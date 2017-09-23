₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:51pm On Sep 22
I visited my old school this afternoon to take a good look at the buildings and the environment. what i saw was beyond reasonable recognition.
See the photos below.
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:55pm On Sep 22
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:05pm On Sep 22
more photos
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:13pm On Sep 22
photos
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:19pm On Sep 22
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:26pm On Sep 22
VIP & VP Office
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by matrixme(m): 4:28pm On Sep 22
Isn't it same Edo State that is building an elite university at Iyahmo? Kudos!
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:33pm On Sep 22
more
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by IamLEGEND1: 4:58pm On Sep 22
Na wa oh!
For a second I thought I was looking at screenshots of an episode of the walking dead & was expecting to see Rick chasing Negan.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by babyfaceafrica: 5:16pm On Sep 22
Fantastic.. Yeye
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Edoloaded: 6:31pm On Sep 22
seriously is this a school.. with the neat sign board one would've expected to see something nice not these graphic images
3 Likes
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Daboywizzy: 9:13pm On Sep 22
Each principals' Office have the 'other' room in it
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by maxnedu11(m): 11:22pm On Sep 22
people that enjoys leaving their certificate in the various institutions they attended years go should please go and get them, the educational system isn't getting any better.
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Statsocial: 8:37am
Radarada warris dis! As someone who graduated from a public secondary school I would advise anyone who cares to listen to go for private schools instead.
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Solatestsolo: 9:21am
....Is the school functional at all?
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:22am
If putting this kind of thread on a site like nairaland with its worldwide audience isn't hate speech then I don't know what is
Common sense should prevail at all times
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Narldon(f): 9:22am
1ST Picture is a Horse Stable in USA
2ND Picture is a School in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by masada: 9:23am
dis is serious
we lack maintenance culture in dis part of the world
how can a school degenerated to dat level
and it's same in most state of the country
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:23am
What is this?
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by sainty2k3(m): 9:24am
pele
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Abudu2000(m): 9:24am
University of uhomora.what else can I say, edo state is progressing
I am governor oshiomhole so don't quote me anyhow
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by nkwuocha: 9:25am
Nigeria is retrogressing.
This is exactly how the state of Nigeria is,in shambles, dilapidated,worthless and hopeless!
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by fk001: 9:26am
But there is no activities running.
They need to renovate that school, if not they should demolish it to ground zero.
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by kizz007: 9:28am
is there any code to migrate to another country? like dial *444# to migrate to europe , press 1 to choose the prefered europe country of your choice .
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by masada: 9:28am
matrixme:
misplaced priorities I tell U
when d existing ones r not maintained
2 Likes
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Immanueladebol(m): 9:28am
@OP, You should have said graphic pictures na
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:29am
Horrible! And some oba is organising a sent forth party for that honourable dwarf Oshomole
1 Like
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by yaqq: 9:29am
tear ur certificate
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:31am
CollinsWeGlobe:
These are abandoned buildings
not like there is any school activity going on here
it has been empty for years by the look of things
2 Likes
|Re: See The Buildings Of Uhonmora Secondary Commercial School In Edo State (photos) by Badonasty(m): 9:31am
CollinsWeGlobe:
It's under construction I guess
