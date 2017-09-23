Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 2) - Live (4848 Views)

Kick-off Saturday 3pm



Last season Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2

Referee Mike Dean



This season G3, Y14, R1, 5.33 cards per game





Stoke City

Subs from Grant, Haugaard, Adam, Sobhi, Verlinden, Berahino, Crouch, Wimmer

Doubtful Diouf (knee), Wimmer (hamstring)



Injured Cameron (hamstring), Ngoy (thigh), Shawcross (back, all 30 Sep), Ireland (leg, Oct), Afellay (knee, unknown)



Suspended None



Unavailable Zouma (terms of loan)

Form LWDDL

Discipline Y4 R0



Leading scorer Choupo-Moting 2



Chelsea

Subs from Caballero, Eduardo, Christensen, Zappacosta, Scott, Clarke-Salter, Fàbregas, Kenedy, Batshuayi, Pedro, Musonda



Doubtful Pedro (match fitness)

Injured Drinkwater (calf, Oct)

Suspended David Luiz (second of three)



Form LWWWD

Discipline Y11 R3

Leading scorer Morata 3









Official Chelsea fan thread.



ok

Ok

.

Let's make this one count, blues

Chelsea please do me proud by winning, not as if I love you guys but just so my bet9ja ticket won't cut. Thanks 1 Like

Chelsea 4- Stoke 0

cahil again!!!

Chelsea for life

stoke 1-2 Chelsea.

Chelsea to win

Arsenal haven't lost a game since they sold # Chamberlain and Liverpool haven't won since they signed him, may God remove any #Chamberlain in your life today. 2 Likes

So zuma won't play.

Hoping Chelsea wins

Cahill in central defence? Courtois needs to be very sleek today else.



Well thanks to Luis. Up Chelsea.

Chelsea wil win 3 1 nd morata wil score wit leg

Stoke 2 chelsea 1

Down chelsea! up man united!

stoke city go beat chelsea at least 2-0 . me just dey laugh to the yoruba interpretation "Mo ra ta ti o da " . where are the chelsea fans come and beat me

A win for Chelsea...ATTENTION PLEASE, inviting u all to winner chapel@ faith tabernacle tomorrow for a special service titled, FINANCIAL FORTUNE banquet. Come and experience a change in your finances. God bless u . 1 Like

chelsea to drop point today

ifenidavies:

stoke city go beat chelsea at least 2-0 . me just dey laugh to the yoruba interpretation "Mo ra ta ti o da " . where are the chelsea fans come and beat me



Get out of here with your foolishness!



1 Like

LastMumu:







Get out of here with your foolishness!



shey op be Chelsea fans shey op be Chelsea fans

Robosky02

Optional1

VickyRotex

CaptPlanet

JefferyJamez

Femi4

Collinometricx

Let's go there!!!!

Streaming link please

donjazet:

cahill isn't starting

jorhney:

cahill isn't starting

Same as Hazard.

