|Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Mrop(m): 4:31am
"Keep your negative comments to yourselves, he is mine" Mom says as she goes Unclad in birthday shoot for her four year old son!
What are your thoughts?
Cool or WTF?
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Mrop(m): 4:32am
Wtf
See more 18+ photos of the mother here >>>http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/keep-your-negative-comments-to.html?m=0
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by EmyLeo(m): 4:43am
#Nice sneakers
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by malware: 4:52am
She for kukuma strip the boy unclad too
30 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by LordsApostle: 4:56am
If I position this mother, I'll fork her don't tell.. My spec
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by cassidy1996(m): 5:15am
what does this mean?
4 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by ubergold(m): 5:41am
Pretty sure she is a baby mama not a wife
84 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Lawlahdey(f): 6:28am
Honestly, we have all gone crazy in this fvcking century.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by pyyxxaro: 6:31am
THE CAMERA MAN GO DON SPY HER KPEKUS TIRE
SEE AS SHE OPEN AM FOR GROUND MAKE E LOOK
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Houseofglam7: 6:41am
Jeez!
This is a new low!!!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Teacher1776(m): 6:42am
Na the boy me I dey fear for. She will groom this child, indoctrinate him and eventually makes him play ALL the roles of the babypapa who she couldn't have.
This could land her in jail in the USA for instance. It is called "Indecent Exposure".
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by mofeoluwadassah: 6:46am
parenting gone wrong
29 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by femi4: 7:03am
Lawlahdey:exclude me pls
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Donjazzy12(m): 7:08am
Mrop:Useless mother! She has been sexually molesting the poor innocent boy.
12 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by tollahni(f): 7:21am
Wow
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by fruqsy(m): 7:28am
Nice tats and sneakers + it's her boy and she knows what's right for him.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Nutase(f): 7:31am
Her life, her choice
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by jashar(f): 8:21am
And what was her aim of doing this?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by teadrake(m): 8:31am
jashar:Sensitizing that innocent kid on the need to adopt craziness worthy of the Age we lived in.
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Lagbaja01(m): 8:34am
There is a clear distinction between a MOTHER and a BABY MAMA.
8 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by jashar(f): 8:36am
teadrake:
More like inducting the kid into the depravity and foolishness of the world today......
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Naijashortcode(m): 8:38am
Train a child that way, I wonder if he will depart from it. Hmmmmmm. Demon agent at Work, God have mercy
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by DanielsParker(m): 8:38am
A dirty skin is a dirty skin, no matter what.
She come draw tattoo join am.. Smh.
6 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by AccessME(m): 8:39am
This is not unclothedness Na
let her show us her pussy and boobs so that we can convincingly agree she is Unclad
4 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Narldon(f): 8:39am
Photo Studio Pictures can't make you beautiful
It just projects your Stupidity in HD
We just love the pixels
9 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by free2ryhme: 8:39am
Mrop:
Angel Micheal sound the trumpet oooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by free2ryhme: 8:39am
Mrop:
na wa ooo
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Dindondin(m): 8:40am
There is fraud in the pic arrangement. The boy should remove his pants too
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by Adaumunocha(f): 8:40am
This bond is strong
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:40am
YEEEEH!
CAN SOMEONE TELL ME THIS GENERATION WE ARE IN?
EXCEPT THEY REPENT
1 Like
|Re: Mother Goes Unclad In Birthday Shoot For Her 4-Year-Old Son by free2ryhme: 8:40am
Nutase:
na life you call this one
