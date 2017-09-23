Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Decision You Made That Made Or Marred Your Career? (1353 Views)

Everyone makes mistakes but dwelling in regret is an even bigger one as you will never have the chance to make amends.



In our past we have made decisions that have helped us tremendously in our careers and have never looked back. Likewise we have also made unfortunate decisions that have had adverse effects on our lives.





Share your stories.



As for me the decisions were



1. To know several skills in and out of my field. Adding to your skill set always help your career





2. To give myself an ultimatum of three years to work in my field and after that go for what I truly want to do and that which I have passion and talent for.





3. To always save money, so I can never be dependent on a job.



The list is endless but so far I haven't made a bad decision yet. and I hope the above decisions affects my career positively. 1 Like

If i start ehn , No space here will occupy me but for all decisions making both positive and negative.... It was meant to be taken if you agree with me . We all have a definite destination, na preamble plenty wey we call bad decisions. Anyways Alihamdulilah for all decision i have took because Everything has been going on well. 1 Like

Here to learn.



It'shigh time I found something doing personally asides working for someone

When I decided not to date again cos of my useless ex..it was horrible

My girl friend

Decision taken.....Outcome unknown yet......once it surface, I will update you guys

The decision to succeed against all odds even when friends thought it was impossible to succeed with the high target.

The decision to succeed against all odds even when friends thought it was impossible to succeed with the high target. huuummmm, so you succeeded?? huuummmm, so you succeeded??

When I decided to take a step into ICT.



Decision that changed my life tho

Decided to mind my business!!!! best decision 1 Like

Yes I did and even I can't believe it You believed it from the onset which was why you went against odds to involve in it... You believed it from the onset which was why you went against odds to involve in it...

Leaving Nigeria was the best decision I was fortunate to make career-wise. If I had remained, I would still have been stuck in a dead-end medical rep job just like most of my colleagues are. I was held to ransom by Doctors who persistently demanded bribes from medical reps in order to prescribe their products, even when the patient clearly need this product. Horrible practice with no dignity. 1 Like

Actually I didn't, I just had no choice so I decided to give it a trial by giving all I have and it paid off OK. OK. 1 Like

Choosing to study any course just to be in school

When I decided to take a step into ICT.

Decision that changed my life tho

yes I just took this decision too. I hope it works out positively yes I just took this decision too. I hope it works out positively

Spot on..what bedevils most people is a clear goal. Many lack focus and hence the go where the wind blows them, some may get luck while the others...well Spot on..what bedevils most people is a clear goal. Many lack focus and hence the go where the wind blows them, some may get luck while the others...well 1 Like

Taking a big leap into Digital Marketing as been so great and interesting

Listening to my father ruined my career. Am yet to get back on track. Just pondering how such an instruction came into the bible.

Make: Knowing early I needed to make a balance between what I love doing, what makes me relevant, and what brings food to the table. Nowadays, my reminiscing time makes me smile.



Mar: Trusting an unscrupulous colleague that almost put an end to my career at an early stage. I learned my lesson the hard way.

Allowing our folks to force us down certain paths

Going for hnd after ond



No one should mske that mistake especially an Architectural student.



Even d degree and msc, make sure the school is accredited first

Still in an early stage of my career. May God order my steps