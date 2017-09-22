Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation (3821 Views)

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged the court order proscribing his group and declaring it a terrorist group.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the motion challenging Wednesday’s court order was filed on Friday.



According to the motion, dated September 21, Mr. Ejiofor argued that IPOB is a non-violent organisation; therefore the decision of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to issue an order, based on a motion made ex-parte, was illegal.

A motion ex-parte is a motion heard by the court without the presence of the other party/ parties.



The lawyer added that his client, whose whereabouts has been unknown since the violent crisis in Abia started two weeks ago, was not allowed fair hearing and that the court lacked the jurisdiction to grant such an order.



The Nigerian government on Wednesday obtained an order of court, affirming the declaration of IPOB as a terror group.

The group, which seeks an independent country of Biafra, has been accused of killing and intimidating civilians and security operatives.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243902-just-nnamdi-kanu-challenges-court-order-declaring-ipob-terrorist-organisation.html/amp 2 Likes

We know the terrorist group Buhari belongs. But we keep adamant because he is now the head. 23 Likes 5 Shares

Nigeria Attorney General is the worst SAN lawyer in history.



He have not won one case for the government since inception...



They are many flaws in the prescription that even me that is not a lawyer can trash the case out.



Is IPOB a legal entity... that can be sued or Sue some one..



The reason of they gave for the proscription is just more less childish...



The government people are just confused 31 Likes 5 Shares

Hausa... ........Arewa



Yoruba........... Oduduwa



Igbo............... Biafra





Buhari is cursed from birth. This is a man that cannot boast of any establishment that can meaningfully employ Nigerians even his own people. A man that have lived his life on deceit and propaganda. He overthrew a democratically elected government and return Nigeria to military rule and this brought untold hardship and corruption to Nigeria. IBB, ABACHA, OBJ, etc wouldn't have looted Nigeria dry if not Buhari's selfish coup. He destroyed Nigerian police according to Oba of Lagos. Buhari is cursed from birth. 30 Likes 7 Shares

Exercise in futility!

This people are really confused. Are they tired of calling on UN, US, UK, Israel and so on? 7 Likes 3 Shares

oh he's not dead or missing oh he's not dead or missing 3 Likes

shame to Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

Hope the lawyer didn't file the suit in a "zoo's court"? 6 Likes

Aufbauh:

Exercise in futility!

This people are really confused. Are they tired of calling on UN, US, UK, Israel and so on?



They are still better than Buhari who always call on London doctors for help and your Nigeria who always call on USA for help. They are still better than Buhari who always call on London doctors for help and your Nigeria who always call on USA for help. 28 Likes 6 Shares

I hope the challenge of this court order is on other cogent grounds beyond 'fair hearing' because all the law requires is a motion ex-parte before a judge in chambers.



He can argue the grounds on which the IPOB was ordered proscribed in d first place based on the grounds provided in the Act; the propriety of the action as to the parties and the jurisdiction of d court can also be argued.

freeze001:

I hope the challenge of this court order is on other cogent grounds beyond 'fair hearing' because all the law requires is a motion ex-parte before a judge in chambers.



He can argue the grounds on which the IPOB was ordered proscribed in d first place based on the grounds provided in the Act; the propriety of the action as to the parties can also be argued.

are you malami's lawyer?

una never win even one case ooo are you malami's lawyer?una never win even one case ooo 6 Likes 1 Share

tit:





are you malami's lawyer?

una never win even one case ooo

What's the connection between my post and Malami the AGF? What's the connection between my post and Malami the AGF? 4 Likes 1 Share

Good one by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, able IPOB Lawyer. The grounds of declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation are laughble 17 Likes 4 Shares

Come over to the Republic of JESUS CHRIST and you'll have every freedom and liberty you've never thought of in your wildest imagination. Have a change the world does not know. Jesus saves. 3 Likes 1 Share

on November 18,no referendum, no election. obiano is a failure who is fighting everybody for no just cause. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Nnamdi did not file any shyttt





His lawyer did

And I'm seeing visions that the lawyer might disappear soon

I expected it,even though I don't support ipob,but the events of last 10day's laid credence to the fact that buhari is not a democrat but a dictator in civilian form,not abiding by constitution and also procuring a kangaroo or black market judgment, the ruling needs to be challenged even if the course of the group is not supported by me and maybe others. 14 Likes

Nemesis1:

Nnamdi did not file any shyttt





His lawyer did

And I'm seeing visions that the lawyer might disappear soon Did you see the chief of murdering staff in this vision Did you see the chief of murdering staff in this vision 2 Likes

Kazim88:

lalasticlala IF Nigeria is really a zoo as Ipob terrorists want thier gullible followers to believe... then they shouldn't expect a favorable decision .





Ipob terrorists seeking justice from the so called Zoo judge...



Who is fooling who? IF Nigeria is really a zoo as Ipob terrorists want thier gullible followers to believe... then they shouldn't expect a favorable decision .Ipob terrorists seeking justice from the so called Zoo judge...Who is fooling who? 4 Likes

abouzaid:

on November 18,no referendum, no election. obiano is a failure who is fighting everybody for no just cause. OK... Stay at home and watching those who want to vote exercise the right...



Any attempt to deny them thier right would be dangerous to you and your fellow ipobs.. OK... Stay at home and watching those who want to vote exercise the right...Any attempt to deny them thier right would be dangerous to you and your fellow ipobs.. 3 Likes

attackgat:

Good one by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, able IPOB Lawyer. The grounds of declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation are laughble Where is the judgment gonna come from?

A zoo judge or and Ipob judge?



Ipobs are not just terrorists, they are also foolish. Where is the judgment gonna come from?A zoo judge or and Ipob judge?Ipobs are not just terrorists, they are also foolish. 2 Likes

Kazim88:

lalasticlala lawyer heading to court! lawyer heading to court!

Very Foolish Govtmnt.



But ignorant Nigerians who don't understand d consequences of dia action will b jubilatin blinded by dia hatred for IPOB Group. 6 Likes

Just give them Biafra let rest am done hating on them, thats fair.







Funny guy the man is, holding brief for a dead man

After setting record as the first "terrorist" organisation to protest in front of the UN headquarters without being arrested, IPOB sets another record as the first "terrorist" group to have a lawyer and to challenge the government in court. 5 Likes 1 Share

First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a communist;

Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a socialist;

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a trade unionist;

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew;

Then they came for me - and there was no one left to speak out for me. By Martin Niemöller..



Nigerian Version

First they (army) came for the Niger Deltans, and I did not speak out - because I was not a militant;

Then they (boko haram) came for the north easterns, and I did not speak out - because I was not an almajiri;

Then they (fulani herdsmen) came for the middle belterns, and I did not speak out - because I was not in the minorites;

Then they (army) came for the igbos and I did not speak out - because I was not a biafran;

Then they came for the yorubas - and there was no one to speak out for me -JBL 2 Likes

Made 1st page on an IPOB matter.