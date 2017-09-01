Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son (18685 Views)

Man Catches Wife Giving 5-year-old Son ‘Mouth Action’ / Would You Buy This For Your 14 Year Old Son/daughter? / How My 10-year-old Demonic House Girl Was Having Sex With My 2-year-old Son (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





What are your thoughts?



Cool or WTF?



Source :: "Keep your negative comments to yourselves, he is mine" Mom says as she goes Unclad in birthday shoot for her four year old son!What are your thoughts?Cool or WTF?Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0 3 Likes













See more 18+ photos of the mother here >>> WtfSee more 18+ photos of the mother here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0 2 Likes 1 Share

#Nice sneakers 63 Likes 1 Share

She for kukuma strip the boy unclad too 30 Likes

If I position this mother, I'll fork her don't tell.. My spec 14 Likes 1 Share

what does this mean? 4 Likes

Pretty sure she is a baby mama not a wife 84 Likes 3 Shares

Honestly, we have all gone crazy in this fvcking century. 21 Likes 2 Shares





SEE AS SHE OPEN AM FOR GROUND MAKE E LOOK THE CAMERA MAN GO DON SPY HER KPEKUS TIRESEE AS SHE OPEN AM FOR GROUND MAKE E LOOK 11 Likes 1 Share

Jeez!

This is a new low!!! 12 Likes 1 Share

Na the boy me I dey fear for. She will groom this child, indoctrinate him and eventually makes him play ALL the roles of the babypapa who she couldn't have.

This could land her in jail in the USA for instance. It is called "Indecent Exposure". 39 Likes 2 Shares

parenting gone wrong 29 Likes

Lawlahdey:

Honestly, we have all gone crazy in this fvcking century. exclude me pls exclude me pls 31 Likes 1 Share

Mrop:

"Keep your negative comments to yourselves, he is mine" Mom says as she goes Unclad in birthday shoot for her four year old son!



What are your thoughts?



Cool or WTF?



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0





Cc lalasticlala fynestboi Useless mother! She has been sexually molesting the poor innocent boy. Useless mother! She has been sexually molesting the poor innocent boy. 12 Likes

Wow

Nice tats and sneakers + it's her boy and she knows what's right for him. 3 Likes 1 Share

Her life, her choice

And what was her aim of doing this? 2 Likes 1 Share

jashar:

And what was her aim of doing this? Sensitizing that innocent kid on the need to adopt craziness worthy of the Age we lived in. Sensitizing that innocent kid on the need to adopt craziness worthy of the Age we lived in. 3 Likes

There is a clear distinction between a MOTHER and a BABY MAMA. 8 Likes

teadrake:



Sensitizing that innocent kid on the need to adopt craziness worthy of the Age we lived in.

More like inducting the kid into the depravity and foolishness of the world today...... More like inducting the kid into the depravity and foolishness of the world today...... 1 Like

Train a child that way, I wonder if he will depart from it. Hmmmmmm. Demon agent at Work, God have mercy

A dirty skin is a dirty skin, no matter what.



She come draw tattoo join am.. Smh.

6 Likes

This is not unclothedness Na

let her show us her pussy and boobs so that we can convincingly agree she is Unclad 4 Likes







Photo Studio Pictures can't make you beautiful





It just projects your Stupidity in HD





We just love the pixels



9 Likes

Mrop:

"Keep your negative comments to yourselves, he is mine" Mom says as she goes Unclad in birthday shoot for her four year old son!



What are your thoughts?



Cool or WTF?



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0







Angel Micheal sound the trumpet oooooo Angel Micheal sound the trumpet oooooo 2 Likes

Mrop:

"Keep your negative comments to yourselves, he is mine" Mom says as she goes Unclad in birthday shoot for her four year old son!



What are your thoughts?



Cool or WTF?



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0







na wa ooo na wa ooo

There is fraud in the pic arrangement. The boy should remove his pants too 1 Like

This bond is strong

YEEEEH!



CAN SOMEONE TELL ME THIS GENERATION WE ARE IN?



EXCEPT THEY REPENT 1 Like