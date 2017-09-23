Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Car Models You Should Avoid As Second Or Third Handed Acquisition.... (7706 Views)

Unless you are really knowledgeable about the marquees or a mechanic who can personally handle a spanner with dexterity... I will advise you to avoid the following vehicles:



1. Peugeot 607 V6 plus automatic transmission. I won't explain.

2. BMW series whatever series either series a, series b to z. Especially automatic transmission models.

3. Landrover Freelander... Designed by the devil assembled by monkeys.. left factory for showroom with over 200 known faults... Avoid like leprosy!

4. Audi A4 Allroad... I will leave this for kingreign...

5. Nigerian used Nissan Murano... With wires hanging out in the engine bay...in fact all Nissan cars with the slightest sign of abuse..

6. Add yours as led and experienced or known.

so this one finally said something sensible today.

Not by force to log into your toolbox.... Don't take it personal... it's just a matter of principle... and discipline.



Lest I forget... Jeep Grand Cherokee... Naija used... Your village People will be happy... please avoid if you cannot verify if it has been abused by previous owners.

so this one finally said something sensible today.

Savage, served both hot and cold at the same time... OP right now

Golf...avoid it like Ebola.

Fx series Infiniti

Which golf model?

Which golf model?

3 and 4.

3 and 4.

I had witnessed how Golf 4 wiring issues messed my friend up.

You nailed it.

Avoid ANY car that is equipped with air suspension, or hydraulic suspension, all known as "Baloon" in Nigeria.



Mercedes cars made after the year 2000 lead the pack of offenders who created this demonic technology, and when it breaks down, be prepared to pay more than the cost of the entire car, just to fix the suspension.

3 and 4.

Interesting I see golf three all around as taxis. Maybe he had a wicked Kazeem

Just narrate your Audi Allroad story... Or if I dash you.... you go accept as only car for one year...used of course with 250k mileage?

Just narrate your Audi Allroad story... Or if I dash you.... you go accept as only car for one year...used of course with 250k mileage?

Never owned an audi

Volvo S80 T6 (1999 - 2004 models). Don't accept it, even as a free gift, thank me later

OP, so you forgot Chevrolet (all)

This cracked me up



3. Landrover Freelander... Designed by the devil assembled by monkeys.. left factory for showroom with over 200 known faults... Avoid like leprosy!

What's with these American cars?

That terrible?

Chevrolet Aveo (except brand new)



Op, I believe the Landrover Freelander had closer to 400 faults and was designed by Nigerian kazeems (the devil is innocent on this one). It was described as the worst car ever assembled on a website I visited some years ago, they went into a partnership with Honda to create that SUV but pulled out suddenly without getting the basic technicalities right hence that monster (and it led to the birth of the Crv eventually)



For those complaining about air suspension in cars (balloon) if you get mind, you can remove them and fit in shock absorbers, works like a charm 1 Like

2,3,5 are quite problematic truly but for the rest I disagree it all comes down to having a good mechanic

2,3,5 are quite problematic truly but for the rest I disagree it all comes down to having a good mechanic

I met a guy in Kaduna who claimed to have changed the engine and gear box of his Nigeria used Murano to that of Siena. According to him, it's been cool. @op what's your take?

What about Passat FSI 2.0 litre engine, 4 plug 2008 model. 1 Like

Kia models