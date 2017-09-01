₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha was among the FIFA legends that announced the finalists for the 2017 FIFA Best awards at an event in London. Okocha attended the event at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London alongside former Italian midfielder Roberto Di Matteo, England’s Women international Alex Scott, Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko and ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.
The final nominees for a host of The Best FIFA Football Awards have been revealed at an event in London, with the countdown to the ceremony itself in England’s capital on 23 October now well and truly on.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo is once more in the final three, with long-time rival for FIFA’s top individual award Lionel Messi also in the top trio, alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.
Other highlights from today’s announcement in London, with FIFA Legends Roberto Di Matteo, Jay Jay Okocha, Alex Scott, Andriy Shevchenko and Peter Shilton in attendance, saw the nominees for the inaugural The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award announced. Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer make up the first ever shortlist for the award recognising the game’s top custodians.
There’s a difference in the list of The Best FIFA Men’s Coach finalists, with former Juventus player and 2016 finalist Zinedine Zidane in the final three once more, while the Italian duo of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and former Gli Azzurri midfielder Antonio Conte both make their debut in the list of finalists.
The FIFA Best Award ceremony will hold on Monday, October 23 at the London Palladium theatre.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/fifa-world-best-nomination-jay-jay-okocha-announces-finalists.html
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Legendary
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
The best Nigeria ever had!
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Pa jay
African best midfielder of all time !
Cheers..,,
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Ok
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
He is the boss
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Our own Jay Jay
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Awww. I'm proud of him
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
NICE
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Every patriotic Nigerian is proud of you man. You earn every respect you're getting now through hard work and you really deserve to be there.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Despite the talent,no african best player award,village's people are wicked.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Since when was
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Good
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Since when was okocha a legend that overrated African monkey
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Nice one
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
He may not have won many trophies
But he was outstanding during his time.
JJ okocha is a brand
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
But is Yakubu not alive lol
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
You gotta always be proud of Jay Jay man.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Why waste our time and not just give it to the man who deserves it
#CR7 is clearly the world best
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
keep calm, we are getting there
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Nice!
Michael Jackson died a LEGEND, Nelson Mandela died a HERO, Muna Obiekwe died a STAR.
Abeg who will die a GULDER?
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
JasonBLood:
hating ass neega
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
I WILL BE THERE LIFE BECAUSE OF THE CONNECTION I GET FROM WHAT'S WRITTEN IN MY SIGNATURE
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
JasonBLood:
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
That African monkey we know and celebrate but who are you?
JasonBLood:They loved him so much, they named him twice. Jay-Jay
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
am a BARCA fan bt Rinaldo will win dis one, I won't watch it
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
kenonze:
Yea
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
CastedDude:
Jay jay for fit win award ooo to nah
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
ok
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
Abeg wetin roberto nd shevchenko wear for leg
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos
free2ryhme:Is that why u qoute the whole story?
