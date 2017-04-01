₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by dabeto: 4:33am
Itir Esen, 18, had shared a post referencing last year's coup attempt, comparing her menstrual cycle to the spilt blood of "martyrs".
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41368295
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by malware: 4:52am
Erdogan doesn't joke with the word coup, regardless of the way it comes
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by LordsApostle: 4:55am
Stupid and insensitive post from her. Serves her right.
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Desammyst(m): 5:25am
Celebrities be using their position to the detriment of their state.
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Funnicator: 6:17am
Why are you announcing to the world kick off of your menstruation period?
Abi you want give them Awom rap1sts signal to cumm r@pe you for your window period
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:48am
see her sha
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Naijashortcode(m): 8:10am
So cute
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by DanielsParker(m): 8:10am
Okay, must she tweet ? Social media obsession
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by lathrowinger: 8:11am
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by FemiEddy(m): 8:11am
she's beautiful but she messed up
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Narldon(f): 8:11am
[b]
The Turkish government blames the failed coup attempt on Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish preacher and businessman who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.
Gulen is the leader of a widespread and influential religious movement known as "Hizmet" (Service), which owns foundations, associations, media organisations and schools in Turkey and abroad.
Gulen was once a strong ally of Erdogan, and during the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) struggle to end the military's influence in Turkish politics in the late 2000s, his organisation had its golden years.
During this period, the AKP-Gulen alliance turned into direct staffing of public positions. Many people in the bureaucracy were removed without due process and replaced with Gulenists.
Yet the Gulen-AKP relationship was eroded by incidents such as the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, and by National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan, a close Erdogan confidant, being called in for questioning by police officers close to the Gulen movement.
A corruption investigation in December 2013, which saw renowned businesspeople and senior bureaucrats close to the AKP arrested by Gulenist police officers, gave way to an all-out war between the government and the Hizmet movement.
Erdogan reacted furiously to the crackdown and claimed that those behind the investigations were trying to form a "state within a state", in an apparent reference to the Hizmet movement.
Erdogan calls on US to extradite cleric Gulen
From this point on, the AKP government was always open about its plans to eradicate Gulen and his followers from Turkish political life, as the MIT conducted several investigations into Gulen and his followers.
Today, Turkish officials say that the July coup attempt materialised because Gulenists were increasingly concerned that the government investigation into their illegal actions was coming to an end, and they would be arrested.
Gulen, on the other hand, denies any role in the coup and has even alleged that Erdogan orchestrated it himself "to build a dictatorship" - a claim the president, Turkish spy agencies and even the Turkish opposition have vehemently denied.
SOURCE: Al-Jazeera
[/b]
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by dingbang(m): 8:12am
Don't do twitter...
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:12am
Ok
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by hopefulLandlord: 8:12am
She looks like someone I would love to have sex with
she's my type
she fits the bill
she's up to standard
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by IamGeorgie(m): 8:13am
This is the kind of discipline we need in nigeria. I behold someone saying it's a tyrant act.
.
.
.
anyway, if she had paid attention to my preaching, she wouldn't have faulted. I always tell people to steer away from social media like mairaland and twitter, if she had said that thing to her family,probably because she uses touch light phone like me, who would have heard her? what am I even saying?
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by uzoclinton(m): 8:13am
this people harsh ooo..
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by thesuave10(m): 8:14am
The girl dey alright sha. But she's flat
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:14am
ok
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by iamchybs(m): 8:15am
U see urself?
All these small girls talking anyhow....
U see ur life?
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by GreenMavro: 8:15am
village people sha
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by pcguru1(m): 8:16am
Freedom of speech doesn't equate freedom from its consequence , when you wear the crown, you wear the brand and cease to be you, when you tweet , you tweet on behalf of the brand, do well to learn from this. That's the curse attributed to celebrities someone like me can tweet sh.it like this and get away with it cuz am irrelevant . touche
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by DaudaAbu(m): 8:17am
Beauty without brain
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:17am
Is this not the turkey that Biafrans claimed supported them ? Is they could clamp down like this against a model for a cryptic facebook post.
How will they treat a person forming a govt in their govt, and calling the rest of them animals ? How will they treat a nobody, saying that he will go the State house and return with the President's head ?
Buhari realy tried..
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Amosjaj(m): 8:17am
Hilarious
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Pennywise(m): 8:18am
Very dull girl. She could have said her account was hacked
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Lagbaja01(m): 8:18am
This lady is beautiful...I dont care whether she's striped or not.
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by gypsey(m): 8:20am
pcguru1:%1000000 correct!
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by wiringdpt(m): 8:21am
Shes 18, what y'all expect?
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by seangy4konji: 8:21am
Lol
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by pesinfada(m): 8:23am
Chicken nko
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Kobicove(m): 8:24am
Very immature post...do not bring everything to social media!
She just learnt a lesson that will last a lifetime
Kudos to the organisers of the beauty pageant for having the courage to take this decision
|Re: Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet by Abfinest007(m): 8:25am
ehya doo
