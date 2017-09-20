₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,077 members, 3,808,731 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp (418 Views)
Agbani Darego Shares Throwback Picture From Miss World Campaign She Won / Peter Okoye Is Ambassador For Olympic Milk / Amb. Kingsley Amafibe CEO Miss Ambassador For Peace Celebrate 2nd Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by AlexReports(m): 9:31pm
The city of Abuja is about to witness yet another entertaining and historical event as 25 contestants of Miss Ambassador For Peace will battle it out on the stage of destiny as the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday, 23rd September. The Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador For Peace Nigeria 2017 will honour 25 Award Recipients with 6 pageant will to emerge on the prestigious night.
Expected to thrill the audience with their songs are
Ice Prince, Priaz, Styl-Plus, Gully Ridya, Frankie Walter, 2tight, Mr Nest and Maivnao. While the jokes from Seyilaw, Amb Wahala, Dr. Ayuba, Koboko Master,Chuks D General, Sam and Song, Short cut and BOB, Mr. Odey, Stainless, Ghana Must Go, C.ri-Snow, Bishop of Comedy, Cedee and Washington DC will put their fans up their seats till the last actions
The Host for the night are MC Philip Rennar and On Air personality, Nenny B. While DJ's, Nani and Topherz shall the sound up and steady.http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/contestants-photos-from-miss-ambassador.html?m=0
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by AlexReports(m): 9:40pm
@alexreports
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by AlexReports(m): 9:44pm
More
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by AlexReports(m): 9:47pm
Nice
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by AlexReports(m): 9:51pm
Here more
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Naijashortcode(m): 10:13pm
Nice one
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:13pm
Iro o...
All these beauty peagents turning girls into olosho
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Flashh: 10:13pm
Ok
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by DanielsParker(m): 10:14pm
fine girls
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Narldon(f): 10:14pm
Ok
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by brunofarad(m): 10:14pm
Umu azi juru taxi
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by maxiuc(m): 10:14pm
;
Bed warming process
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:14pm
"The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born" - Ayi Kwei Armah, 1968
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by silasweb(m): 10:14pm
Umunwa di sharp
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by ladyF(f): 10:14pm
Beautiful...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by ekensi01(m): 10:15pm
Empty Brains(EB).
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by temmypotter(m): 10:15pm
miss this one.. miss that one.. there are even more pageant shows than contestants these days. Every girl is a model now. SMH
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:15pm
Do they actually rep peace or its just 4 d camera?.
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by fergie001(m): 10:15pm
1st pix,extreme right standing,no price
2nd from the left,busy body
Extreme left,wow.....she is lit
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Franco2017(m): 10:16pm
o
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by devindevin2000: 10:16pm
x
|Re: Contestants Photos From Miss Ambassador For Peace Camp by Ugoeze2016: 10:17pm
I am not understanding
(0) (Reply)
This Is My Heart To You / Giddimint.com : An Online Store With A Difference. (strictly Streetwear) / Haoir
Viewing this topic: granely(f), elnaf(m), ChyEndowed(f), Narldon(f), AzuNas(m), brunofarad(m), princekalani, Blackfriday, riyanxeally(f), Chiedu4Trump, laris, cynthyluv(f), lungtruth(m), Mrfixitxtech, Alawe(m), tuakzyfyn(m), Wishaky(f), Samccalister, nemelu123(m), muyex1(m), eistien(m), temmypotter(m), mcrach, fergie001(m), Tripple01, Mbahimmaculate, sleek82(m), lilmonarch, jjwilliams(m), Jacksparr0w1207(m), InwehAkpevwe(m), CHOPUP411(m), Lawlahdey(f), Boland(m), Snow5, Nolongthing88(m), ungara17, Franco2017(m), diamondbody(m), Hardewarlee(m), loneatar, stanza007, Ironlion1(m), AlexReports(m), dmostcheerful(f), intergral(m), iyeade123, devindevin2000, kennylex(m), Emaax43, joymag(f), afamjb, Ugoeze2016, emmerks(m), KVN1(m), maxiuc(m), Abbey2sam(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29