the only one that made any sense so far, I'm an atheist, a former Christian and I criticise Christianity, Yahweh and Jesus a lot due to having been in there before, of course I do criticise Islam too but my knowledge of Islam is a lot more superficial so my criticism of it usually doesn't hit the spot like when I do Christianity



I've not fully read the Koran, visited mosque just twice in my life (out of curiosity), how then do I deeply criticise Islam?



BTW, how many Muslim Imams make the news like our pastors? You're the only one that made any sense so far, I'm an atheist, a former Christian and I criticise Christianity, Yahweh and Jesus a lot due to having been in there before, of course I do criticise Islam too but my knowledge of Islam is a lot more superficial so my criticism of it usually doesn't hit the spot like when I do ChristianityI've not fully read the Koran, visited mosque just twice in my life (out of curiosity), how then do I deeply criticise Islam?BTW, how many Muslim Imams make the news like our pastors? 10 Likes

His point of argument will be " i'm a Christian, so i can tackle pastors, let the muslim folks tackle their clerics too"



But all i see is HYPOCRISY 7 Likes

U want to unfreeze freeze abi 1 Like

lollypeezle:

His point of argument will be " i'm a Christian, so i can tackle pastors, let the muslim folks tackle their clerics too"



But all i see is HYPOCRISY

AND ITS A VALID THING!!!!



how's it hypocrisy? he's criticising what he KNOWS very well, He probably doesn't know enough of Islam to criticise it, probably hasn't picked the Koran to read in his life



the question should be "ARE MANY/MOST/SOME OF FREEZE'S CRITICISMS OF PASTORS VALID OR NOT?"



you can't answer a criticism by telling the person to also criticise other things AND ITS A VALID THING!!!!how's it hypocrisy? he's criticising what he KNOWS very well, He probably doesn't know enough of Islam to criticise it, probably hasn't picked the Koran to read in his lifethe question should be "ARE MANY/MOST/SOME OF FREEZE'S CRITICISMS OF PASTORS VALID OR NOT?"you can't answer a criticism by telling the person to also criticise other things 2 Likes

This product is too expensive for him to buy.. 9 Likes

cc lalasticlala





Freeze cant dare mention mohammed in his criticism



he knows before night fall his name go dey for breaking news



Freeze cant dare mention mohammed in his criticismhe knows before night fall his name go dey for breaking news 9 Likes

gurunlocker:

He surely know he can only try that with Christians because he is one, make he try that with muslims and they will bury him... He's not a Christian. He's not a Christian. 5 Likes

Na E be say Mr Jollof wan make freeze melt!! The go just kill am ni and make his baby mama a widow....................

lemme just park here.......with my fingers!

Why should he criticize Muslim clerics, is he a Muslim?

Lol.. haven't u notice that no comedian has ever made fun of any imam or Mohammed.



Allah boys don't waste their time to cut anyone's head that tried it, especially if its fatwas issued by the insulated imam 9 Likes

hahdjsbd