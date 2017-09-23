₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by dumebiifeanyi: 11:54am
A man simply identified as Martins Ogun has committed suicide in Delta state. Ogun's body was discovered on Saturday morning dangling from a rope tied to the ceiling of his parlour.
PoliticsNGR gathered from an eyewitness, Mr Sapele Oghenekaro that 35-year-old Martins who hails from Ebonyi state had attended a 3-day church program at St. Patrick Catholic church which ended yesterday(Friday) but shockingly hung himself this morning.
The unfortunate incident occurred at Sir Najo Oburoh Estate on Palmer Road area of Sapele. He did not leave any Suicide note.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/man-commits-suicide-attending-church-program-delta-state-photos/
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by lalanice(f): 11:58am
how sad!! so he lives alone??
food don done for atheist
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Ninethmare: 11:58am
When there is life
There is hope...
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by greatmarshall(m): 12:01pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Dablack1(m): 12:10pm
Afonja Nation
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by GeneralOjukwu: 1:36pm
Dablack1:
Martin Ogun from Ebonyi
See an Ophthalmologist or a Psychiatrist or Lobotomist - Preferably all of them
5 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Narldon(f): 4:53pm
Dablack1:
You're so Pathetic!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by signature2012(m): 4:54pm
So what is the correlation with him committing suicide after attending a church service.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by zulex880: 4:54pm
This is all Buhari fault
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by psp2pc(m): 4:54pm
R.I.P
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by mamatayour(f): 4:54pm
O ga o ...but the story is incomplete
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Ayoswit(f): 4:55pm
A lot of terrible things is happening in delta state lately.
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by pweshboi(m): 4:55pm
This is bad...
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by GreenMavro: 4:55pm
So sad.....! RIP!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by donziller(m): 4:55pm
he was lead by d spirit
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by SNOWCREAM(m): 4:55pm
Hmm why drag religion into this?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Flintstone06(m): 4:55pm
GeneralOjukwu:
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by prof1990(m): 4:56pm
Dablack1:
Mehn
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by festwiz(m): 4:56pm
Kai!
I know things are hard but death never solves anything.
May your soul find peace in God's bosom
#RIP
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by morereb10: 4:56pm
omg
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by agbonkamen(f): 4:57pm
Ohh what could have led him to such an abominable act
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Akoja360(m): 4:57pm
suicide is for the weak
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by yrex01(m): 4:57pm
Dablack1:weyre re oooooo
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by topedopechef(m): 4:58pm
I was wonderin wich kind chch wey spirit no show dem durin d programme, not until i saw Catholic....benefit of atendin a prophetic ministry... I rep PRAYER CENTER CHURCH OF GOD,PROPHET SAMSON OLUWAMODEDE DIVINE SERVANT, oya keep slaying...
Suicide is a crime,stay away from it
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by benueguy(m): 4:58pm
Maybe someone said something that demoralized and plunged him into low self esteem and depression
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by JoshMedia(m): 4:59pm
signature2012:Trying to put the blame with on the CHURCH
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by Guilderland1: 4:59pm
I always tell people that not all problems require church.
That is how my uncle always spent every 10 hours daily in the church, all because of superstitious beliefs.
Well I am a Christian but some problems requires our solution not inside the church.
I could never believe that my uncle will carry his brand new bike to saw seed, oh church has done many evil things that only God can judge
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by thesuave10(m): 5:00pm
Narldon:
You're so pathecute
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by ochardbaby(m): 5:00pm
lalanice:
Living alone,is one thing I will never do. Rather live with
with the baddest.
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by thesuave10(m): 5:00pm
agbonkamen:
You!
|Re: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program by thesuave10(m): 5:01pm
So sad but that Catholic Church is a big ass scam tho
