The group's statement is coming shortly after the Nigerian army declared on Wednesday that 'Operation crocodile smile II' was going to be launched in the South-western part of the country adding that it was aimed at going after kidnappers, Badoo group and other criminal groups in the south-west.



Speaking to Punch, Spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin had this to say about the development;



"There is no basis for it (troops deployment); there is peace in the South-West and calm in the South-South as of now except there are fifth columnists within the administration who just want to provoke crisis where there is none.



If they say they are looking for kidnappers, even in the South-West, where they say they want to deploy troops, it was the police that arrested the notorious kidnapper, Evans. They arrested him without firing shots or carrying out any major operation, they simply used intelligence and arrested him.



If there should be any crime that the military want to curb, it is the police that should do it. There is no need for any Operation Python Dance, they should go and dance in the North-East where Boko Haram killed an Imam and others in Borno a few days ago,".



stephanie11:

reasonable enough.



Eastern leaders are really dumb.. None spoke out like this. 60 Likes 2 Shares

Too many operations but patients are dying. Soldiers don turn doctor.

To the southwesterner who were supporting the military invasion on unarmed civilians in the east.

Una see wetin una cause. Where else on earth will this happen expect in war torn areas.

You suppose to know better. I think say na una get lawyers pass 16 Likes 1 Share

"If they say they are looking for kidnappers, even in the South-West, where they say they want to deploy troops, it was the police that arrested the notorious kidnapper, Evans. They arrested him without firing shots or carrying out any major operation, they simply used intelligence and arrested him". 50 Likes 7 Shares

The Caliphate wants to kill all Pro Restructuring Yoruba elites the way they attempted to kill Kanu. 23 Likes 2 Shares

He didn't quite get it clearly.



The army are not going to south west to dance. They are actually going there to smile. 9 Likes 5 Shares

The military is only dancing where there are agitations for referendum or restructuring.







If we can have a UNITED southern Nigeria, then we can have a truly working Nation where anyone irrespective of their minority roots can rise to the top of any chosen field. 9 Likes 1 Share

I'm convinced deep down that Nigeria will know no peace nor move forward until the blood of the innocent, harmless and unarmed Biafrans shed on the streets of Nigeria are avenged or they are allowed to go live in their own country they yearn for enthusiastically. 39 Likes 5 Shares

Afenifere: the mouthpiece of the PDP in the South West. They like to differ just for the sake of being in the opposition.



They are right on this one, though. Thought I was the only one who didn't see any need for the operation. 6 Likes 1 Share

Im not ipob, but See how ipobs are kicking against this.



But yorubas where happy over the killing of innocent youths...

now We know who the real peaceful people are







On a serious note... . We need to wipe out these murderous ritualists in Yorubaland



I don't care if it's done by the Army, Police or Opc 4 Likes

How come there's no military dance against the dreadful herdsmen 20 Likes 1 Share

This is clearly meant to cover up their operation in the SE, so that it doesn't look like the igbos are being singled out. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Lafia Dole iz already in North East

I hope Crocodile Smile will not turn to Crocodile Tears...







