Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) (15696 Views)

Eagles Outclass Hosts Ghana To Reach WAFU Cup Semis / WAFU Cup: Ezenwa Voted Best Player In Super Eagles Win Vs Sierra Leone / Fifa President Infantino To Visit Nigeria On Sunday, 24th July 2016. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







WAFU Finals



2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Finals



date: 24th (Sunday) Sept 2017



time: 7:00 pm



venue: Cape Coast Ghana.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/wafu-2017-nigeria-play-ghana-final/ Ghana vs NigeriaWAFU Finals2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Finalsdate: 24th (Sunday) Sept 2017time: 7:00 pmvenue: Cape Coast Ghana. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ghana wins 7 Likes 3 Shares

Ghana 0 Biafra 10 14 Likes 1 Share

the line up 1 Like

Legonviking:

Ghana wins

90 minutes will tell 90 minutes will tell 1 Like 1 Share







lets go there



ItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, Smellymouth, Mediapace, ednited, refiner, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01 cheesy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkAsOfazKaE the first gamelets go thereItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, Smellymouth, Mediapace, ednited, refiner, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01 cheesy 5 Likes

Nigeria to win 3 Likes

The ball goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skibiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun Poom, poom, » 8 Likes 2 Shares

Hope we had yekini 1 Like

Go Eagle for victory... Nigeria all the way. 1 Like

We are gonna do the double over the Brown Stars. WAFU isn't the main target for Super Eagles B,we are looking at the CHAN. That's one trophy that has been proving to hard to land. But I get the feeling MMXVIII is gonna be the year we 'll land it. Go SE! 1 Like

I am IPOB EAGLES WIN, COME AND ARREST ME AS A TERRORIST 4 Likes

Legonviking:

Ghana wins We are about to do a double over you guys in your backyard,charley. Goodluck landing the big second place medal. We are about to do a double over you guys in your backyard,charley. Goodluck landing the big second place medal.





LIKE FOR NIGERIA







SHARE FOR GHANA





43 Likes 7 Shares

i am a national of both countries.





difficult moment for me 1 Like 1 Share

I played with the Nigeria number 9 he took football as carrier I continued with sch here is he great attacker from lobi star of Benue and am here struggling with 19800 alawe. God bless u Toni okpotu more goals to ur carrier I pray Nigeria wins tomorrow. God bless every body 7 Likes

johnjay4u2u:

i am a national of both countries.



difficult moment for me . your mum is from . your mum is from

robosky02:





Ghana vs Nigeria





WAFU Finals



2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Finals



date: 24th (Sunday) Sept 2017



time: 7:00 pm



venue: Cape Coast Ghana.





cc: lalasticlala, mynd44

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/wafu-2017-nigeria-play-ghana-final/ Time to go out there and whoop some Black star asses very hard. Nobody plays the beautiful game better than the SEs. Ask the Camelosers and they 'll tell you. The Super Eagles are like bounty hunters out to kill 2 birds with one stone: bragging rights and $100,000 at stake. For me,it's more of the former than the latter. Time to go out there and whoop some Black star asses very hard. Nobody plays the beautiful game better than the SEs. Ask the Camelosers and they 'll tell you. The Super Eagles are like bounty hunters out to kill 2 birds with one stone: bragging rights and $100,000 at stake. For me,it's more of the former than the latter. 1 Like 1 Share

johnjay4u2u:

i am a national of both countries.



difficult moment for me . your mum is from . your mum is from

Let me sit here

Who is going to give me pop corn?

johnjay4u2u:

i am a national of both countries.





difficult moment for me You ought to support Nigeria You ought to support Nigeria

Secures a seat . . goes to look for gala and lacasera to buy

Naija wins.

Rukkydelta:

You ought to support Nigeria

Most of the times, I do. Most of the times, I do. 2 Likes 2 Shares

ojmetrix:

. your mum is from Nigeria Nigeria

johnjay4u2u:



Nigeria ur father? ur father? 1 Like

cyojunior1:

Ghana 0 Biafra 10 pls send ur phone numer, location, bvn and other identity to NDA(nigerian defence acedemy) you got an awward pls send ur phone numer, location, bvn and other identity to NDA(nigerian defence acedemy) you got an awward

Some the black stars were lenient in the first owing to the fact that we were yet to qualify.. Let's see how the second leg turns out. 1 Like

johnjay4u2u:

i am a national of both countries.





difficult moment for me You're not alone. There are hundreds of thousands if not millions like you. You're not alone. There are hundreds of thousands if not millions like you.