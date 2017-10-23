₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Unlimited22: 3:54pm
OracleE:David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta are enough experience.
He can stay on his permanent seat on the bench jare.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by MrEgghead(m): 3:57pm
OracleE:You dey watch Chelsea match? Experience no help cahill oga.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by ndizzle(m): 3:57pm
LIVE STREAMING LINK PLEASE
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by bullbull2: 3:58pm
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by coolexz7(m): 4:00pm
Abeg Conte I use God beg you, conmot willian
Thank you.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by sneakzy(m): 4:01pm
coolexz7:watn you dey talk William dey try oga
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Narldon(f): 4:02pm
noruwasman:
Thanks Dear
It's really been Stressful
Weekend chores...
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 4:03pm
sneakzy:
Willian too carry ball. To pass dey hard am.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 4:06pm
For me our best signings this season has been Bakayoko and Christensen (I know he's been with us since he was 16).
And to think they're both in their early 20's
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by TinaAnita(f): 4:07pm
Chelsea here, Chelsea there
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Unlimited22: 4:08pm
TinaAnita:Chelsea everywhere!!!!
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:08pm
Kyase:
Hate the game not the fans/player . I think that is what will happen even in other lique but some players are used to it and that aren't affecting their performance
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by OracleE(m): 4:09pm
Alonso naa wetin dey worry you ooo, u wan carry red card abi
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Kyase(m): 4:09pm
noruwasman:oyea. Above all i want chelsea draw?
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:14pm
[quote author=Narldon post=60756719]
Thanks Dear
It's really been Stressful
Weekend chores...
[/quote
more strength to your elbows oh
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by LastMumu: 4:15pm
Alonso is walking a tight rope in this game, any more mistime tackle and he is off.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by OracleE(m): 4:17pm
Nice one from the coach on Alonso, now we need Willian off, it seems his mind is not in this game.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:19pm
Kyase:
Lol. Sorry you got it wrong on these and i advice you join the winning side or risk depression
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Kyase(m): 4:21pm
noruwasman:lol you think say i be arsenal or liverpool fan?
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Walelavender(m): 4:23pm
Why is the wasteful William still in this match? He has been losing balls with terrible passes.
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Walelavender(m): 4:25pm
OracleE:Willian has been terrible today with his wasteful expenditure up front
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Saintsquare(m): 4:26pm
Willian is full of poo
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by fredoooooo: 4:28pm
Willian na mumu for this game
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by pussykiller: 4:29pm
Na Williams for go instead of Oscar...
I still miss da guy
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:31pm
Kyase:
Man disunited (mouriho specifically)
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Kyase(m): 4:32pm
noruwasman:you mean the most successful manager in chelsea history?
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by noruwasman(m): 4:34pm
pussykiller:chelsea miss Oscar
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by knick(m): 4:34pm
Blue Gang... Morataaaaaa...
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by Slymonster(m): 4:36pm
morata leaving up to expectation
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by FuckBooy: 4:37pm
Moraaattaaa
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by carlleung(m): 4:37pm
Morata is the second usain bolt
|Re: Stoke City Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 23rd October 2017 by abimbawealth(f): 4:37pm
Alvaro!!!
