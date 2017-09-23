Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi: “I Paved The Way For African Artistes In London” (3453 Views)

This time his interview with MTVBase Africa about himself, has got people talking, as the singer claimed that ever since he did remarkable things in the UK, other African artistes have followed his footstep and done the same.



Sharing a brief from the interview, MTVBase Africa wrote on their Instagram page;





We interviewed @mreazi ahead of his Life is Eazi Culture Festival in London today.



“I felt like ever since I came and did quite a lot in London, a lot of African artists have started coming to London.



It’s like London is the Afrobeat 101.



So I just feel like anyone can come and do a concert and it’s shown I’m happy that a lot of artists have been able to come and do concerts but I personally feel like Afrobeats is what is is right now, it’s a wave”



this guy na drunkard o 17 Likes

Dis guy deserves a bittch slap 18 Likes

another ungrateful afonja!!mumu be Dre bragging nonsense while ur mate tekno is planning to release album , 4 Likes 1 Share

When Africans never recognise you abi? 3 Likes

This guy just be talking any how, seems like he is depressed or tired of his music career...but what do I know, let me come and be going jare 2 Likes

mumu 1 Like

Edris and Blackface should just be this guy godfather already.... 1 Like

This guy should better pack n go back to ghana

who they deceive this one? who they deceive this one?

lol.... this guy sef

"Whom the gods want to kill, they first of all make him mad".



He should know that the reason he makes headline nowadays is because of these his rants not because he doing anything good. 12 Likes

internationalman:

Edris and Blackface should just be this guy godfather already....

Can u mention one thing dat Eedris and Blackface av said dat is not the plain truth?



Eedris: Timaya has stopped making sense but sings about himself;

Mr Eazi saying he opened Nigerian artistes eyes to Ghana music

and Davido(disrespectful to Dele Momodu) who as a stakeholder has done a lot for d industry;



Blackface: I wrote African queen for 2face.since they refuse to accord me d respect and royalties I deserve,I'm taking him to court...



Bros all this things they said are spot on except maybe d way they present it.

so he's trying to say he paved D way for fuse odg,when fuse came out with azonto,who knew eazi?? fuse odj has always been in London. 1 Like

Ok

I see dz yung man is high on xumfn. Too much sucking of Otedola's agbalumo breast must hv driven him crazy.

Whats wrong with this guy the same mental disorder that make him to leave job of 2millions to hawk in computer village still worry him pls yaba left is looking 4 him,Baboom talk in thousand 2 Likes

Eazi Eazi leave weed alone na... E no good for your head

Bia eziekiel.. Na this same thing ya ancestors do wey make us produce Ghana must go bags..



Belike you want make chukwudi enter workshop comot with eazi must go bag 1 Like

way paver.....yeye boi

If them beat this one now, una go complain

Courting controversies.

It's good for the fame.

Wetin dey worry this guy sef?

Story

Mr. Eazy is going to self destruct if someone doesn't collect his phone from him. 1 Like

Whatever Temi Otedola been dey give this guy chop,i must chop am too

Is this guy mad ni?

This guy matter Don dey tire me ooo

this is just my 800th comment

nonsense. dis guy na animal ..his life shaa

Idoit u paved the way for lemar obika, dizzle rascal, skepta, jjc, sway, dbanj ,fuse and others. Eleribu jati jati