|Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Kazim88: 3:58pm
The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged the court order proscribing his group and declaring it a terrorist group.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/243902-just-nnamdi-kanu-challenges-court-order-declaring-ipob-terrorist-organisation.html/amp
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by serverconnect: 4:02pm
We know the terrorist group Buhari belongs. But we keep adamant because he is now the head.
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Kazim88: 4:03pm
Nigeria Attorney General is the worst SAN lawyer in history.
He have not won one case for the government since inception...
They are many flaws in the prescription that even me that is not a lawyer can trash the case out.
Is IPOB a legal entity... that can be sued or Sue some one..
The reason of they gave for the proscription is just more less childish...
The government people are just confused
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by PointZerom: 4:07pm
Hausa... ........Arewa
Yoruba........... Oduduwa
Igbo............... Biafra
Buhari is cursed from birth. This is a man that cannot boast of any establishment that can meaningfully employ Nigerians even his own people. A man that have lived his life on deceit and propaganda. He overthrew a democratically elected government and return Nigeria to military rule and this brought untold hardship and corruption to Nigeria. IBB, ABACHA, OBJ, etc wouldn't have looted Nigeria dry if not Buhari's selfish coup. He destroyed Nigerian police according to Oba of Lagos. Buhari is cursed from birth.
30 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Aufbauh(m): 4:08pm
Exercise in futility!
This people are really confused. Are they tired of calling on UN, US, UK, Israel and so on?
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Flatties: 4:11pm
oh he's not dead or missing
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by AmadiAba: 4:17pm
shame to Nigeria
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by slegerman(m): 4:20pm
Hope the lawyer didn't file the suit in a "zoo's court"?
6 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by PointZerom: 4:22pm
Aufbauh:
They are still better than Buhari who always call on London doctors for help and your Nigeria who always call on USA for help.
28 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by freeze001(f): 4:22pm
I hope the challenge of this court order is on other cogent grounds beyond 'fair hearing' because all the law requires is a motion ex-parte before a judge in chambers.
He can argue the grounds on which the IPOB was ordered proscribed in d first place based on the grounds provided in the Act; the propriety of the action as to the parties and the jurisdiction of d court can also be argued.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by tit(f): 4:34pm
freeze001:
are you malami's lawyer?
una never win even one case ooo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by freeze001(f): 4:38pm
tit:
What's the connection between my post and Malami the AGF?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by attackgat: 4:44pm
Good one by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, able IPOB Lawyer. The grounds of declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation are laughble
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by JusticeSeeker: 4:46pm
Come over to the Republic of JESUS CHRIST and you'll have every freedom and liberty you've never thought of in your wildest imagination. Have a change the world does not know. Jesus saves.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by abouzaid: 4:48pm
on November 18,no referendum, no election. obiano is a failure who is fighting everybody for no just cause.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Nemesis1: 5:32pm
Nnamdi did not file any shyttt
His lawyer did
And I'm seeing visions that the lawyer might disappear soon
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by sunsewa16: 7:00pm
I expected it,even though I don't support ipob,but the events of last 10day's laid credence to the fact that buhari is not a democrat but a dictator in civilian form,not abiding by constitution and also procuring a kangaroo or black market judgment, the ruling needs to be challenged even if the course of the group is not supported by me and maybe others.
14 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by giftq: 8:25pm
Nemesis1:Did you see the chief of murdering staff in this vision
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Theakthedream: 9:08pm
Kazim88:IF Nigeria is really a zoo as Ipob terrorists want thier gullible followers to believe... then they shouldn't expect a favorable decision .
Ipob terrorists seeking justice from the so called Zoo judge...
Who is fooling who?
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Theakthedream: 9:11pm
abouzaid:OK... Stay at home and watching those who want to vote exercise the right...
Any attempt to deny them thier right would be dangerous to you and your fellow ipobs..
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Theakthedream: 9:13pm
attackgat:Where is the judgment gonna come from?
A zoo judge or and Ipob judge?
Ipobs are not just terrorists, they are also foolish.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by moninuola65: 9:32pm
Kazim88:lawyer heading to court!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by pesinfada(m): 9:48pm
Very Foolish Govtmnt.
But ignorant Nigerians who don't understand d consequences of dia action will b jubilatin blinded by dia hatred for IPOB Group.
6 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by djemillionia: 9:49pm
Just give them Biafra let rest am done hating on them, thats fair.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:49pm
Funny guy the man is, holding brief for a dead man
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Narldon(f): 9:49pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by nwabobo: 9:50pm
After setting record as the first "terrorist" organisation to protest in front of the UN headquarters without being arrested, IPOB sets another record as the first "terrorist" group to have a lawyer and to challenge the government in court.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by jobaltol: 9:51pm
First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a communist;
Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a socialist;
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a trade unionist;
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew;
Then they came for me - and there was no one left to speak out for me. By Martin Niemöller..
Nigerian Version
First they (army) came for the Niger Deltans, and I did not speak out - because I was not a militant;
Then they (boko haram) came for the north easterns, and I did not speak out - because I was not an almajiri;
Then they (fulani herdsmen) came for the middle belterns, and I did not speak out - because I was not in the minorites;
Then they (army) came for the igbos and I did not speak out - because I was not a biafran;
Then they came for the yorubas - and there was no one to speak out for me -JBL
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Naijashortcode(m): 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by Estherfabian(f): 9:51pm
Made 1st page on an IPOB matter.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Challenges Court Order Declaring IPOB Terrorist Organisation by baike: 9:52pm
I think this is a lie, how can nnamdi kanu lawyer say that, believe this in ur own risk
