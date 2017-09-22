₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by aminulive: 4:45pm On Sep 22
The Nigerian army has debunked a report that went viral on Thursday stating that dreaded terror sect, Boko Haram is in control of 7 local governments in the North.
According to a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by the deputy director, Public relations of Theatre command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the report was 'False'.
The statement read;
"The attention of the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has been drawn to a publication in The Guardian newspaper of 21 September 2017 where one Buba Galadima in an interview claimed that ‘Seven Local Governments of Borno State were still under control of Boko Haram terrorists’; even though he failed to furnish members of the public with the names of those Local Government Areas.
Obviously, this sweeping statement is not only an attempt to propagate falsehood but a futile effort to disinform members of the public on the true security situation in the northeast from a perspective of one who is evidently detached from the realities of the counter-terrorism cum counterinsurgency operations in the northeast. It is very crucial to set the record straight by making it crystal clear that contrary to his opinions, the Boko Haram Terrorists group does not hold or control any Local Government Area in Borno state or in the northeast as claimed in the interview. These Local Government Areas have been liberated by troops of operation Lafiya Dole and the troops have continued to ensure security in these areas after routing out the insurgents.
As a matter of fact, locals have been encouraged to return to their communities to resume their vocations and normal life.
It may perhaps be needful to refresh memories by recalling that prior to the inauguration of Operations Lafiya Dole, the entire northeast was infested with Boko Haram Terrorists, who became emboldened to the extent of declaring a caliphate with headquarters in Gwoza town. All that became history as the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole came into the theatre, gradually but steadily decimating the insurgents and liberating held territories in a series of well-planned and coordinated joint ground and air operations.
One of such major operations was the Operation RESCUE FINALE, which routed the insurgents out of its tactical headquarters in Camp Zero in Sambisa forest and out of its so-called spiritual headquarters in Alargarno. Ever since, Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to relentlessly conduct several other operations such as Operation DEEP PUNCH, CHIKIN GUDU Operation and Operation RAWAN KADA alongside the Multinational Joint Task Force. These and many other operations have culminated in the degradation and incapacitation of the insurgent group. Apparently, this is the reason, the terrorist group is striving to remain relevant by resorting to callously use women and children to carry out suicide bomb attacks on soft and vulnerable targets.
Currently, Operation Lafiya Dole in its resoluteness is carrying out precursor operations that will lead to a final assault to decisively and finally put an end to the insurgency in the northeast.
Talking about logistical supplies, Operation Lafiya Dole regularly provides logistical support and replenishment to own troops deployed in all locations and Forward Operational Bases through the normal channels, using our main supply routes. Morealso, Theatre and formation Commanders routinely conduct working visits to troops in their formations and units within the theatre of operation. Hence, the question of troops been inaccessible as portrayed in the said article is an irredeemable fallacy.
Perhaps it is necessary to note that considering the vastness of the northeast, Operation Lafiya Dole, aside holding tactical defensive positions to block the insurgents from access to logistics, has also gone ahead to insert Mobile Strike Teams in the theatre of operations to effectively patrol localities as well as seek out and neutralize the insurgents from their hideouts.
Suffice to mention that in the month of August alone, a total of 82 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed in combat and 630 remote settlements were cleared by own troops. Our troops are tirelessly on the trail of the fleeing insurgents as devastating coordinated aerial and artillery bombardments are being unleashed on the terrorist group. Our troops are therefore not waiting only to repel BHT attacks as erroneously painted in the article, but are rather tactically deployed to deny the adversary freedom of action and access to logistics. Needless to add, that a group of insurgents on the run cannot hold or control any territory.
Boko Haram lacks the capability to hold any territory in the northeast, hence its mindless attack on innocent and vulnerable civilians with suicide bombings, most of which were made unsuccessful by our vigilant troops.
While not attempting to dismiss the fact that as the fleeing faceless insurgents rummage for logistical replenishment, they occasionally mix up with unsuspecting locals and thereafter attack them. This definitely cannot be described as holding territory, rather, it only simply underscores the need for other relevant agencies to do more to ensure progressive reintegration of the locals into their various communities.
