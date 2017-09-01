₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
tessygirl(f): 2:04pm
12th of July 2014 I passed out from service. My friend with whom I was staying with, spent her service year with some ICT schools in Ibadan to learn ICT skills, while I stayed behind. She later got a top job while I managed with a small secondary school. I later moved to Lagos and got a job as an Admin person with a small hotel.
About a year later, I got a Teller Job with a new generation bank and I was working my ass off with a small paycheck. My other friend was already attending conferences and posting all sort of executive pictures online (It was so intimidating). The sacking spree then started in most banks, and I was affected. But I discovered that the I.T guys at the backroom were always confident despite lots of sacks going on. “Why can’t I be like them?” I asked myself. “Do they have 2 heads?” I asked again.
Currently I am working with a big ISP firm in Lagos and I am doing wonderfully well in terms of Finance. I don’t write this post to show off but to tell other people reasons why they should learn ICT skills even if their job role is not related!
So many Job opportunities
God knows that this month alone, I have seen countless number of Digital Marketing jobs, Software Development Jobs, Hardware and Brand Communication jobs. But I come up this forum and still see people begging for jobs. ICT is like a virgin field in Nigeria, yet to be crowded (I tell you from experience) unless you don’t know your skill well. I am already thinking of attending Digital Marketing Training, just in case my present employer messes up or I see a higher job offer (As I intend to leave the country and become a full digital Marketer like Click here to see how it was explained in this Post You also see reasons to learn ICT skills?
Peace of Mind
Even if you are sacked today, a competitor is waiting to utilize your ICT skill. A Digital Marketer with Pepsi can easily switch to Coca-cola with ease, even if the post isn’t vacant. A Network Engineer with Cobranet can switch to IPNX, even if they don’t advertise the position. Which other job sector can afford you that privilege?
Multiple Job Roles
Only ICT jobs gives you the priviledge of handling two or more jobs at the same time. During my learning period, I was a bank teller but also carry out networking jobs during weekends. I know how many times I collected sick leave just to help set up a CBT center in Lagos. The revenue was 2x my monthly salary. As a H.R person, can you handle more than two job roles at once? Hell NO!
But Imagine if you had a skill like – let’s say Digital Marketing alongside your H.R skills, can’t you help manage someone’s business online while you do your day job? We have to open our eyes to the fact that ICT rules!!!
Utility Staff
They will marvel at how a Teller girl could offer Networking advice to our Engineers. They wanted to retain me, but someone was offering a higher pay. I have knowledge of accounting, I am a Network Engineer and I am about to learn More. Call me a jack of a trade – no problems, but I am a master of all.
Higher Pay
A small Business man or Enterpreneur with Digital Marketing knowledge and the one without, who would generate a higher revenue? A H.R person with Oracle Database Administrator skill and the one without, who will get a higher pay?
An accountant who can develop a solution to help solve a problem in his firm and the one who is only an End user, who will get a higher pay?
If nothing else would convince you to learn ICT skills, I hope this will convince you.
Steps to take to learn ICT skills
i) Determine what skill would help you achieve any of the following above
ii) Choose where to learn
iii) Pay and start – it might be expensive or might not be, but it is worth every penny.
iv) Graduate and start living your dreams.
Questions about the right skill? please use the comment section and I will respond. Thanks.
Originally written by Tessygirl
Source: http://topwritersden.com/reason-learn-ict-skills-jobs/
cc: lalasticlala please find this post worth. Thanks. Let's others who might not be aware exposure about the I.T field.
quinnboy: 2:38pm
As a graduate in accounting, what ICT knowledge would you advise ....presently I intend starting a training in graphic design.
iihtlagos: 2:48pm
Wow!! wow!! Wow!!
Permit me to sound like an ambulance. Genius you are!!
The fact is that most of us prefer to find the specs of the latest phone in town. What about the latest skill that fetches money?
They wouldn't ask about that.
A course like Digital Marketing is looking for people to take up juicy positions in several firms, make money as affiliates, Increase their online earnings, but they choose to neglect it.
We are offering a digital Marketing Training for a small fee as part of our Independence giveaway. Please look below the signature to get details.
iihtlagos: 2:49pm
quinnboy:
Graphics design is superb. But our curriculum has it embedded in web design and digital marketing.
What is your location?
Fela40: 3:04pm
On behalf of all Tech guys, we endorse this post!!
Lalasticlala, another one from a techie.
CellTabRepair20: 3:05pm
There's a book on that if U are interested in office career. Do so with superior knowledge. Get the book *"IT Career: A Roadmap"*. All packaged for Ur success!
http://www.amazon.com/Career-Road-Map/dp/1533508852/ref=sr_1_4?
tessygirl(f): 4:28pm
quinnboy:
Graphics Design is great. Please add Front end development to your learning. It goes hand in Hand.
lalasticlala
Ihutomi: 4:55pm
True talk
Lacomus(m): 4:55pm
The Opportunities are immersed !!
Jaytecq(m): 4:56pm
...you cant sit for long... you will certainly get a job
The bible was actually referring to the Tech minds(ICT). .... A man's gift maketh room for him and bringeth him before great men. Prv. 18:16
dmediator555(m): 5:00pm
am a graphics designer, what do u mean by front end? are you referring to web design?
tessygirl:
soleexx(m): 5:03pm
Thank God for the gift of Life...my second name is Computer
omowolewa: 5:03pm
tessygirl:
Nice, tried learning VBA excel but seems not relevant, what do you think?
please, tell me more about graphics.and the front end you mention (assuming minimum knowledge)
tessygirl(f): 5:04pm
dmediator555:
Yeap. Graphics on it's own alone is cool but not great.
Add digital marketing or front end development to it, if you want to harness the benefits properly.
Rekyz(m): 5:05pm
This is great. I have to improve my ICT skills.
mykh01(m): 5:05pm
Op can you please help me out, am a fresh graduate awaiting call up letter, av been idle for a while now and am really interested in this ICT of a thing.
MrPresident1: 5:05pm
Learn Bible too
iswallker(m): 5:05pm
dmediator555:
The GUI...
yinkeys(m): 5:06pm
tessygirl:Lol @quinnboy get ready for HTML,Css, Php and co.
ezex(m): 5:09pm
Nice piece
tunesky2303(m): 5:12pm
As a graduate of English, which of the ICT programs you think it would fit in...
Evaberry(f): 5:13pm
I love ict
mykh01(m): 5:15pm
tessygirl:I will be glad if u can help me out, i really need to get something doing, especially what will be of benefit. I studied philosophy
naijaisGOOD: 5:15pm
Cool
seyirock(m): 5:15pm
hmm.I
seyirock(m): 5:15pm
hmm.I will be back
SirLakes: 5:18pm
Following!
Sammiejokes(m): 5:23pm
I have been asking around on where to learn extensively an Oracle or database administrator software in Lagos. I don't mind digital marketing or Network Engineering i just need to have more knowledge of this skills before deciding.
arowtop: 5:25pm
Op, am a guy that have interest in ICT, can you advise me on any course or how to start?
