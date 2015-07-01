Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Marriage; A Blessing Or A Curse. Please Advice (8857 Views)

Today is my wedding anniversary. I got married in 2010. I actually don't know if my marriage is a curse or there are other forces affecting my life.



I went into my marriage with 6 trucks and they were all working within southwest. All the trucks are gone!



I am a 37year old man from Enugu state. I got married at the age of 31 to a beautiful lady from Edo state.



I started my logistic company when I left my salary job in 2007. I started with 3 trucks and I was able to grow and acquired 3 more trucks before 2010.



I met my wife when she was serving in Enugu. I visited my parent in enugu that very year. We got talking and one thing led to the other. She got pregnant towards the end of her service year and moved in with me immediately after her service.



We had our traditional wedding, though her mum (father is late) wasn't at the wedding. She didn't inform her, she said she doesn't have a relationship with her and that they are not in talking terms. Though her aunt (her mum sister) was actively involved and present. She made up with her mum years later and they are both fine now.



I lost my 6 trucks in 3years with debts that I had to settle by selling my uncompleted buildings in Enugu and Lagos. I have not paid some debts till now. Note that I acquired those properties before my wedding.



I lost 2 trucks in 2010 December, lost 1 in 2011, then lost remaining 3 trucks to accident in 2013.



It usually happened whenever we quarreled and she got really angry. That very night, I would see myself being locked up by a man in a room with an iron gate in my dream. The next trip for any of my trucks would be an accident or there would be a major problem on the road.



I was out of business in 2014 to mid 2015 when I decided to travel out of Nigeria for some hustling. I told my wife about my plan but she said she is sure my plan is to marry another woman when I get to Europe. I made some promises to her before I left.

On getting to the airport in holland, I was put into the next flight to Lagos from Schipol airport in Holland.



I became very broke after the failed trip and I had to open up to friends and family who still thought I was a big man. I was able to secure a 35k salary job through a friend. My wife came to my place of work, told my boss that I beat her. She lied! (I have never done that before and I didn't do it). I lost the job.



In all this, I have always struggled to pay our rent, we pay our son school fee together while she handles 75% of food stuff in the house. She works and earns around 65k. She has been supportive.



I have prayed and she has prayed too, but nothing has changed in my finance. It is getting worse everyday. One night, I prayed and begged God to reveal to me the source of my problem, I had a dream that night. In the dream, my wife told me she is married to the prince of their kingdom and that the prince is always with us sometimes on the bed when we are sleeping. She said his boys are the one I always see fighting me in my dreams. My wife told me all this in my dream. I am scared of discussing this dream with my wife because she is a prayerful woman and it will sound like I am saying she is the cause of my problem. I am confused.



I also consulted a pastor, the pastor said witches are seriously dealing with me. He also said my wife has a spiritual husband that is very powerful. He warned me never to discuss any of my plans with my wife again. That I should always tell her after the execution of such plans (plans that has to do with my business). I find it strange and hard to believe, what is the essence of having a wife if we can have 100% openness. I continue to discuss my business plans with wifey and they are always failing. Sometimes I will be too happy to hide it from her. (Lol)



We have a small car that is strictly for taking my son to school. My rent expired in May and there is no hope of money for me. Landlord is already on me. If I sell this last only car to pay this rent, what are we going to sell to pay the next rent? I think maybe we should separate for a while and when things change for better again, we can come together. I have not discussed this with my wife. Is this a right step? Her mum and her mum sis (they are both widows) has a big house here in Lagos, she can move to the house while I get a driving job with an accommodation package. This way, I can support and pay my son's school fee.



Please people advice me.

I personally do not believe in this "spiritual"

thing or ish...



This will not solve ur problem if u keep relying on this matter..u lost ur biznesz, u lost ur job & now ur broke...



Why not talk to ur wife how to sort out all ur problems especially in financial aspect sha? Too many rich ppol who hit the rock bottom as well..Now, pointing fingers on whose to blame is NOT an option..

Why do you have to tie your whole misfortune to your wife? 19 Likes 2 Shares

I understand the battle going on in your mind. And it is good your wife is not seen as a witch by you. Please discuss your decision with your wife since you can't pay your rent anymore. She might be able to raise the money, you never can tell. Relax and look inward, you will rise again. 5 Likes

When it comes to marriage yourself and your wife is ONE. So,call your wife and have a talk with her,do not be scared,you are both into the financial mess together. Open up to her,about your dreams and suspicions then pray earnestly. 3 Likes 1 Share

hmm what are u living for then if truely u saw urself caged and u still hav hope of getting on the marriage.



the truth here is that they caged u and made u incapacited so can't help urself out but u must act fast.;



i can't loose everything for marriage and still stay without solution, and u acted like someone under a spell for marrying a lady with her only surviving mother unacceptance. she told u she's not in terms with mother and u went ahead with the marriage,



who trained her in school? 11 Likes

If I were you.i will separate with her for a while,le her go and stay with her people while I sort out my problems,because from the look of things,your problem is spiritual.

Then if things improve,i will take her to a strong church for deliverance.

These challenges you are having is better faced alone so that you will quickly find out the root of your problems.

If on the other hand you choose to stick with her,belive me she will be the one dumping you very soon because poor people and poverty is not attractive atall. 34 Likes

It has nothing to do with your marriage, its just a mere coincidence. I don't believe in witch hunting 8 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry about your predicaments but the truth is your marriage is the cause of your affliction. It's time to confront your wife but in a lovely manner both of you can find closure. What the spirit husband is doing is to render you useless and finally destroy the marriage so that your wife will be free of you and betrothed to him alone. But before the conversation with your wife, try stay awake most nights to watch over her and the way she sleeps.



Spirit husbands will send different afflictions to you including witches and wizards. Wherever you turn and whatever you do, you'll only attract hatred and jealousy from people and the evil amongst this poll will want to hurt you indirectly or directly.



Most ladies are aware that they're having these challenges hence they tend to be more religious than being spiritual. You'll notice whenever you make love to your wife, something terrible or insignificant as it may be happens thereafter. My bro, you've purchased the goods of the spirits.



How do women attract spirit husband?



Background : Our background says a lot of our individual personalities. If her parents had worshipped some useless gods and did sacrifices to protect her, definitely she'll be possessed with demonic powers warding off eligible men. The demon will come as a spirit being to be having canal knowledge of her from time to time. Majority of our parents did unspeakable things for family protection in the past.



Sex : our young ladies due to material things run after occultic men and money ritualist. Believe me, women are highly needed to make their sacrifices potent. Some requirements are to sleep with unsuspecting women and mostly women are not the targets but a vehicle to their target chain, the other successful men who will ignorantly sleep with them. When once this occultic men have had their time with any female, automatically, a demon is assigned to her to be a talent and destiny collector from her unsuspecting men in her life. Marrying such lady simply means you'll be contributing to the food chain of the original occultic man. Whenever you become too useless, your wife leaves you to another successful man and the cycle continues. Their prey is always beautiful ladies.



You need deliverance for your wife.



If you become stubborn, they'll render you impotent, attack your health. 41 Likes 1 Share

I don't believe in spirit husband or wife.



it's Prolly your mindset, you have no one to blame and can't understand why that is happening to you hence you are blaming your wife which in turn make you have dreams because you already have a fixed mindset



although it seems your wife also has her issues but this is nothing spiritual.



talk to your wife also talk to experienced business men and ask for advice.



if you say you want to start moving from church to church and going to mountains to fast and look for solutions. you will waste your money and time.



seek solution and not comfort in spirituality or religion.



besides this same spirit wife/husband people said a spirit wife won't be able to get pregnant or get married so why did her 'spirit husband' allow her get married and have a child.





Leave the poor lady alone rather pray and fast together with your family for liberation with faith,for there is power in the name of Jesus to break every chain,don't forget to find something you can do no matter how little it is ,because faith without work is vain.God will see you through.

Bros she has a spiritual husband dealing with you. Talking from experience oo

Expantiate and cowaciate biko oo, too interested in your experience

Ignore this advice at your own peril















Visit Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries headquarters in Lagos. It's a 10 mins drive from Berger.





http://www.deliveranceplace.com/stronghold.html





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/07/spirit-husband-spirit-wife/





https://dailyfamily.ng/free-spirit-husbandwife-incubus-succubus/



Just go to Google and type "incubus and succubus" or "spiritual wife and husband"



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incubus





You never really dated this woman before you got her pregnant. At this point, just heed to a good spiritual advice since you have nothing to lose by going spiritual. Prayers won't kill you and those advising you against it obviously do not want you to prosper, they're wicked and ignorant.



Mind you, your greatest enemy isn't your wife, your enemies are those advising you on this thread to avoid going spiritual.



Visit Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries headquarters in Lagos. It's a 10 mins drive from Berger.

http://www.deliveranceplace.com/stronghold.html

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/07/spirit-husband-spirit-wife/

https://dailyfamily.ng/free-spirit-husbandwife-incubus-succubus/

Just go to Google and type "incubus and succubus" or "spiritual wife and husband"

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incubus

You never really dated this woman before you got her pregnant. At this point, just heed to a good spiritual advice since you have nothing to lose by going spiritual. Prayers won't kill you and those advising you against it obviously do not want you to prosper, they're wicked and ignorant.

Mind you, your greatest enemy isn't your wife, your enemies are those advising you on this thread to avoid going spiritual.

By the way, I'm not a member of MFM, however desperate times call for desperate actions. The average human is more spiritual than physical, don't let education f00l you oo, MFM General Overseer is a first class holder (Microbiology) with a PhD, lol. You see, there is a place for science and another for spirituality.

Google incubus and succubus

Your wife needs deliverance. D devil cannot block ur progress if they don't know about it. Talk less for now until she's delivered. 3 Likes

Bros she has a spiritual husband dealing with you. Talking from experience oo

Please share your experience sir

Nothing is wrong with your wife. It rather seems like when you displease her, bad things happen, which is normal in a marriage. Maybe you need to listen to your wife more actually and plan with her. Let me tell you, you started associating every problem with your wife, that is why you are here today.From reality to dreams to reality again. What you think is what you dream and what you become.



You have also never taken responsibility for your actions. At least it's not your wife that was driving the trucks, it was human beings who you hired that drove the trucks. That was your fault because you did not do a good job when hiring people. Does Dangote not have the same problems? His drivers even kill people out of reckless driving. At least thank God none of your trucks killed someone, or you would have been in trouble.



About your pastor, I am sure you told him what you are telling us here. So why are you surprised that he will tell you your wife has spiritual problems? These pastors tell you what you want to hear. So they can control you completely. Pastor also wants to destroy your family by telling you not to discuss with your wife.



I suggest you sit your wife down and tell her everything including everything the pastor said. See her reaction and see if she will discuss the issue. Then you can go from there. Never let an outsider like pastors especially ruin your life. Be very careful with pastors. Many are fake, diabolical and desperate.



As for your wife coming to your work to lie on you so you lose your job. I am sorry but I don't believe that. I think that part was either added to sweeten the tale or you really did beat her. This is because only once in your story did you mention an irrational act that she did. Which means she is not the type to ordinarily make up stories. No woman will want to be the sole provider for her family with 65k and be happy.



Finally, I think you should communicate your worries, your dreams, your pastors information and everything to your wife. I think you guys should find a solution to your problem as a family. It is not strange that you lost all these things. That's life. But we are quick to equate life happening to us to a spiritual problem and even blaiming our loved ones.



Many so called billionaires today are even more broke than you. If in a business you do not follow it closely, set back and calamity must happen. You really should be taking all the lessons you learned in your business failure and use it to build yourself back up. All of us fail at one point or the other. It's not spiritual, it's life teaching us the lessons we need to learn to get from point A to point B. 24 Likes 4 Shares

So, who is pursuing Dangote?

His trucks are always involved in one accident or the other. 6 Likes

Op don't listen to all those people telling you not to worry or to continue telling your wife things.

It wouldn't cost you anything to keep things from her for a while. Just see if it would yield positive results.



There are two things involved

It's either she is aware and a part of it ie a wicth also (which is a worse case scenario)

Or

She is aware but as helpless as you are. ( that way you can convince her to go for deliverance, if she is a good wife.)



At first you either leave the house without informing her for a month or so to hustle. And see how far



If she is a witch my brother, na war because she might find it hard to let you go.



So be going for deliverance services in mfm, fast and pray.

Mfm will teach you how to do dry facing for days those are the most effective







Whatever you do please DON'T LET HER IN ON YOUR PLANS.



