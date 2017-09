Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos (17342 Views)

Alex Iwobi Poses With Jay-Jay Okocha And Emma Okocha, His Uncles / Jay Jay Okocha And Diego Maradona At 67th FIFA Congress (Photo) / Throwback Photos Of Alex Iwobi With Jay Jay Okocha And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The final nominees for a host of The Best FIFA Football Awards have been revealed at an event in London, with the countdown to the ceremony itself in England’s capital on 23 October now well and truly on.



The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.



Other highlights from today’s announcement in London, with FIFA Legends Roberto Di Matteo, Jay Jay Okocha, Alex Scott, Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Shilton in attendance, saw the nominees for the inaugural The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award announced. Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer make up the first ever shortlist for the award recognising the game’s top custodians.



There’s a difference in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists, with former Juventus player and 2016 finalist Zinedine Zidane in the final three once more, while the Italian duo of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Gli Azzurri midfielder Antonio Conte both make their debut in the list of finalists.



The FIFA Best Award ceremony will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.



Source; Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was among the FIFA legends that announced the finalists for the 2017 FIFA Best awards at an event in London. Okocha attended the event at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London alongside former Italian midfielder Roberto Di Matteo, England’s Women international Alex Scott, Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko and ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.The final nominees for a host of The Best FIFA Football Awards have been revealed at an event in London, with the countdown to the ceremony itself in England’s capital on 23 October now well and truly on.The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.Other highlights from today’s announcement in London, with FIFA Legends Roberto Di Matteo, Jay Jay Okocha, Alex Scott, Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Shilton in attendance, saw the nominees for the inaugural The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award announced. Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer make up the first ever shortlist for the award recognising the game’s top custodians.There’s a difference in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists, with former Juventus player and 2016 finalist Zinedine Zidane in the final three once more, while the Italian duo of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Gli Azzurri midfielder Antonio Conte both make their debut in the list of finalists.The FIFA Best Award ceremony will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/fifa-world-best-nomination-jay-jay-okocha-announces-finalists.html 4 Likes

Legendary 9 Likes 1 Share

The best Nigeria ever had! 17 Likes

Pa jay



African best midfielder of all time !





Cheers..,, 21 Likes 1 Share

Ok

He is the boss 1 Like

Our own Jay Jay 3 Likes

Awww. I'm proud of him 3 Likes

NICE

Every patriotic Nigerian is proud of you man. You earn every respect you're getting now through hard work and you really deserve to be there. 1 Like

Despite the talent,no african best player award,village's people are wicked. 14 Likes 1 Share

Since when was

Good

Since when was okocha a legend that overrated African monkey 3 Likes

Nice one



He may not have won many trophies

But he was outstanding during his time.

JJ okocha is a brand 5 Likes

But is Yakubu not alive lol 1 Like

You gotta always be proud of Jay Jay man.

Why waste our time and not just give it to the man who deserves it











#CR7 is clearly the world best 6 Likes

keep calm, we are getting there

Nice!

Michael Jackson died a LEGEND, Nelson Mandela died a HERO, Muna Obiekwe died a STAR.



Abeg who will die a GULDER?

JasonBLood:

Since when was okocha a legend that overrated African monkey



hating ass neega hating ass neega 2 Likes

I WILL BE THERE LIFE BECAUSE OF THE CONNECTION I GET FROM WHAT'S WRITTEN IN MY SIGNATURE

JasonBLood:

Since when was okocha a legend that overrated African monkey 6 Likes

JasonBLood:

Since when was okocha a legend that overrated African monkey They loved him so much, they named him twice. Jay-Jay That African monkey we know and celebrate but who are you?They loved him so much, they named him twice. Jay-Jay 2 Likes

am a BARCA fan bt Rinaldo will win dis one, I won't watch it 1 Like

kenonze:



He may not have won many trophies

But he was outstanding during his time.

JJ okocha is a brand

Yea Yea

CastedDude:

Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was among the FIFA legends that announced the finalists for the 2017 FIFA Best awards at an event in London. Okocha attended the event at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London alongside former Italian midfielder Roberto Di Matteo, England’s Women international Alex Scott, Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko and ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.



The final nominees for a host of The Best FIFA Football Awards have been revealed at an event in London, with the countdown to the ceremony itself in England’s capital on 23 October now well and truly on.



The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.



Other highlights from today’s announcement in London, with FIFA Legends Roberto Di Matteo, Jay Jay Okocha, Alex Scott, Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Shilton in attendance, saw the nominees for the inaugural The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award announced. Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer make up the first ever shortlist for the award recognising the game’s top custodians.



There’s a difference in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists, with former Juventus player and 2016 finalist Zinedine Zidane in the final three once more, while the Italian duo of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Gli Azzurri midfielder Antonio Conte both make their debut in the list of finalists.



The FIFA Best Award ceremony will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/fifa-world-best-nomination-jay-jay-okocha-announces-finalists.html

Jay jay for fit win award ooo to nah Jay jay for fit win award ooo to nah

ok

Abeg wetin roberto nd shevchenko wear for leg