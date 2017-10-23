Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 (8639 Views)

OracleE:





He is more experienced than most of the defenders we have now and he has played at the top level more than all of them. So it would b e wise to keep him on for now David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta are enough experience.

He can stay on his permanent seat on the bench jare.

OracleE:





You dey watch Chelsea match? Experience no help cahill oga.

LIVE STREAMING LINK PLEASE

Abeg Conte I use God beg you, conmot willian

Thank you.

coolexz7:

Abeg Conte I use God beg you, conmot willian

watn you dey talk William dey try oga

noruwasman:









Have not be seeing your post on other trend before the kick started and hope you are having a stress free weekend









Thanks Dear





It's really been Stressful





Weekend chores...





1 Like

sneakzy:

watn you dey talk William dey try oga



Willian too carry ball. To pass dey hard am.

For me our best signings this season has been Bakayoko and Christensen (I know he's been with us since he was 16).





And to think they're both in their early 20's 1 Like

Chelsea here, Chelsea there

TinaAnita:

Chelsea everywhere!!!!

Kyase:

so why are they booing him now?



Hate the game not the fans/player . I think that is what will happen even in other lique but some players are used to it and that aren't affecting their performance

Alonso naa wetin dey worry you ooo, u wan carry red card abi

noruwasman:







oyea. Above all i want chelsea draw?









Thanks Dear



It's really been Stressful



Weekend chores...



[/quote



more strength to your elbows oh

Alonso is walking a tight rope in this game, any more mistime tackle and he is off.



Nice one from the coach on Alonso, now we need Willian off, it seems his mind is not in this game.

Kyase:

oyea. Above all i want chelsea draw?

Lol. Sorry you got it wrong on these and i advice you join the winning side or risk depression

noruwasman:





lol you think say i be arsenal or liverpool fan?

Why is the wasteful William still in this match? He has been losing balls with terrible passes.

OracleE:

Willian has been terrible today with his wasteful expenditure up front

Willian is full of poo

Willian na mumu for this game

Na Williams for go instead of Oscar...

I still miss da guy 1 Like

Kyase:

lol you think say i be arsenal or liverpool fan?



Man disunited (mouriho specifically)

noruwasman:







you mean the most successful manager in chelsea history?

pussykiller:

Na Williams for go instead of Oscar...

chelsea miss Oscar

Blue Gang... Morataaaaaa... 8 Likes

morata leaving up to expectation

Moraaattaaa

Morata is the second usain bolt