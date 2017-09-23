₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,427 members, 3,809,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 01:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? (1823 Views)
Did You Label Your Pen In School Back In Those Days, Do You Still Remember This? / WAEC Result Of The Girl Electrocuted In Lagos After Writing WAEC / How Going To University Was Like In Those Days (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Explorers(m): 10:36pm On Sep 22
Things have changed, kids are getting smarter daily thanks to technology(Internet, cable&devices).
You see them these days writing waec and having distinctions all over.
At 15 or 16, you see them in the University.
Two decades back at 25-30, you see men still running from one village, miracle centre to another.
Pursuing Mathematics/English or Chemistry for 5yrs.
Writing waec in the school farm, under cocoa trees.
Contributing #50 in the hall for the invigilators
Then they start dictating OBJ in the hall, including wrong answers.
Those days of Keypoint.
Then some brothers in the same SHOE will be hanging around the exam hall, throwing papers, answers or solved questions to their younger ones in the hall.
Then waec can decide to seize the all the result from that centre.
Those days of machinery, impersonation.
You queue for days in their office under the sun to obtain the form.
You also queue for days in their office to check your result MONTHS later from that big spread sheet.
Filling the form nko? It takes days, those vertical & horizontal lines that must cross your face.
One section must be black pen, another blue pen, pencil and red pen.
Make a mistake and obtain another form
JAMB NKo
These guys are lucky.......
6 Likes
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by hahn(m): 10:38pm On Sep 22
Explorers:
That picture contradicts your whole post
See that kind failure in 2017
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Explorers(m): 10:41pm On Sep 22
hahn:
Picked the wrong one, thanks
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Teniolasmart(m): 10:45pm On Sep 22
Thank GOD for my life.did waec 1's.click LIKE if you did waec 1's like me.share if you did not
21 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Damoxy(m): 10:45pm On Sep 22
In the nearest future Junior secondary school kids will pass WAEC without stress
Technology and Environment has been a GREAT FACTOR
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Fembleez1(m): 10:54pm On Sep 22
I had to write WAEC and GCE combined close to 8 times because of ignorance.
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by OrestesDante(m): 10:55pm On Sep 22
Teniolasmart:
You really did it ones.
Afi suuru
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by hahn(m): 10:56pm On Sep 22
[quote author=Explorers post=60736614][/quote]
Exactly!
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by SEEDORF441(m): 10:58pm On Sep 22
O level let me see God
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Crex007(m): 10:58pm On Sep 22
thank God fr NECO sha
physics been wan fall my hand
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Emerikoss: 11:08pm On Sep 22
Just once, thuglife godi
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by ades0la(f): 11:13pm On Sep 22
Just once thank God.
Also wrote NECO because it was compulsory in my school. Haven't checked the NECO result yet.
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Ayo199(m): 11:23pm On Sep 22
Fembleez1:ignorance??tell me more
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Yusfunoble(m): 11:25pm On Sep 22
Only thrice
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by oldfoolnigger(m): 11:31pm On Sep 22
Yusfunoble:
Yusfunoble:
And u said *only*?
lolz
1 Like
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by shurlar50(m): 12:00am
.
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by eistien(m): 12:03am
twice, because of maths, I had B3 parallel except maths which was D7, I nearly ran mad but took NECO the next year and cleared it
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by shurlar50(m): 12:32am
Na that silly JAMB fvvk people pass. Somebody somewhere will write exam manage score 240 only to fail post utme yet another fellow will score 201 enter school. The worst part is that the cut off for Jamb is now 120,.
2 Likes
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by eitsei(m): 1:15am
I guess I'm one of the lucky people, I wrote waec and jamb once then gained admission at my first attempt
3 Likes
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by unapapadeycraze: 1:15am
ades0la:
how old are you?
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by IpostStuff(m): 4:15am
My broda
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by AdeizaPrime(m): 4:41am
Jamb once, WAEC once, got admission same year, felt like a big boy genuis. First semester gp brought be back down crashing to earth...ain't revealing it cos it was pathetic.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Chascop: 5:53am
Teniolasmart:
any promotion for people who click 'like"?
1 Like
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Chascop: 5:54am
OrestesDante:must you abuse. Why not correct him gently and earn the respect
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Chascop: 5:56am
wrote once then.. cleared everything.
was the ONLY person in my school who cleared everything. no D..
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by sisisioge: 6:15am
LOL! I was quite smart enough to realize that there wasn't much difference between having an A1 and C6...only difference was prestige. So I aimed to get an all round C. Good move...as it was, my lowest were Cs and still ended up as number 10 on my school's scoreboard. Me wey read M&B die during preparation All na strategy...I pulled my favourite courses closed and my hated courses closer for that purpose alone
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by olayinkajnr(m): 6:44am
WAEC and NECO 1's, UME 1's
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by alexistaiwo: 6:51am
Once and passed with flying colors.
Didn't even bothered to write Neco because I know that even my village people can't make me fail.
Since then till now nko
No money to further my education
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by olasaad(f): 7:01am
Teniolasmart:
What year?
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by OrestesDante(m): 7:08am
Chascop:
I have been made jest of on this forum for making even typo errors. So I see it as more of fun than insult.
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Teniolasmart(m): 8:02am
olasaad:2014
|Re: Writing WAEC 10x Those Days Because Of 2 Subjects, How Many Times Did You Write? by Scholar212(m): 8:47am
Wrote SSCE 4times because of Mathematics
WAEC- All B's expect maths and English D7
NECO- passed English and maths E8
NECO GCE - F9 festival, till date am still wondering if Neco just uploaded someone's else result for me, even with my eyes closed,i can't have a D7 in physics, Chem let alone an F
WAEC GCE following year- cleared all with C4 in the stupid Maths that made me loose my admission in Uniben when NECO GCE came out and I didn't make it.
currently on a 4point CGPA in my 5th year in same Department, same school I lost my previous admission on matriculation day(Neco GCE came out two days to matriculation and I couldn't continue with clearance anymore. Consulted different offices and nothing could be done as a credit in Maths was needed, Had to pack my things and leave Uniben on my supposed Matriculation day)
*STORY OF MY LIFE*
Write An Article And Get Paid / Please / I Need Help
Viewing this topic: kaka22(m), OyiboOyibo, Adeshowkey(m), DonAustyne(m), Aldebaran(m), horlahsunbo225(m), Martartins(m), Dochido(m), Brunel(m), PenPrince07, psalmry(m), Kayceewyte(m), Dreamword24, odunjoy1(m), Wintheo2016(m), niyi09(m), Shittaakeem(m), gbolly707(m), Oduyalerapheal(m), dzing(m), juniorboy(m), KazOlufemi, zikodem, estheremma(f), Bernardinho(m), DrIkB, youngvikthor(m), tosyne2much(m), Prodigy4rii(m), beautydutch(f), 12stinep, Israellionel, nzman, maggilove(f), Benz4pimp(m), iamGholdaniel, Skybee1(m), Graxie(f), teehamzat(m), kimbraa(f), heryourjay(m), 11cows4sale(m), matinos28(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14