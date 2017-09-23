Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) (4712 Views)

See the photos below.





I visited my old school this afternoon to take a good look at the buildings and the environment. what i saw was beyond reasonable recognition.

See the photos below.

More photos: http://lifedrama.com.ng/see-the-buildings-of-uhonmora-secondary-commercial-school-in-edo-state-photos%e2%80%83/

Isn't it same Edo State that is building an elite university at Iyahmo? Kudos!

For a second I thought I was looking at screenshots of an episode of the walking dead & was expecting to see Rick chasing Negan. 5 Likes 2 Shares

seriously is this a school.. with the neat sign board one would've expected to see something nice not these graphic images 3 Likes

Each principals' Office have the 'other' room in it

people that enjoys leaving their certificate in the various institutions they attended years go should please go and get them, the educational system isn't getting any better.

Radarada warris dis! As someone who graduated from a public secondary school I would advise anyone who cares to listen to go for private schools instead.

....Is the school functional at all?

1ST Picture is a Horse Stable in USA





2ND Picture is a School in Nigeria





1 Like

University of uhomora.what else can I say, edo state is progressing



I am governor oshiomhole so don't quote me anyhow



This is exactly how the state of Nigeria is,in shambles, dilapidated,worthless and hopeless! Nigeria is retrogressing.

They need to renovate that school, if not they should demolish it to ground zero.

is there any code to migrate to another country? like dial *444# to migrate to europe , press 1 to choose the prefered europe country of your choice .

Isn't it same Edo State that is building an elite university at Iyahmo? Kudos!

misplaced priorities I tell U



when d existing ones r not maintained misplaced priorities I tell Uwhen d existing ones r not maintained 2 Likes

@OP, You should have said graphic pictures na

Horrible! And some oba is organising a sent forth party for that honourable dwarf Oshomole 1 Like

See the photos below.



See the photos below.





More photos: http://lifedrama.com.ng/see-the-buildings-of-uhonmora-secondary-commercial-school-in-edo-state-photos%e2%80%83/

These are abandoned buildings



not like there is any school activity going on here



it has been empty for years by the look of things These are abandoned buildingsnot like there is any school activity going on hereit has been empty for years by the look of things 2 Likes