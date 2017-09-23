₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,563 members, 3,810,385 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) (5853 Views)
Victor Umeh Weeps After Seeing Corpse Of His Cousin's Wife During Burial. PICS / Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh At A Prominent Funeral In Anambra. Photos / Victor Umeh Receiving Prayers From Catholic Priest Before Arrest - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 12:05pm
The Manager Director of Capital Oil and business mogul, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah is in an ongoing closed door meeting with delegates of the caucus of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.
According to the Special Adviser of Anambra state governor on Social Media, Ifeanyi Aniagho, the meeting which is reportedly anchored on coorperation between the Nnewi born business mogul and politician and the APGA party, is taking place at Ifeanyi Ubha's home, in Nnewi.
In attendance at the meeting are Chief Victor Umeh, the Chairman of Willie Obiano Re-election Campaign Organization and other members of the campaign team.
Recall Ifeanyi Ubah is curently in a legal tussle with the People's Democratic Party, PDP, after the party handed him a month suspension over the crisis generated in the party following the Primary election which he lost.
Ifeanyi Ubah was quoted to have said at the commencement of the meeting, "Ohamadike (Chief Victor Umeh) has been my political ally & we are INSEPARABLE."
http://igbobia.com/?q=breaking-ifeanyi-ubah-in-an-ongoing-closed-door-meeting-with-apga-caucus.html
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by velai(m): 12:11pm
Can Ifeanyi Uba redeem Obiano? Can Ifeanyi Uba redeem APGA?
Let me sit down and be looking 'Anya anya' for now.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Throwback: 12:12pm
Ifeanyi Ubah must be an Afonja for daring to contest in the November elections that the hiding supreme leader of IPOB has declared null and void.
Let Kanu summon the courage to come out of hiding, he will surely deal with pigs and idiots like Ubah who he described as still believing in Nigeria.
Ofe Nsala day must hold ooo, Mama Nkechi vegetable market must sell.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by rafindo(m): 12:13pm
Go and pay your workers their salary and leave politics and football alone.mediocres parading themselves has leaders.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by bakila: 12:29pm
Throwback:Remove the dancing python and put a chicken and pearls he will come out.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Piiko(m): 3:27pm
Politics of the stomach, this 1 is just looking for ways to get free money and liquidate some of the bad loans his company owes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Nackzy: 6:01pm
Corruption
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 6:01pm
Well there isn't any permanent friends in politricks.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:02pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by kunlebabs(m): 6:02pm
https:///21fwqwQkV9tGG3Bv0RtmLz
Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by ruggedized1: 6:02pm
Way to go..
A lot alignments and re-alignments is taking place. Politics is a game of interest.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by bamite(m): 6:02pm
Nnamdi kanu lost the greatest opportunity he ever had. He could have become the youngest and most respected king maker in Nigeria or even africa if he had used his popularity to push for credible leaders in the south east.
It could have been the much needed revolution that would have changed the course of history in Nigeria.
But alas, his overbloated ego got to his head and he started feeling larger than life, hence his downfall.
He should be a lesson to others.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:02pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Abdulkareem407(m): 6:04pm
igba yen na wan ko?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by cokiek(f): 6:04pm
hmmmm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:05pm
Youngadvocate:
Thief wan be governor
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by davido2017(m): 6:06pm
ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:06pm
Youngadvocate:
these is what is wrong with our politics
everybody want to be in power
with all their money yet they cant win at state level not to talk of federal level
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 6:07pm
Youngadvocate:
Nothing like ideology for naija politics
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:09pm
Let's see who's the most popular..... Click on
Like for Nnamdi KANU.... Shares for Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 6:10pm
Must politicians have pot bellies?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Towapa: 6:12pm
jkkfdsawdgjkjfdssvbkllljccxzzvnokmnbcdssvnjkkmgfxzzgnnklplnvxxasthlllbvvcxddhjknvvcxzzdgjkkllkhvcdsaww$%*+()(;;'"!@@34679000//:'!!@@2357890007665422112%&*+())))(+;&%$2@@%://?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 6:13pm
Nnamdi KANU says we should burn down Nigeria once he's missing.....been waiting with matches all dis while now, when do we start na
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by SirJeffry(m): 6:15pm
I still wonder what Uba will gain from this alliance? Is Obiano gonna transfer his ticket to him or are they gonna make him Deputy Governor?
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by abike12(f): 6:15pm
Hmm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by OfficialOjonimi(m): 6:15pm
Nigerian politicians wants power by force.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by makoota: 6:18pm
IGBOS should use reasoning and not sentiment thats why we have always catried last in politics. If Kanu knew better, he would have vouched for Restructuring Rather than this unplanned Biafran agenda. God will punish anyone that stands in the way of Anambra election.
IGBOS USE UR BRAIN AND NOT YOUR NOSE TO READ THE WRITINGS ON THE WALL. STOP BEEN A PROUD DULLARD. STOP BEEN POMPOUS AND ARROGANT. USE YOUR BRAIN. RESTRUCTURING IS CLOSER THAN A BETTER BIAFRAN STATE THAN A BIAFRAN STATE UNPLANNED. BE REASONABLE AND WISE. INSTEAD OF PUSHING FOR BIAFRA NOW PUSH FOR RESTRUCTURING WITH OTHERS.
Throwback:
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by Towapa: 6:22pm
Pls house, Any news about Nigeria lmmigration Service shortlisting?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Meets With Victor Umeh, APGA Caucus (Photos) by bamite(m): 6:23pm
SirJeffry:
Ipobs are now confused. They don't know if they should keep pushing for biafra or go back to pdp.
We are watching!
2 Likes 2 Shares
Jonathan Warns Ibb, Atiku Over Inciting Statements / Osinbajo And His Many Senseless Moves!!! / Riot Breaks Out In Owerri
Viewing this topic: nanotechy, Dpas713(m), Imowo, truthstands11, silasweb(m), ifyboy60(m), Wantam, Posh(m), Deeldorado, bolethings, Dansiki1, pearldip, chikeze(m), boldtiger, Sagamaje(m), Alpacino85(m), olami17(m), Nazacent, intruxive(m), gcole(m), sushieater, Kingnonny(m), Ladex2012, kennykings, Liquid2Metal, tubby0425(m), theblessings, Lot13(m), lazinny(m), abbaapple, Elcid1(m), funmisticqueen(f) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18