Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by stephanie11: 6:57pm
Pro Yoruba group, Afenifere has warned against the planned launch of 'Operation Crocodile Smile II' in the south-west.
The group's statement is coming shortly after the Nigerian army declared on Wednesday that 'Operation crocodile smile II' was going to be launched in the South-western part of the country adding that it was aimed at going after kidnappers, Badoo group and other criminal groups in the south-west.
Speaking to Punch, Spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin had this to say about the development;
"There is no basis for it (troops deployment); there is peace in the South-West and calm in the South-South as of now except there are fifth columnists within the administration who just want to provoke crisis where there is none.
If they say they are looking for kidnappers, even in the South-West, where they say they want to deploy troops, it was the police that arrested the notorious kidnapper, Evans. They arrested him without firing shots or carrying out any major operation, they simply used intelligence and arrested him.
If there should be any crime that the military want to curb, it is the police that should do it. There is no need for any Operation Python Dance, they should go and dance in the North-East where Boko Haram killed an Imam and others in Borno a few days ago,".
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/military-operation-in-southwest-go-and-dance-with-boko-haram-afenifere/
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by giftq: 6:58pm
stephanie11:Simple and short
Dont mind the m0ronic army of murderers
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Chascop: 7:00pm
reasonable enough.
Eastern leaders are really dumb.. None spoke out like this.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by ovadozes(m): 7:02pm
Straight to the point
Ragtag army
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:14pm
Too many operations but patients are dying. Soldiers don turn doctor.
NIGERIA I HAIL THEE
To the southwesterner who were supporting the military invasion on unarmed civilians in the east.
Una see wetin una cause. Where else on earth will this happen expect in war torn areas.
You suppose to know better. I think say na una get lawyers pass
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by PointZerom: 7:18pm
"If they say they are looking for kidnappers, even in the South-West, where they say they want to deploy troops, it was the police that arrested the notorious kidnapper, Evans. They arrested him without firing shots or carrying out any major operation, they simply used intelligence and arrested him".
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by OjukwuWarBird: 7:24pm
The Caliphate wants to kill all Pro Restructuring Yoruba elites the way they attempted to kill Kanu.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by stanluiz(m): 7:26pm
Mod front page.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by profstar(m): 7:40pm
his is the perfect condition of the country right now
No be only "Python dance" na "Cat walk"
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Masterclass32: 7:59pm
He didn't quite get it clearly.
The army are not going to south west to dance. They are actually going there to smile.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:01pm
Shot Fired.....! Gbammm...!
Go and Dance in Sambisa....!
Tolotolo Twerk in Kano......!
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by HottestFire: 8:52pm
The military is only dancing where there are agitations for referendum or restructuring.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by brixton: 8:53pm
If we can have a UNITED southern Nigeria, then we can have a truly working Nation where anyone irrespective of their minority roots can rise to the top of any chosen field.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by lelvin(m): 8:53pm
Hehe
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Episteme2(m): 8:53pm
I'm convinced deep down that Nigeria will know no peace nor move forward until the blood of the innocent, harmless and unarmed Biafrans shed on the streets of Nigeria are avenged or they are allowed to go live in their own country they yearn for enthusiastically.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by malton: 8:53pm
Afenifere: the mouthpiece of the PDP in the South West. They like to differ just for the sake of being in the opposition.
They are right on this one, though. Thought I was the only one who didn't see any need for the operation.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by DanielsParker(m): 8:54pm
okay
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Assman: 8:54pm
Im not ipob, but See how ipobs are kicking against this.
But yorubas where happy over the killing of innocent youths...
now We know who the real peaceful people are
Thanks ladies for having ass
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by eleojo23: 8:54pm
Right..
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by MrPresident1: 8:54pm
E wo eyin crocodile smile
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by omofunaab(m): 8:54pm
On a serious note... . We need to wipe out these murderous ritualists in Yorubaland
I don't care if it's done by the Army, Police or Opc
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by SaiNigeria: 8:54pm
Lol..... fear in the air
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by TimFisher: 8:54pm
Hahaha.Una never see anything.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Danielmoore(m): 8:54pm
army for baddo
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Thisis2raw(m): 8:54pm
How come there's no military dance against the dreadful herdsmen
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by bamite(m): 8:55pm
This is clearly meant to cover up their operation in the SE, so that it doesn't look like the igbos are being singled out.
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by dayleke(m): 8:55pm
Abi were fedi si awon people yi ni?
Won ko ma mo nnkan ti won n se mo ke.....
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by XCLUX(m): 8:55pm
Who recognised afenifere gan self
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by lanreg95(m): 8:55pm
Lafia Dole iz already in North East
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Elukapendragon(m): 8:55pm
They are like that, very soon u will hear of "operation python twerk"
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Narldon(f): 8:55pm
I hope Crocodile Smile will not turn to Crocodile Tears...
Re: Military Operation In Southwest: Go & Dance In The North-East- Afenifere To Army by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:55pm
Ok
