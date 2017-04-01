Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Itir Esen, Miss Turkey Stripped Of Her Crown Over Coup Tweet (13313 Views)

Itir Esen, 18, had shared a post referencing last year's coup attempt, comparing her menstrual cycle to the spilt blood of "martyrs".



The competition's organisers said the tweet was "unacceptable" and confirmed their decision to dismiss her, just hours after she won.



Ms Esen has since said, via Instagram, that she was not being political.



The tweet was posted around the first anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt, when nearly 250 people died fighting an army uprising.



She wrote: "I am having my period this morning to celebrate the July 15 martyrs' day. I am celebrating the day by bleeding a representation of our martyrs' blood."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regularly refers to the "martyrs" who died resisting the coup.



The beauty pageant's organisers said the tweet did not come to light until after Thursday's ceremony in Istanbul, after which they held a long meeting to discuss the situation and verify the post.



On Friday, they released a statement to announce their decision to rescind her title: "We regret to say that this tweet has been tweeted by Itir Esen. It is not possible for the Miss Turkey Organisation to promote such a post, when it aims to introduce Turkey to the world and contribute to its image."



Ms Esen later responded with her own statement on social media: "I want to say that as a 18-year-old girl, I had no political aims while sharing this post."

Erdogan doesn't joke with the word coup, regardless of the way it comes

Stupid and insensitive post from her. Serves her right.

Celebrities be using their position to the detriment of their state.



So cute

Okay, must she tweet ? Social media obsession

she's beautiful but she messed up

The Turkish government blames the failed coup attempt on Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish preacher and businessman who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.



Gulen is the leader of a widespread and influential religious movement known as "Hizmet" (Service), which owns foundations, associations, media organisations and schools in Turkey and abroad.





Gulen was once a strong ally of Erdogan, and during the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) struggle to end the military's influence in Turkish politics in the late 2000s, his organisation had its golden years.



During this period, the AKP-Gulen alliance turned into direct staffing of public positions. Many people in the bureaucracy were removed without due process and replaced with Gulenists.





Yet the Gulen-AKP relationship was eroded by incidents such as the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, and by National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Undersecretary Hakan Fidan, a close Erdogan confidant, being called in for questioning by police officers close to the Gulen movement.



A corruption investigation in December 2013, which saw renowned businesspeople and senior bureaucrats close to the AKP arrested by Gulenist police officers, gave way to an all-out war between the government and the Hizmet movement.





Erdogan reacted furiously to the crackdown and claimed that those behind the investigations were trying to form a "state within a state", in an apparent reference to the Hizmet movement.





Erdogan calls on US to extradite cleric Gulen

From this point on, the AKP government was always open about its plans to eradicate Gulen and his followers from Turkish political life, as the MIT conducted several investigations into Gulen and his followers.



Today, Turkish officials say that the July coup attempt materialised because Gulenists were increasingly concerned that the government investigation into their illegal actions was coming to an end, and they would be arrested.



Gulen, on the other hand, denies any role in the coup and has even alleged that Erdogan orchestrated it himself "to build a dictatorship" - a claim the president, Turkish spy agencies and even the Turkish opposition have vehemently denied.



SOURCE: Al-Jazeera

This is the kind of discipline we need in nigeria. I behold someone saying it's a tyrant act.

The girl dey alright sha. But she's flat

Freedom of speech doesn't equate freedom from its consequence , when you wear the crown, you wear the brand and cease to be you, when you tweet , you tweet on behalf of the brand, do well to learn from this. That's the curse attributed to celebrities someone like me can tweet sh.it like this and get away with it cuz am irrelevant . touche

Beauty without brain

Is this not the turkey that Biafrans claimed supported them ? Is they could clamp down like this against a model for a cryptic facebook post.

How will they treat a person forming a govt in their govt, and calling the rest of them animals ? How will they treat a nobody, saying that he will go the State house and return with the President's head ?



Buhari realy tried..

Very dull girl. She could have said her account was hacked

This lady is beautiful...I dont care whether she's striped or not.

%1000000 correct!

Shes 18, what y'all expect?

Very immature post...do not bring everything to social media!



She just learnt a lesson that will last a lifetime



Kudos to the organisers of the beauty pageant for having the courage to take this decision