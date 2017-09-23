₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Supersuave2(m): 8:44am
Hello, I'm looking for cheap and affordable data plans to use on weekends (mainly Saturday and Sunday) but after searching the internet I still couldn't find any.
Recently I heard 9mobile offers 1gb for #200 valid for 3days but I think my SIMs are not eligible.
I'd appreciate hourly plans too (2hours minimum) to stream a football match at least.
THANKS IN ADVANCE.
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Supersuave2(m): 9:06am
da fuq?! you people are just viewing, nobody is helping. nawa for una for this land o
Lalasticlala how far na
*modified
see how dem kon dey rush drop comment now that lala has helped the ministry. Thank you jare Lala
1 Like
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by jonadaft: 1:10pm
This network provides are all rogues
MTN 1.5gb data can only upload +download a data of about 500mb before it gets exhausted.
Airtel's data is the same too
9 mobile data is too expensive
Glo is the worst! They can 'dash' you 20gb but you can never use up to 100mb before it expires because of their terrible slow network.
All in all, may be I can manage 9mobile because their network is moderately okay.
2 Likes
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by chibike69: 1:10pm
Glo 3gb for #500
night and weekend
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by kennygee(f): 1:10pm
So there is something like a weekend data plan?
Who could have thought?
14 Likes
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Pabloosas(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by borntoexcel2000(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by edlion57(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by babagydoz(m): 1:10pm
How much you use bribe lalastica?
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by princealexndre(m): 1:10pm
Try Glo
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Papiikush: 1:11pm
Thunder fire anybody whey go mention glo for this thread.
1 Like
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by stardragon(m): 1:11pm
airtel
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by themonk(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by smartty68(m): 1:11pm
kennygee:Because you never bothered to inquire
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Bayajidda1: 1:11pm
2 Likes
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Dzimb: 1:11pm
Glo 3gb @ 5h wins it for me. You can do up to 10x a week. You can rollover till the next weekend and even the weekend after that. If you don't exhaust it
1 Like
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by bjhaid: 1:11pm
Glo-3gig #500
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by bigsmoke2(m): 1:11pm
Swift shi ni baba
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by YourImaginaryBF: 1:11pm
seyilaw3:*929*10#
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by juncheng: 1:11pm
Glo, 500 for 3GB, if Glo is good where you are.
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Adagunduro: 1:11pm
Monthly data plan for life.
1 Like
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by VickyRotex(f): 1:12pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by seyilaw3(m): 1:12pm
guy same here ooo,kindly share the code for the 1gb for #200 on 9mob
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by smartty68(m): 1:12pm
Dzimb:This network eh! Them never ready to improve
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by smartty68(m): 1:13pm
seyilaw3:*929*10#
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by bjhaid: 1:13pm
kennygee:are you from Cameroon?
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by Gwaihir: 1:15pm
kennygee:
So no be only me
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by prosper21(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by kennygee(f): 1:16pm
Gwaihir:
No be only you o.
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by FRANKOSKI(m): 1:19pm
GLO 1.6GB FOR 1000 30 DAYS.
|Re: Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? by frenzyduchess: 1:20pm
What's the code?
bjhaid:
