|Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 7:57pm On Sep 22
Unless you are really knowledgeable about the marquees or a mechanic who can personally handle a spanner with dexterity... I will advise you to avoid the following vehicles:
1. Peugeot 607 V6 plus automatic transmission. I won't explain.
2. BMW series whatever series either series a, series b to z. Especially automatic transmission models.
3. Landrover Freelander... Designed by the devil assembled by monkeys.. left factory for showroom with over 200 known faults... Avoid like leprosy!
4. Audi A4 Allroad... I will leave this for kingreign...
5. Nigerian used Nissan Murano... With wires hanging out in the engine bay...in fact all Nissan cars with the slightest sign of abuse..
6. Add yours as led and experienced or known.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Evaberry(f): 8:01pm On Sep 22
menstrualpad:
so this one finally said something sensible today.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 8:03pm On Sep 22
Evaberry:Not by force to log into your toolbox.... Don't take it personal... it's just a matter of principle... and discipline.
Lest I forget... Jeep Grand Cherokee... Naija used... Your village People will be happy... please avoid if you cannot verify if it has been abused by previous owners.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by princetom1(m): 8:05pm On Sep 22
Evaberry:
Savage, served both hot and cold at the same time... OP right now
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Mutuwa(m): 8:08pm On Sep 22
menstrualpad:
Golf...avoid it like Ebola.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Adaowerri111: 8:11pm On Sep 22
Fx series Infiniti
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 8:11pm On Sep 22
Mutuwa:Which golf model?
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Mutuwa(m): 8:14pm On Sep 22
menstrualpad:
3 and 4.
I had witnessed how Golf 4 wiring issues messed my friend up.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by hisgrace090: 8:18pm On Sep 22
You nailed it.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Jakumo(m): 8:19pm On Sep 22
Avoid ANY car that is equipped with air suspension, or hydraulic suspension, all known as "Baloon" in Nigeria.
Mercedes cars made after the year 2000 lead the pack of offenders who created this demonic technology, and when it breaks down, be prepared to pay more than the cost of the entire car, just to fix the suspension.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by kingreign: 8:20pm On Sep 22
menstrualpad:fixed!
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 8:36pm On Sep 22
Mutuwa:Interesting I see golf three all around as taxis. Maybe he had a wicked Kazeem
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 8:38pm On Sep 22
kingreign:Just narrate your Audi Allroad story... Or if I dash you.... you go accept as only car for one year...used of course with 250k mileage?
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by kingreign: 8:42pm On Sep 22
menstrualpad:
Never owned an audi
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by valarinz: 8:52pm On Sep 22
Volvo S80 T6 (1999 - 2004 models). Don't accept it, even as a free gift, thank me later
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by pato405(m): 9:36pm On Sep 22
OP, so you forgot Chevrolet (all)
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Tyche(m): 10:02pm On Sep 22
This cracked me up
3. Landrover Freelander... Designed by the devil assembled by monkeys.. left factory for showroom with over 200 known faults... Avoid like leprosy!
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 10:37pm On Sep 22
pato405:What's with these American cars?
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by menstrualpad: 10:38pm On Sep 22
valarinz:That terrible?
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by RZArecta(m): 6:38am
Chevrolet Aveo (except brand new)
Op, I believe the Landrover Freelander had closer to 400 faults and was designed by Nigerian kazeems (the devil is innocent on this one). It was described as the worst car ever assembled on a website I visited some years ago, they went into a partnership with Honda to create that SUV but pulled out suddenly without getting the basic technicalities right hence that monster (and it led to the birth of the Crv eventually)
For those complaining about air suspension in cars (balloon) if you get mind, you can remove them and fit in shock absorbers, works like a charm
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by nurey(m): 6:48am
Avoid anything bugatti as their fuel economy isn't friendly, at high speed you have to buy fuel every 20 minutes.
Avoid anything Rolls-Royce as its a thug magnet and flirt magnet. You get flirt from the opposite sex at any free contact. You can't Park in peace as hoodlums would mob you begging for this and that.
Avoid anything Bentley as the parts are not readily available. Even a mud flap plastic bolt has to be booked a Month from the manufacturer.
Avoid anything Lamborghini, the ground clearance is too low, any even road would hit the under continously.
Avoid anything Ferrari as the color is mostly red, people would say you got blood on your hands.
Avoid anything Porsche as it scares people away from you and they always feel you are pompous.
Please stay away from the massarati Marque the electronic technicalities in that car is for future generations.
To those of you who will ask if I have used all these cars, the answer is...
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by chiefbuchiV12(m): 6:59am
2,3,5 are quite problematic truly but for the rest I disagree it all comes down to having a good mechanic
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by djemillionia: 7:26am
chiefbuchiV12:
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by FreeSpirited(m): 7:26am
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by barchucks123: 7:28am
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:28am
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Discharge(m): 7:28am
I met a guy in Kaduna who claimed to have changed the engine and gear box of his Nigeria used Murano to that of Siena. According to him, it's been cool. @op what's your take?
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by barchucks123: 7:28am
What about Passat FSI 2.0 litre engine, 4 plug 2008 model.
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by Amebo1(m): 7:29am
Kia models
|Re: Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... by nobodysmanrob(m): 7:29am
