You see them these days writing waec and having distinctions all over.



At 15 or 16, you see them in the University.









Two decades back at 25-30, you see men still running from one village, miracle centre to another.



Pursuing Mathematics/English or Chemistry for 5yrs.





Writing waec in the school farm, under cocoa trees.



Contributing #50 in the hall for the invigilators



Then they start dictating OBJ in the hall, including wrong answers.



Those days of Keypoint.



Then some brothers in the same SHOE will be hanging around the exam hall, throwing papers, answers or solved questions to their younger ones in the hall.



Then waec can decide to seize the all the result from that centre.



Those days of machinery, impersonation.



You queue for days in their office under the sun to obtain the form.



You also queue for days in their office to check your result MONTHS later from that big spread sheet.





Filling the form nko? It takes days, those vertical & horizontal lines that must cross your face.





One section must be black pen, another blue pen, pencil and red pen.





Make a mistake and obtain another form







JAMB NKo





That picture contradicts your whole post



That picture contradicts your whole post



Thank GOD for my life.did waec 1's.click LIKE if you did waec 1's like me.share if you did not

In the nearest future Junior secondary school kids will pass WAEC without stress



Technology and Environment has been a GREAT FACTOR

I had to write WAEC and GCE combined close to 8 times because of ignorance.

Teniolasmart:

Thank GOD for my life.did waec ones.click LIKE if you did waec ones like me:-D.share if you did not:-D



You really did it ones.



You really did it ones.

Afi suuru





O level let me see God

thank God fr NECO sha

physics been wan fall my hand

Just once, thuglife godi

Just once thank God.



Also wrote NECO because it was compulsory in my school. Haven't checked the NECO result yet.

Fembleez1:

Only thrice

Yusfunoble:

And u said *only*?

twice, because of maths, I had B3 parallel except maths which was D7, I nearly ran mad but took NECO the next year and cleared it

Na that silly JAMB fvvk people pass. Somebody somewhere will write exam manage score 240 only to fail post utme yet another fellow will score 201 enter school. The worst part is that the cut off for Jamb is now 120,.

I guess I'm one of the lucky people, I wrote waec and jamb once then gained admission at my first attempt

ades0la:

Just once thank God.



Also wrote NECO because it was compulsory in my school. Haven't checked the NECO result yet.







My broda

My broda

Jamb once, WAEC once, got admission same year, felt like a big boy genuis. First semester gp brought be back down crashing to earth...ain't revealing it cos it was pathetic.

Teniolasmart:

Thank GOD for my life.did waec ones.click LIKE if you did waec ones like me:-D.share if you did not:-D

OrestesDante:



You really did it ones.

wrote once then.. cleared everything.

was the ONLY person in my school who cleared everything. no D..

All na strategy...I pulled my favourite courses closed and my hated courses closer for that purpose alone LOL! I was quite smart enough to realize that there wasn't much difference between having an A1 and C6...only difference was prestige. So I aimed to get an all round C. Good move...as it was, my lowest were Cs and still ended up as number 10 on my school's scoreboard. Me wey read M&B die during preparationAll na strategy...I pulled my favourite courses closed and my hated courses closer for that purpose alone

WAEC and NECO 1's, UME 1's



Didn't even bothered to write Neco because I know that even my village people can't make me fail.





Since then till now nko

Once and passed with flying colors.Didn't even bothered to write Neco because I know that even my village people can't make me fail.Since then till now nkoNo money to further my education

Teniolasmart:

Thank GOD for my life.did waec ones.click LIKE if you did waec ones like me:-D.share if you did not:-D

Chascop:





must you abuse. Why not correct him gently and earn the respect

I have been made jest of on this forum for making even typo errors. So I see it as more of fun than insult. I have been made jest of on this forum for making even typo errors. So I see it as more of fun than insult.

olasaad:



