|Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by donjazet(m): 11:22am
Stoke take on the champions after a loss at Bristol City which Mark Hughes described as their worst of the season and with only one centre-back available. Chelsea will be without David Luiz, their fourth sending off this season. “Maybe they haven’t quite got the dark arts right on spec at the moment. But I don’t see them as a team with a discipline problem,” said Hughes. Mark Tallentire
Kick-off Saturday 3pm
Last season Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2
Referee Mike Dean
This season G3, Y14, R1, 5.33 cards per game
Stoke City
Subs from Grant, Haugaard, Adam, Sobhi, Verlinden, Berahino, Crouch, Wimmer
Doubtful Diouf (knee), Wimmer (hamstring)
Injured Cameron (hamstring), Ngoy (thigh), Shawcross (back, all 30 Sep), Ireland (leg, Oct), Afellay (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Zouma (terms of loan)
Form LWDDL
Discipline Y4 R0
Leading scorer Choupo-Moting 2
Chelsea
Subs from Caballero, Eduardo, Christensen, Zappacosta, Scott, Clarke-Salter, Fàbregas, Kenedy, Batshuayi, Pedro, Musonda
Doubtful Pedro (match fitness)
Injured Drinkwater (calf, Oct)
Suspended David Luiz (second of three)
Form LWWWD
Discipline Y11 R3
Leading scorer Morata 3
Official Chelsea fan thread.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 12:45pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:12pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Jh0wsef(m): 2:12pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:12pm
Let's make this one count, blues
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Chatflick(m): 2:14pm
Chelsea please do me proud by winning, not as if I love you guys but just so my bet9ja ticket won't cut. Thanks
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Chascop: 2:14pm
Chelsea 4- Stoke 0
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Ezechinwa(m): 2:15pm
cahil again!!!
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Teecash1409: 2:17pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by ELTON123(m): 2:17pm
stoke 1-2 Chelsea.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Adaumunocha(f): 2:17pm
Chelsea to win
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by abiodunalasa(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Kylekent59: 2:20pm
So zuma won't play.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by micgray100(m): 2:24pm
Hoping Chelsea wins
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by dfo12(m): 2:25pm
Cahill in central defence? Courtois needs to be very sleek today else.
Well thanks to Luis. Up Chelsea.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by fredagu: 2:26pm
Chelsea wil win 3 1 nd morata wil score wit leg
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Arla: 2:28pm
Stoke 2 chelsea 1
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Beeman1(m): 2:29pm
Down chelsea! up man united!
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by ifenidavies: 2:29pm
stoke city go beat chelsea at least 2-0 . me just dey laugh to the yoruba interpretation "Mo ra ta ti o da " . where are the chelsea fans come and beat me
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Raphmadrid: 2:31pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Jsucre(m): 2:31pm
chelsea to drop point today
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by LastMumu: 2:36pm
ifenidavies:
Get out of here with your foolishness!
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by ifenidavies: 2:40pm
LastMumu:shey op be Chelsea fans
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Unlimited22: 2:43pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by menstrualpad: 2:44pm
Streaming link please
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by highness25(m): 2:45pm
donjazet:oh, this is good news, Cahil on the bench. The sad one is Hazard isn't starting, well, we're waiting for ATM on wednesday sha. This one na sure win, no mater how Stoke defend today, we must win
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by jorhney(m): 2:47pm
cahill isn't starting
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by LastMumu: 2:49pm
jorhney:
Same as Hazard.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live by Smooyis(m): 2:50pm
All the best.
