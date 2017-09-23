₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by britzreus: 10:06am
Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, seems to be on a controversy acquiring tour as he put himself in yet another bad spot..
This time his interview with MTVBase Africa about himself, has got people talking, as the singer claimed that ever since he did remarkable things in the UK, other African artistes have followed his footstep and done the same.
Sharing a brief from the interview, MTVBase Africa wrote on their Instagram page;
We interviewed @mreazi ahead of his Life is Eazi Culture Festival in London today.
“I felt like ever since I came and did quite a lot in London, a lot of African artists have started coming to London.
It’s like London is the Afrobeat 101.
So I just feel like anyone can come and do a concert and it’s shown I’m happy that a lot of artists have been able to come and do concerts but I personally feel like Afrobeats is what is is right now, it’s a wave”
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/paved-way-african-artistes-london-mr-eazi-claims/
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by zephry(m): 10:10am
this guy na drunkard o
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:14am
Dis guy deserves a bittch slap
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by classicfrank4u(m): 10:16am
another ungrateful afonja!!mumu be Dre bragging nonsense while ur mate tekno is planning to release album ,
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by ekensi01(m): 10:18am
When Africans never recognise you abi?
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by CecyAdrian(f): 10:20am
This guy just be talking any how, seems like he is depressed or tired of his music career...but what do I know, let me come and be going jare
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by mofeoluwadassah: 10:21am
mumu
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by internationalman(m): 10:29am
Edris and Blackface should just be this guy godfather already....
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Homeboiy(m): 10:47am
This guy should better pack n go back to ghana
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Larrey(f): 10:50am
who they deceive this one?
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:00am
lol.... this guy sef
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by brainpower(m): 11:04am
"Whom the gods want to kill, they first of all make him mad".
He should know that the reason he makes headline nowadays is because of these his rants not because he doing anything good.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by OKorowanta: 11:20am
internationalman:
Can u mention one thing dat Eedris and Blackface av said dat is not the plain truth?
Eedris: Timaya has stopped making sense but sings about himself;
Mr Eazi saying he opened Nigerian artistes eyes to Ghana music
and Davido(disrespectful to Dele Momodu) who as a stakeholder has done a lot for d industry;
Blackface: I wrote African queen for 2face.since they refuse to accord me d respect and royalties I deserve,I'm taking him to court...
Bros all this things they said are spot on except maybe d way they present it.
Try link Mr Eazi to other junk stars.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by efec(m): 11:25am
so he's trying to say he paved D way for fuse odg,when fuse came out with azonto,who knew eazi?? fuse odj has always been in London.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Yomzzyblog: 11:26am
Ok
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Jointhemiltons2(m): 11:28am
I see dz yung man is high on xumfn. Too much sucking of Otedola's agbalumo breast must hv driven him crazy.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by haykes: 11:49am
Whats wrong with this guy the same mental disorder that make him to leave job of 2millions to hawk in computer village still worry him pls yaba left is looking 4 him,Baboom talk in thousand
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by flawlessT(f): 1:21pm
Eazi Eazi leave weed alone na... E no good for your head
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by jeeqaa7(m): 1:21pm
Bia eziekiel.. Na this same thing ya ancestors do wey make us produce Ghana must go bags..
Belike you want make chukwudi enter workshop comot with eazi must go bag
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by mirabel001(f): 1:21pm
way paver.....yeye boi
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Dzimb: 1:21pm
If them beat this one now, una go complain
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by ajoskele(m): 1:21pm
Courting controversies.
It's good for the fame.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by steppins: 1:21pm
Wetin dey worry this guy sef?
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by tansderi89: 1:22pm
Story
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by kennygee(f): 1:22pm
Mr. Eazy is going to self destruct if someone doesn't collect his phone from him.
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Pidginwhisper: 1:22pm
Whatever Temi Otedola been dey give this guy chop,i must chop am too
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by solid3(m): 1:22pm
Is this guy mad ni?
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Discharge(m): 1:22pm
This guy matter Don dey tire me ooo
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Logician: 1:22pm
this is just my 800th comment
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by Bills2307(m): 1:23pm
nonsense. dis guy na animal ..his life shaa
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by yeyerolling: 1:23pm
Idoit u paved the way for lemar obika, dizzle rascal, skepta, jjc, sway, dbanj ,fuse and others. Eleribu jati jati
|Re: Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” by dfrost: 1:23pm
Guy close mouth. What is wrong with you nigga? You don dey smoke that thing again? When everybody was happy for you that you dug for gold and found it, you are here throwing it away? Otedola should not have you as a son-in-law (even as bf in-law). You are a disgrace to manhood. Gosh.
Even 2baba no dey boast like this sef.
