₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,971 members, 3,808,302 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone (6293 Views)
Comedian Mr. Jollof Booed Off Stage At Funnybone's Show / Kemi Olunloyo Speaks To Daddy Freeze From Prison, Sings Igbo Song (Video) / Comedian Mr. Patrick: They Told My American Wife I Married Her For Green Card (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by WotzupNG: 1:09pm
A Nigerian Comedy named Jollof has come out to dare OAP Daddy Freeze in a video.
He called on the campaigner of the Free The Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze to not only criticize Pastors but to also criticize Islamic and traditional leaders as well.
He claims that the constant criticism of Pastors by OAP Freeze is something that gets to him cos it is similar to dragging his Christian religion in the mud. He says Daddy Freeze makes it look like leaders of other religions including the traditional ones are very decent and don’t have shortcomings of their own.
He dares Freeze to start criticizing Islamic and Traditional Leaders as well and that he is ready to offer him the sum of 100K if he can take up the task.
He has more to say in the video below.
https://www.wotzup.ng/islamic-traditional-leaders-daddy-freeze/
cc lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr0s43ZTfBs&feature=youtu.be
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by alBHAGDADI: 1:31pm
What a brilliant challenge.
That man called OAP Daddy Freeze has taken the leniency of Christianity for granted for far too long. Though I agree with some of the things he says, I just don't understand why a very sinful man thinks he's in the best position to take criticizing pastors as his job. I don't blame him much cos those thieves in sheep clothing gave men like him a mouth piece to insult Christianity.
He is always looking for a slight excuse to ridicule pastors. What he doesn't know is that he rubbishes Christianity in the process. The worst part is that he doesn't know that his stupid stance is creating more atheists since he doesn't recommend the right Church for his listeners.
According to the Comedian in the video above, he knows he dare not criticize Islam cos they will kill him before he drops the microphone. Even those babalawos and traditional leaders can use juju to wipe him out. But Christianity's leniency is what he can insult.
Thank you Jesus Christ for commanding us to forgive those who insult or ridicule us. You were the best man that ever lived on earth and you still do in our hearts. Holy is your Name.
Luke 6:28
bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.
Mathew 5:44-45
But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,
that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.
76 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by zionmade1: 1:36pm
If he tries it he will look for his head even wen he goes to hell his head may not be intact because it might be hanging on one mallam's stick.
Love the way Christianity is tolerant though, we believe that no matter wat u want to say, its between u amd ur creator and terrorism would go extinct in the world if muslims learn that too
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by alBHAGDADI: 1:54pm
zionmade1:What a brilliant contribution.
lalasticlala
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by watchwoman(f): 2:12pm
I bet he would not pick up the challenge because he still likes the fact that his head is on his neck. Thank God for the tolerance and peaceful nature of Christianity
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by driand(m): 4:07pm
Trouble dey sleep yanga dey wake am,
If baba freeze opens fire now hypocrites will come for his head,
Mr jollof or whatever they call you, face your own ministry to avoid getting burnt
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by free2ryhme: 4:08pm
WotzupNG:
una wan make freeze die young abi
9 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Kobicove(m): 4:08pm
Freeze, I dare you to take up this challenge!
17 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by kennygee(f): 4:08pm
He only has mouth for Pastors cause those ones will turn the other cheek.
15 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by snrman(m): 4:08pm
Why would he criticize a religion that's not his own let a Muslim OAP do so
8 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Florblu(f): 4:08pm
He knows they will "Jungle justice" him. I hate him for his loud mouth
11 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by tosyne2much(m): 4:09pm
Keep on criticizing pastors because no one will harm you. The highest you will receive is the wrath of God.
But don't try that poo with Islamic leaders oooo.. These people have zero tolerance and are susceptible to anger and violence. Allah boys don't wait for God to take vengeance for them and they wouldn't hesitate to bring down your head if you make any derogatory remark against their religion
Even we Christians are not allowed in their territory on Nairaland, so what are you talking about?
Daddy Freeze, na God I take beg you ooo
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by babyfaceafrica: 4:09pm
Lolz..he dey fear nah..he mind no reach..those traditional leaders na juju dey go send give am
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Chiedu4Trump: 4:09pm
Fear no go gree am lest dem declare am haram or put fatwa on ein head.
Even for Nairaland, dem dey yab pastors.
But fear no gree MODS put for front page anything negative about Islam or imam.
