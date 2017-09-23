Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Illegal Arrest: How 2 Young Men Were Rescued From The Hand Of SARS In Asaba (6805 Views)

As shared by Prince Gwamnishu Harrison



Just now at Cable Asaba, Delta State. We rescued two young men from the hands of SARS.

We received SOS call from one Mr. Frank about illegal activities by men of Nigeria Police force (SARS) Delta State command.



Quick response, we arrived Cable, two young men were already in their Hilux van, One was detained for his refusal to consent to phone search and the other was detained for wearing Army camouflage.



Negotiations was already on. From N100,000 to N50,000. My Team and I watch officers stop, search, seized and operate handset and negotiate for bail/payment from road users especially the youths between the ages of 16-30.



After informing them who we are, they understood and released them without paying for Bail 100,000, 50,000. Though they tried to justify their actions.

We will keep spreading the word "BAIL IS FREE" and keep defending the poor masses.



#Bail_Is_Free

DON'T TAKE... DON'T NEGOTIATE..... DON'T PAY



Do not argue, don't fight, don't insult security agencies.

Report any abuse, extortion to the Police Headquarters near you. Request to see the force PPRO or whatsapp 09068773333 to drop your report.



Remember na who dey alive dey talk wetin him see.... If you see Something, Say Something.



#ChangeBeginsWithMe #NoToCurruption



Prince Gwamnishu Harrison

CEO BEHIND BARS



More here:



My advice, if sars officers ask you for money please give them if you have so that you can live. Sars no get joy. 10 Likes

Thank God for their freedom.

And kudose to those who see to their release.

zoo. 3 Likes

nigeria is just full of corruption















The OP just the write to get fp.



If he had fall hand before with any force, i swear he wouldnt have written this.





Those guys are devil, but we keep praying for devil to die and he keeps increasing with power.





When they get you don't prove stubborn/strong,educated,rich guy or be afraid play neutral.

I would advice you to follow their others but try to detect when they start violating rules. BAIL IS FREE.The OP just the write to get fp.If he had fall hand before with any force, i swear he wouldnt have written this.Those guys are devil, but we keep praying for devil to die and he keeps increasing with power.When they get you don't prove stubborn/strong,educated,rich guy or be afraid play neutral.I would advice you to follow their others but try to detect when they start violating rules.

haryorbarmie83:

My advice, if sars officers ask you for money please give them if you have so that you can live. Sars no get joy. No mind the yeye op. I support our security agencies but no be all of them get sense....Even me wey sabi wella once I reach where sorting is needed I sort.







No mind the yeye op. I support our security agencies but no be all of them get sense....Even me wey sabi wella once I reach where sorting is needed I sort.

What I calculate is the time I spend arguing,plus the stress I get fighting them,plus hospital bill in case of accidental discharge , plus time and money spent on hospital bed,plus money for bail a,lawyers and so on..... E don dey go millions. So I jeje use the narrow way. I pay small. Wisdom matters

how

They need 2 scrap it out.

SARS is full of corruption n very useless.

I remember a day i went out one evening to the pharmacy to buy catarrh drug, on my way these idiots blocked me n said i should enter their hilux with alot of beatings.

I later followed them to their station with many people they arrested on the way.

With more series of beatings @ d station, i later called my friends who came to my rescue with bailout fee of 50000 naira.

I later regretted alot of things in my life...4rm being a nigeria down to having catarrh.

Sars is filled with wicked n evil humanbeings. 26 Likes 2 Shares

It's OK



BTW

Dstv full package: N14, 000

Tstv full package: N3, 000

Me:

Ok



But..

What happens to the erring sars officers?



Good job

But..

What happens to the erring sars officers?

Shouldn't they be sacked from the force to deter others from following the same path

K

vu

abouzaid:

zoo. PIG IN THE ZOO PIG IN THE ZOO 1 Like

what a country 1 Like

Don't ever argue with SARS to avoid scars on ur body,dont prove stubborn to avoid been killed,dont forget! In dis country nothing works.

haryorbarmie83:

How will corruption ever leave nigeria

wtfcoded:

They need 2 scrap it out.

SARS is full of corruption n very useless.

I remember a day i went out one evening to the pharmacy to buy catarrh drug, on my way these idiots blocked me n said i should enter their hilux with alot of beatings.

I later followed them to their station with many people they arrested on the way.

With more series of beatings @ d station, i later called my friends who came to my rescue with bailout fee of 50000 naira.

I later regretted alot of things in my life...4rm being a nigeria down to having catarrh.

Sars is filled with wicked n evil humanbeings. Chai I can relate.

Naija tire pesin honestly

Only in Nigeria you will be accused for being a criminal for no reason, plus chop unlawful beatings anyhow for no reason. Those sars guys are mostly rebranded cultists, thugs and armed robbers dem no get chill at all. I avoid dem like a deadly plague. Back then in skul if I sight them omo na to zoom off cos dos guys ar bleeping heartless so tey dem fit put weed for ur pocket and still beat u untop till you accept say na ur own and u go still pay whether u like it or not. Lawlessness is the order of the day in Nigeria





Chai I can relate.

Naija tire pesin honestly

Only in Nigeria you will be accused for being a criminal for no reason, plus chop unlawful beatings anyhow for no reason. Those sars guys are mostly rebranded cultists, thugs and armed robbers dem no get chill at all. I avoid dem like a deadly plague. Back then in skul if I sight them omo na to zoom off cos dos guys ar bleeping heartless so tey dem fit put weed for ur pocket and still beat u untop till you accept say na ur own and u go still pay whether u like it or not. Lawlessness is the order of the day in Nigeria

Once I find myself for europe omo na bye bye naija till thy kingdom come. naija lawlessness and problems too much forget racism if oyinbo man like make im spit for ground if him see me I go just laugh provided say im no touch me

Good job. Keep it up.

ok

Make govt pay them well na

Hmmm

Cc: lalasticlala Is everywhere even in ondo town same thing here. I witnessed a case where by a police officer lead a guy to the ATM and withdrew all his money all in name of yahoo yahoo (#200000). Is everywhere even in ondo town same thing here. I witnessed a case where by a police officer lead a guy to the ATM and withdrew all his money all in name of yahoo yahoo (#200000).

Hmmmm, I saw this team early this morning

They were busy collecting bribing from the keke rider just around the coka cola junction. I zoom off. When I lòoked through my mirrow I noticed they really wished to stop me.The state Government must look into their illegal activities, it's becoming a threat to the environs. 1 Like

haryorbarmie83:

Bro e beta make soldiers handle me than SARS... SARS Na another grave yard

This mofos will beat you on top your own right Sars is filled with animals ..?





This mofos will beat you on top your own right Sars is filled with animals ..?This mofos will beat you on top your own right 1 Like

Sars should be scrapped mostly in Delta state warri in particular they harassed anything and anything body no training on how to address people that why the go around scaring harmless people

SARS sha....there matter weak me...some one can not argue with them in peace again...

SARS is the most corrupt arm of NP. Their activities needs to be strictly monitored. 1 Like