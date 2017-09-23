Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Delta After Attending Catholic Church Program (3590 Views)

Man's Head Broken In Delta After Fighting Over N70 (Graphic PICS) / HIV Positive Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Rivers State (Photos) / Young Thief Asked To Swim In Delta After Being Apprehended. Photos

PoliticsNGR gathered from an eyewitness, Mr Sapele Oghenekaro that 35-year-old Martins who hails from Ebonyi state had attended a 3-day church program at St. Patrick Catholic church which ended yesterday(Friday) but shockingly hung himself this morning.



The unfortunate incident occurred at Sir Najo Oburoh Estate on Palmer Road area of Sapele. He did not leave any Suicide note.



Photos below;



how sad!! so he lives alone??







food don done for atheist

When there is life

There is hope...

Hmm

Martin Ogun from Ebonyi



You're so Pathetic!





So what is the correlation with him committing suicide after attending a church service.

This is all Buhari fault 1 Like

R.I.P

...but the story is incomplete O ga o...but the story is incomplete

A lot of terrible things is happening in delta state lately. 1 Like

This is bad...

So sad.....! RIP!!!





he was lead by d spirit

Hmm why drag religion into this?

Martin Ogun from Ebonyi



See an Ophthalmologist or a Psychiatrist or Lobotomist - Preferably all of them



I know things are hard but death never solves anything.

May your soul find peace in God's bosom



#RIP

omg

Ohh what could have led him to such an abominable act

suicide is for the weak

Afonja Nation weyre re oooooo weyre re oooooo

I was wonderin wich kind chch wey spirit no show dem durin d programme, not until i saw Catholic....benefit of atendin a prophetic ministry... I rep PRAYER CENTER CHURCH OF GOD,PROPHET SAMSON OLUWAMODEDE DIVINE SERVANT, oya keep slaying...



Suicide is a crime,stay away from it

Maybe someone said something that demoralized and plunged him into low self esteem and depression

So what is the correlation with him committing suicide after attending a church service. Trying to put the blame with on the CHURCH Trying to put the blame with on the CHURCH

I always tell people that not all problems require church.



That is how my uncle always spent every 10 hours daily in the church, all because of superstitious beliefs.



Well I am a Christian but some problems requires our solution not inside the church.

I could never believe that my uncle will carry his brand new bike to saw seed, oh church has done many evil things that only God can judge

You're so pathecute

how sad!! so he lives alone??









food don done for atheist



Living alone,is one thing I will never do. Rather live with

Living alone,is one thing I will never do. Rather live with the baddest.

Ohh what could have led him to such an abominable act

You!