Forget love for now. Use your head. 9 Likes

if your story is true then you're in for a big trouble cos dat your wife seems to be d real definition of bad luck. run and pray for your future man. hum!if your story is true then you're in for a big trouble cos dat your wife seems to be d real definition of bad luck. run and pray for your future man. 3 Likes

That your wife is the cause of ur misfortunes. Never you tell her any of your plans again. Go to MFM as suggested by the good people here for deliverance and never listen to those saying otherwise. Remember, they are not in your shoes! Your wife is possessed and that demon walking with her wants to ruin your life totally and may later touch your health. Those evil women are the most spiritual of all and you may never believe they are the ones behind your problems. Go for help before it is too late! After your deliverance, you can then take your wife for deliverance too. 2 Likes

bad things really happen bro, you might wanna go spiritual o, get a spiritually sound church , locate the pastor .you alone won't be able to deal with this matter. you need a higher power





What a tragedy

Listen to me: I want to say to you that God loves you and hears when you talk to him. Use this weapon to your advantage. You asked the problems and you received answers that night. Your wife might not know she has a spiritual husband. Separate for a while, not to look for a job to take care of your problems but to solve the problems from the grass root. If the spiritual husband is there, things can never be fine and it might cause your life. Why is her Mum and Aunty all widows. Be very careful, pray until you see changes. Fast, pray, read the bible, wake up at night to pray between 12-3am. Don't allow your wife discourage you. She might not know when she will do but she will, that is why you have to leave that house to find your God. And lastly tell a very powerful man of God your decision, beg him to assist you in prayers. The God of Elisha is also your God. He will answer you. Spiritual husbands are very jealous of their rivals. They will strip you of all you have. May the protection of the Almighty God be with you through Jesus our lord 8 Likes

Have you search yourself very well? What was the source of your wealth. Did you soiled your hand in any illegal way of getting rich? Bro, the problem might be from you. Think very well how you suddenly acquired those trucks within the space of few years. Where did the money came from.

However, the is always a solution to every problems. May the Lord guide you as you search for the solution. 2 Likes

You made a whole lot of sense.

The source of your problem has already been revealed and it is spiritual husband.



A very strong one for that matter.

He always attacks when you wrong your wife and she is not happy with you.

He also manipulates her against you.



You and your wife needs serious deliverance or else nothing for you.



Mountain of fire should be the closest place to you...go there for a 3 days deliverance prayers.

The source of your problem has already been revealed and it is spiritual husband.
A very strong one for that matter.
He always attacks when you wrong your wife and she is not happy with you.
He also manipulates her against you.

You and your wife needs serious deliverance or else nothing for you.

Mountain of fire should be the closest place to you...go there for a 3 days deliverance prayers.
It shall be well with you





Your dreams are a manifestation of your thoughts, Your fears and worries, hopes and expectations. Suppressed in your subconscious, they replay in your mind when you're asleep as that's the way your brain expresses them. Unfortunately one can see that you see no good in your wife based on your dreams.



Please tell her you don't want to marry her anymore. Before she's accused of something bigger by you and your superstitious ilk.



If you trip tomorrow and hit your foot on something, I'm sure you will blame her.

When was the last time you checked your blood pressure? When was the last time you went for a thorough health check? I'm just asking because you may have an illness that could kill you without warning and the poor lady will be accused of killing you by your pastor and possibly your family members.



May the good lord never put any female dear to me the same house as their enemies in the name of marriage. Grown man thinking in fairly tale I wish I knew your wife. I would encourage her to leave you. It must be extremely painful to be married to someone who thinks you're the cause of all their misfortunes. There's no possible way on earth that you're treating her right with your mind already made up about her being the evil in your life. You're going around talking about her with people while she's sitting there supporting you thinking she has a husband. Not knowing she's living with her enemy.Your dreams are a manifestation of your thoughts, Your fears and worries, hopes and expectations. Suppressed in your subconscious, they replay in your mind when you're asleep as that's the way your brain expresses them. Unfortunately one can see that you see no good in your wife based on your dreams.Please tell her you don't want to marry her anymore. Before she's accused of something bigger by you and your superstitious ilk.If you trip tomorrow and hit your foot on something, I'm sure you will blame her.When was the last time you checked your blood pressure? When was the last time you went for a thorough health check? I'm just asking because you may have an illness that could kill you without warning and the poor lady will be accused of killing you by your pastor and possibly your family members.May the good lord never put any female dear to me the same house as their enemies in the name of marriage. Grown man thinking in fairly tale 13 Likes 1 Share

superstitious peeps make me laugh any problem they have is somebody's fault. they never take responsibility for their actions. Gush my husband must either be atheist agnostic or irreligious to avoid silly stories like this.



If you have fallen out of love with your wife get a divorce, it's much easier if you don't already have kids.



Life is full of ups and downs some people are just luckier than others nothing spiritual. 5 Likes