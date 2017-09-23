Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Network Providers With The Best Weekend Data Plans? (2674 Views)

Recently I heard 9mobile offers 1gb for #200 valid for 3days but I think my SIMs are not eligible.



I'd appreciate hourly plans too (2hours minimum) to stream a football match at least.



Lalasticlala how far na





*modified

da fuq?! you people are just viewing, nobody is helping. nawa for una for this land o

This network provides are all rogues



MTN 1.5gb data can only upload +download a data of about 500mb before it gets exhausted.



Airtel's data is the same too





9 mobile data is too expensive



Glo is the worst! They can 'dash' you 20gb but you can never use up to 100mb before it expires because of their terrible slow network.



All in all, may be I can manage 9mobile because their network is moderately okay. 2 Likes

Glo 3gb for #500



night and weekend

So there is something like a weekend data plan?



Who could have thought? 14 Likes

Try Glo

Thunder fire anybody whey go mention glo for this thread. 1 Like

airtel

kennygee:

So there is something like a weekend data plan?



Because you never bothered to inquire

2 Likes

Glo 3gb @ 5h wins it for me. You can do up to 10x a week. You can rollover till the next weekend and even the weekend after that. If you don't exhaust it 1 Like

Glo-3gig #500

Swift shi ni baba

seyilaw3:

*929*10#

Glo, 500 for 3GB, if Glo is good where you are.

Monthly data plan for life. 1 Like

guy same here ooo,kindly share the code for the 1gb for #200 on 9mob

Dzimb:

This network eh! Them never ready to improve

seyilaw3:

*929*10#

kennygee:

So there is something like a weekend data plan?



are you from Cameroon?

kennygee:

So there is something like a weekend data plan?



Who could have thought?

So no be only me

Gwaihir:





So no be only me

No be only you o.

GLO 1.6GB FOR 1000 30 DAYS.