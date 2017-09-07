Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / UBA Group Deploys Ai-powered Callback Technology (5155 Views)

UBA Group is taking advantage of AI-powered systems that even the western banks haven’t implemented yet. For instance, customers calling the bank for various reasons now have the option of requesting a call back to get on demand information. This has been implemented by using web to phone callback technology developed by Lucep.



You can see the website widget deployed on the UBA website at ubagroup.com for several financial services and products. The bank’s customers enter in their name and number, and select the reason for which they want a call back. The Lucep AI takes the callback request, and distributes it to the right team, ensuring it goes to an authorized member of the team who has the Lucep app on their smartphone. This member can then connect back to the customer through the app itself.



The benefits of such an instant response system are huge, especially when it’s about following up on new customers who are inquiring about banking services. Let’s say someone who wants a mortgage calls UBA and a few other banks to compare the procedure, costs and paperwork needed.



UBA being the only one who has implemented an instant lead response system, is able to give the customer a call back within one or two minutes.



Since UBA is the first to call back, it gives them an edge over others. The bank is able to engage customers and get them to sign up before the competitors have a chance to make a call and talk to the customer. Customers also appreciate the bank calling back instantly, while other banks may take hours or even days to respond. It is this kind of attention to detail, personalized service, and deft use of the latest technologies that has helped UBA stay ahead of its competitors in Africa, and ahead of the trends in the global banking industry.



Good one. 1 Like

Wish the telcos can do the same... 1 Like

Commendable, buh the hype is overrated, these technologies have been there for years.



This is like having an web service that recieves a form, seives the data recieved and transfers the isolated data to the intended end user.



Time would tell how this service improves their PR 9 Likes





Strategy matters a lot .....

k

Nice one but this won't stop them from charging their customers monthly maintenance fees and the likes

so how does this one affect the maintenance charges wey dem comot from my account yesterday?

the ultimate winner here is the customer and lucep who owns the AI. Whatever competitive edge UBA has garnered with this would be surmounted over time by its adversaries, they would all implement the AI, meaning more money for the likes of Lucep and instant feedback for the customers. Therefore UBA would be back to the same level playing field soon. However being a pioneer implementer of this tech, it would have gained some edge in the market.

rodeo0070:

Wish the telcos can do the same...

9japrof:

Commendable, buh the hype is overrated, these technologies have been there for years.



This is like having an web service that recieves a form, seives the data recieved and transfers the isolated data to the intended end user.



Time would tell how this service improves their PR

If it's the 1st time the technology is being deployed in Nigeria then I don't think the hype is overrated it's the 1st time the technology is being deployed in Nigeria then I don't think the hype is overrated

Technological advantage in business is the most important competitive advantage!!!!

Introducing an AI to a bank that most of its customers belong to the 18th century

..

hopsydboi:

Technological advantage in business is the most important competitive advantage!!!!

Technology is a strategic asset and so confers competitive advantage. It is not necessarily the most important. Different markets /industry will weigh in on the different strategic assets to enhance their competitive advantage. Technology is a strategic asset and so confers competitive advantage. It is not necessarily the most important. Different markets /industry will weigh in on the different strategic assets to enhance their competitive advantage.



Cool. But I don't see any Artificial Intelligence component, unless if AI now means something else. Cool. But I don't see any Artificial Intelligence component, unless if AI now means something else. 2 Likes

napoleon77:





If it's the 1st time the technology is being deployed in Nigeria then I don't think the hype is overrated

That's okay, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, so I wouldn't take that away from you.



Happy Sunday That's okay, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, so I wouldn't take that away from you.Happy Sunday 1 Like

kolokolobi:





Technology is a strategic asset and so confers competitive advantage. It is not necessarily the most important. Different markets /industry will weigh in on the different strategic assets to enhance their competitive advantage. Regardless of the market/industry. "The process and methodology" of how you run the business is the most important competitive advantage!

Should I go on with an elaborate sum up? Regardless of the market/industry. "The process and methodology" of how you run the business is the most important competitive advantage!Should I go on with an elaborate sum up?

small small the AI is infiltrating. ..

a good leap

UBA(Useless Bank in Africa). Poor customer service, unexplained deduction etc. Won't advice anyone to open an account with them.

people still prefer gtb

olamil34:

people still prefer gtb Some people, certainly not everyone. Some people, certainly not everyone.

9japrof:

Commendable, buh the hype is overrated, these technologies have been there for years.



This is like having an web service that recieves a form, seives the data recieved and transfers the isolated data to the intended end user.



Time would tell how this service improves their PR I don't see where ai comes into play here . just d use of web applications and algorithms.. No ai I don't see where ai comes into play here . just d use of web applications and algorithms.. No ai

Ray1251:



I don't see where ai comes into play here . just d use of web applications and algorithms.. No ai

Thank God a programming mind have commented, never wanted pointing out that aspect before it would like we criticise our own.



Buh dont blame UBA, blame their consultants or the in-house I.T unit that coined that AI phrase to fleece them of some naira notes Thank God a programming mind have commented, never wanted pointing out that aspect before it would like we criticise our own.Buh dont blame UBA, blame their consultants or the in-house I.T unit that coined that AI phrase to fleece them of some naira notes

Ok

napoleon77:





If it's the 1st time the technology is being deployed in Nigeria then I don't think the hype is overrated

This is not the first time. iOSignal deployed something far advanced for Swift Networks over a year ago. The one that iOsignal deployed is not even a callback but a realtime voice communication endpoint. This means you get connected and can talk to a representative instantly. You can even use a demo at This is not the first time. iOSignal deployed something far advanced for Swift Networks over a year ago. The one that iOsignal deployed is not even a callback but a realtime voice communication endpoint. This means you get connected and can talk to a representative instantly. You can even use a demo at freecall.iosignal.com





