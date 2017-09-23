Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) (5853 Views)

According to the Special Adviser of Anambra state governor on Social Media, Ifeanyi Aniagho, the meeting which is reportedly anchored on coorperation between the Nnewi born business mogul and politician and the APGA party, is taking place at Ifeanyi Ubha's home, in Nnewi.



In attendance at the meeting are Chief Victor Umeh, the Chairman of Willie Obiano Re-election Campaign Organization and other members of the campaign team.



Recall Ifeanyi Ubah is curently in a legal tussle with the People's Democratic Party, PDP, after the party handed him a month suspension over the crisis generated in the party following the Primary election which he lost.



Ifeanyi Ubah was quoted to have said at the commencement of the meeting, "Ohamadike (Chief Victor Umeh) has been my political ally & we are INSEPARABLE."



Can Ifeanyi Uba redeem Obiano? Can Ifeanyi Uba redeem APGA?

Let me sit down and be looking 'Anya anya' for now. 4 Likes

Ifeanyi Ubah must be an Afonja for daring to contest in the November elections that the hiding supreme leader of IPOB has declared null and void.



Let Kanu summon the courage to come out of hiding, he will surely deal with pigs and idiots like Ubah who he described as still believing in Nigeria.



Ofe Nsala day must hold ooo, Mama Nkechi vegetable market must sell. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Go and pay your workers their salary and leave politics and football alone.mediocres parading themselves has leaders. 2 Likes

Throwback:

Ifeanyi Ubah must be an Afonja for daring to contest in the November elections that the hiding supreme leader of IPOB has declared null and void.



Let Kanu summon the courage to come out of hiding, he will surely deal with pigs and idiots like Ubah who he described as still believing in Nigeria. Remove the dancing python and put a chicken and pearls he will come out. Remove the dancing python and put a chicken and pearls he will come out. 3 Likes 1 Share

Politics of the stomach, this 1 is just looking for ways to get free money and liquidate some of the bad loans his company owes

Corruption

Well there isn't any permanent friends in politricks. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

A lot alignments and re-alignments is taking place. Politics is a game of interest. Way to go..A lot alignments and re-alignments is taking place. Politics is a game of interest. 1 Like

Nnamdi kanu lost the greatest opportunity he ever had. He could have become the youngest and most respected king maker in Nigeria or even africa if he had used his popularity to push for credible leaders in the south east.



It could have been the much needed revolution that would have changed the course of history in Nigeria.



But alas, his overbloated ego got to his head and he started feeling larger than life, hence his downfall.



He should be a lesson to others. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

igba yen na wan ko?

hmmmm

Thief wan be governor



Thief wan be governor 1 Like

ok

these is what is wrong with our politics



everybody want to be in power



with all their money yet they cant win at state level not to talk of federal level these is what is wrong with our politicseverybody want to be in powerwith all their money yet they cant win at state level not to talk of federal level

Nothing like ideology for naija politics Nothing like ideology for naija politics

Must politicians have pot bellies? 1 Like 1 Share

Nnamdi KANU says we should burn down Nigeria once he's missing.....been waiting with matches all dis while now, when do we start na

I still wonder what Uba will gain from this alliance? Is Obiano gonna transfer his ticket to him or are they gonna make him Deputy Governor? 1 Like

Hmm

Nigerian politicians wants power by force.



IGBOS USE UR BRAIN AND NOT YOUR NOSE TO READ THE WRITINGS ON THE WALL. STOP BEEN A PROUD DULLARD. STOP BEEN POMPOUS AND ARROGANT. USE YOUR BRAIN. RESTRUCTURING IS CLOSER THAN A BETTER BIAFRAN STATE THAN A BIAFRAN STATE UNPLANNED. BE REASONABLE AND WISE. INSTEAD OF PUSHING FOR BIAFRA NOW PUSH FOR RESTRUCTURING WITH OTHERS. Throwback:

Ifeanyi Ubah must be an Afonja for daring to contest in the November elections that the hiding supreme leader of IPOB has declared null and void.



Let Kanu summon the courage to come out of hiding, he will surely deal with pigs and idiots like Ubah who he described as still believing in Nigeria. IGBOS should use reasoning and not sentiment thats why we have always catried last in politics. If Kanu knew better, he would have vouched for Restructuring Rather than this unplanned Biafran agenda. God will punish anyone that stands in the way of Anambra election.IGBOS USE UR BRAIN AND NOT YOUR NOSE TO READ THE WRITINGS ON THE WALL. STOP BEEN A PROUD DULLARD. STOP BEEN POMPOUS AND ARROGANT. USE YOUR BRAIN. RESTRUCTURING IS CLOSER THAN A BETTER BIAFRAN STATE THAN A BIAFRAN STATE UNPLANNED. BE REASONABLE AND WISE. INSTEAD OF PUSHING FOR BIAFRA NOW PUSH FOR RESTRUCTURING WITH OTHERS. 3 Likes

