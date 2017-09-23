₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by todaynewsreview: 6:40am
As shared by Prince Gwamnishu Harrison
Just now at Cable Asaba, Delta State. We rescued two young men from the hands of SARS.
We received SOS call from one Mr. Frank about illegal activities by men of Nigeria Police force (SARS) Delta State command.
Quick response, we arrived Cable, two young men were already in their Hilux van, One was detained for his refusal to consent to phone search and the other was detained for wearing Army camouflage.
Negotiations was already on. From N100,000 to N50,000. My Team and I watch officers stop, search, seized and operate handset and negotiate for bail/payment from road users especially the youths between the ages of 16-30.
After informing them who we are, they understood and released them without paying for Bail 100,000, 50,000. Though they tried to justify their actions.
We will keep spreading the word "BAIL IS FREE" and keep defending the poor masses.
#Bail_Is_Free
DON'T TAKE... DON'T NEGOTIATE..... DON'T PAY
Do not argue, don't fight, don't insult security agencies.
Report any abuse, extortion to the Police Headquarters near you. Request to see the force PPRO or whatsapp 09068773333 to drop your report.
Remember na who dey alive dey talk wetin him see.... If you see Something, Say Something.
#ChangeBeginsWithMe #NoToCurruption
Prince Gwamnishu Harrison
CEO BEHIND BARS
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:41am
My advice, if sars officers ask you for money please give them if you have so that you can live. Sars no get joy.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by hisgrace090: 6:51am
Thank God for their freedom.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by abouzaid: 6:51am
zoo.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by mofeoluwadassah: 6:56am
nigeria is just full of corruption
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by ekensi01(m): 6:56am
BAIL IS FREE.
The OP just the write to get fp.
If he had fall hand before with any force, i swear he wouldnt have written this.
Those guys are devil, but we keep praying for devil to die and he keeps increasing with power.
When they get you don't prove stubborn/strong,educated,rich guy or be afraid play neutral.
I would advice you to follow their others but try to detect when they start violating rules.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by cummando(m): 6:57am
haryorbarmie83:No mind the yeye op. I support our security agencies but no be all of them get sense....Even me wey sabi wella once I reach where sorting is needed I sort.
What I calculate is the time I spend arguing,plus the stress I get fighting them,plus hospital bill in case of accidental discharge , plus time and money spent on hospital bed,plus money for bail a,lawyers and so on..... E don dey go millions. So I jeje use the narrow way. I pay small. Wisdom matters
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by ismail4sure: 6:58am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by wtfcoded: 7:54am
They need 2 scrap it out.
SARS is full of corruption n very useless.
I remember a day i went out one evening to the pharmacy to buy catarrh drug, on my way these idiots blocked me n said i should enter their hilux with alot of beatings.
I later followed them to their station with many people they arrested on the way.
With more series of beatings @ d station, i later called my friends who came to my rescue with bailout fee of 50000 naira.
I later regretted alot of things in my life...4rm being a nigeria down to having catarrh.
Sars is filled with wicked n evil humanbeings.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by paymentvoucher: 11:49am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:49am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by mccoy47(m): 11:50am
Good job
But..
What happens to the erring sars officers?
Shouldn't they be sacked from the force to deter others from following the same path
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by princechiemekam(m): 11:51am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by boldking(m): 11:52am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by four4: 11:54am
abouzaid:PIG IN THE ZOO
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by specialmati(m): 11:54am
what a country
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by columbus007(m): 11:54am
Don't ever argue with SARS to avoid scars on ur body,dont prove stubborn to avoid been killed,dont forget! In dis country nothing works.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by preciousmaro: 11:54am
haryorbarmie83:How will corruption ever leave nigeria
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by emmyspark007(m): 11:54am
wtfcoded:Chai I can relate.
Naija tire pesin honestly
Only in Nigeria you will be accused for being a criminal for no reason, plus chop unlawful beatings anyhow for no reason. Those sars guys are mostly rebranded cultists, thugs and armed robbers dem no get chill at all. I avoid dem like a deadly plague. Back then in skul if I sight them omo na to zoom off cos dos guys ar bleeping heartless so tey dem fit put weed for ur pocket and still beat u untop till you accept say na ur own and u go still pay whether u like it or not. Lawlessness is the order of the day in Nigeria
Once I find myself for europe omo na bye bye naija till thy kingdom come. naija lawlessness and problems too much forget racism if oyinbo man like make im spit for ground if him see me I go just laugh provided say im no touch me
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by velai(m): 11:56am
Good job. Keep it up.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:56am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by PrinceJoeWan(m): 11:57am
Make govt pay them well na
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by bastien: 11:59am
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by Jungleluv5: 11:59am
todaynewsreview:Is everywhere even in ondo town same thing here. I witnessed a case where by a police officer lead a guy to the ATM and withdrew all his money all in name of yahoo yahoo (#200000).
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by Mrkumareze: 11:59am
Hmmmm, I saw this team early this morning
They were busy collecting bribing from the keke rider just around the coka cola junction. I zoom off. When I lòoked through my mirrow I noticed they really wished to stop me.The state Government must look into their illegal activities, it's becoming a threat to the environs.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by Innobee99(m): 11:59am
haryorbarmie83:Bro e beta make soldiers handle me than SARS... SARS Na another grave yard
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by lenghtinny(m): 12:00pm
Sars is filled with animals ..?
This mofos will beat you on top your own right
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by Gr8Nez(m): 12:00pm
Sars should be scrapped mostly in Delta state warri in particular they harassed anything and anything body no training on how to address people that why the go around scaring harmless people
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by osuofia2(m): 12:00pm
SARS sha....there matter weak me...some one can not argue with them in peace again...
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by seyigiggle: 12:01pm
SARS is the most corrupt arm of NP. Their activities needs to be strictly monitored.
|Re: Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba by flimzy24: 12:01pm