Let's call a spade a spade.
We all fear the Muslims , not who they worship.
None Christians disregard Christians but fear who we worship.
6 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by free2ryhme: 4:09pm
WotzupNG:
because Christianity is peaceful he can talk anyhow he should try with Islam
una go see his body part for 3 junctions for lekki
9 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by lekibraky(m): 4:09pm
Mumu Op how many Islamic scholars uses private jet talk less of Rolls Royce
10 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by gurunlocker: 4:09pm
He surely know he can only try that with Christians because he is one, make he try that with muslims and they will bury him...
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by maximunimpact(m): 4:10pm
It doesn't make sense to dare Freeze with such, you can only criticize what you know. Freeze was never a Muslim neither was he a juju man. As someone with Christian background why should he criticize other religions he know nothing about?
19 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by hopefulLandlord: 4:10pm
maximunimpact:You're the only one that made any sense so far, I'm an atheist, a former Christian and I criticise Christianity, Yahweh and Jesus a lot due to having been in there before, of course I do criticise Islam too but my knowledge of Islam is a lot more superficial so my criticism of it usually doesn't hit the spot like when I do Christianity
I've not fully read the Koran, visited mosque just twice in my life (out of curiosity), how then do I deeply criticise Islam?
BTW, how many Muslim Imams make the news like our pastors?
10 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by lollypeezle(m): 4:10pm
His point of argument will be " i'm a Christian, so i can tackle pastors, let the muslim folks tackle their clerics too"
But all i see is HYPOCRISY
7 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Pinkblue(f): 4:10pm
U want to unfreeze freeze abi
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by hopefulLandlord: 4:10pm
lollypeezle:
AND ITS A VALID THING!!!!
how's it hypocrisy? he's criticising what he KNOWS very well, He probably doesn't know enough of Islam to criticise it, probably hasn't picked the Koran to read in his life
the question should be "ARE MANY/MOST/SOME OF FREEZE'S CRITICISMS OF PASTORS VALID OR NOT?"
you can't answer a criticism by telling the person to also criticise other things
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Ekakamba: 4:10pm
This product is too expensive for him to buy..
9 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by menstrualpad: 4:10pm
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by free2ryhme: 4:10pm
WotzupNG:
Freeze cant dare mention mohammed in his criticism
he knows before night fall his name go dey for breaking news
9 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by menstrualpad: 4:11pm
gurunlocker:He's not a Christian.
5 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by ehissi(m): 4:11pm
Na E be say Mr Jollof wan make freeze melt!! The go just kill am ni and make his baby mama a widow....................
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by nikbaus(m): 4:11pm
lemme just park here.......with my fingers!
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by solid3(m): 4:11pm
Why should he criticize Muslim clerics, is he a Muslim?
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by buJu234: 4:11pm
Lol.. haven't u notice that no comedian has ever made fun of any imam or Mohammed.
Allah boys don't waste their time to cut anyone's head that tried it, especially if its fatwas issued by the insulated imam
9 Likes
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by hopefulLandlord: 4:11pm
hahdjsbd
|Re: Comedian Mr Jollof To Daddy Freeze: Criticize Islamic Leaders, Not Pastors Alone by Praktikals(m): 4:12pm
Even Seun of Nairaland prefers to attack christianity because christians are more liberal. The same cannot be said about our muslim brothers.
If you say Jesus is a fool, no christian will harm you. But if you blaspheme muhammed, you will soak in your blood.
14 Likes 2 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Woman Gave Birth To Eleven Babies (photo) / OMG!! Woman's Stomach Exploded After A Tummy Tuck Went Bad (very Graphic) / Lady Gaga " The Lady With Horns"
Viewing this topic: ONeMAnMOPOL, k2fresh, oloyede252(m), muyibaba222(m), YongChi, santa62(m), aysuprano(m), victor1, MBtz(m), samuelson06(m), gbenga4sure(m), Cyynthia(f), Rophdiamond, Ochoiho, oyebanji87, dtruth50(m), Totleowi(m), huthmanadam(m), asuustrike2009, refreshrate, Alcatraz005, Jidefido(m), Elijah348, Pretty002, BackToLife, jamboloun, hopefulLandlord, elganzar(m), ToluNewman, kokosin, Ngokafor(f), ariyibiyomi, ridwando, agbo4me, BetaThings and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22