Without sounding immodest, it is worthy to note that the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations of Operation Lafiya Dole in the northeast, has been commended within Nigeria and in the international community, resulting in several high level official visits to the northeast by national and international bodies.
While assuring that our focus in Operation Lafiya Dole remains clear and will not be derailed, the general public is urged not be misguided by the insinuations and disinformation contained in the said article as they are devoid of the true and realistic impressions of the security situation in the northeast."
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/boko-haram-not-control-7-local-governments-nigerian-army/
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by haryorbarmie83(m): 4:52pm On Sep 22
The person above me have something to say!
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Keneking: 4:54pm On Sep 22
So what are they in control of ?
Otherwise, why is the governor always in Abuja?
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by fk001: 4:54pm On Sep 22
Thank you Nigerian army for liberating the Northeastern people from this monsters.
Kudos
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by giftq: 4:55pm On Sep 22
Wasted pure water army
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Desyner: 5:03pm On Sep 22
aminulive:How can the Nigerian army know the mind of the other side? I sense lies
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by BALLOSKI: 5:05pm On Sep 22
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by dustmalik: 5:07pm On Sep 22
Buba Galadima is someone i know personally. This guy fell from grace to grass. He's been hoping that the Buhari-led administration would offer him a lucrative position, but all his hopes have ended up in futility, so I understand his pains.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by baritereign24(m): 5:25pm On Sep 22
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by baritereign24(m): 5:26pm On Sep 22
dustmalik:
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by aolawale025: 5:53pm On Sep 22
Why are people still in IDP camps then?
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Evablizin(f): 10:23am
Okay,they should continue in their work of defeating Boko haram terrorists technically.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by eagleonearth(m): 10:38am
Really? Who do we believe now?
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by horluhshola: 10:38am
They better not be
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by BUHARImyDOG: 10:38am
the zoo must fail insha allah leligion of pix must fell
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Adegbenro7643(m): 10:39am
Army is trained to confront & subdue the enemies. Peace and Unity make a nation worth living.
While we are about conquering Boko Harams, another Shekau-like is raising his ugly head,,,,hmmm,,,,,not in the North this time.
Guess who he be.......
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by ezex(m): 10:40am
No reasonable person will believe anything Nigeria army says
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by OnyeJombo: 10:40am
fk001:Same people who has killed so many unarmed civilians
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Mrkumareze: 10:40am
aolawale025:
They are born beggars so staying in the IDP camps is a grace to them
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by PointZerom: 10:41am
When will you start training in Sambisa?. Useless and untrained Army of rogues.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by silasweb(m): 10:41am
It's a shame the army can't defeat Boko haram. All they know how to do is to intimidate innocent civilians
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by HottestFire: 10:41am
A pity to those innocent soldiers fighting bokoharam.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by babasolo(m): 10:41am
Don't let this post distract you from the fact that John Wick once killed 3 men in a bar with a pencil. A f**king pencil.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Danelo(m): 10:43am
Indeed they are in control of half the northern states.
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by john4reala(m): 10:44am
Then how many
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Integrityfarms(m): 10:44am
If I hear
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Kingspin(m): 10:45am
We keep fighting and winning the war both on the pages of newspapers. Hopefully, bokoharam will stay clear.. Nigeria is the only country were 1000 bokoharam members who have maimed both human lives and properties for years are granted pardon to go home free of charge by the government and military responsible .. We hope we find a way to win this heartless and inhumane destruction aim at only wasting innocent lives without any provocation. And to win this war on terror we need sincerity.. May Nigeria help themselves..
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by christm386: 10:46am
if u re hoping on 9ja army, u re sitting on a long thing!!
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by Klington: 10:48am
Another technical lie
Lemme wait for shekaru video
It's coming very soon
|Re: Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of 7 Local Governments - Nigerian Army by nawtyme: 10:50am
john4reala:Why would you do this?
What has that child done? No matter how stupid religion has made that goat and camel fvcker from the peaceful religion to become, you should not help by posting a picture of a child with him. That child is innocent for now. Please take down that picture. I beg you
