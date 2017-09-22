₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by robosky02(m): 12:50pm On Sep 23
Ghana vs Nigeria
WAFU Finals
2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Finals
date: 24th (Sunday) Sept 2017
time: 7:00 pm
venue: Cape Coast Ghana.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/wafu-2017-nigeria-play-ghana-final/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Legonviking: 1:15pm On Sep 23
Ghana wins
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by cyojunior1: 1:18pm On Sep 23
Ghana 0 Biafra 10
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by robosky02(m): 1:33pm On Sep 23
the line up
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by robosky02(m): 5:06pm On Sep 23
Legonviking:
90 minutes will tell
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by robosky02(m): 5:10pm On Sep 23
the first game
lets go there
ItsQuinn, safarigirl, shizzy7, Smellymouth, Mediapace, ednited, refiner, optional1, vivianblog1, cruzita, klexycole, VickyRotex, blueto, TheSuperNerd, mikron, TonyeBarcanist, Ajibel, honeric01 cheesy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkAsOfazKaE
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by famousroland(m): 6:22pm On Sep 23
Nigeria to win
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by osaigbovo16: 6:25pm On Sep 23
The ball goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skibiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun Poom, poom, »
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by wildcatter23(m): 6:27pm On Sep 23
Hope we had yekini
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Nakuza(m): 6:29pm On Sep 23
Go Eagle for victory... Nigeria all the way.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by mansakhalifa(m): 6:31pm On Sep 23
We are gonna do the double over the Brown Stars. WAFU isn't the main target for Super Eagles B,we are looking at the CHAN. That's one trophy that has been proving to hard to land. But I get the feeling MMXVIII is gonna be the year we 'll land it. Go SE!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Guilderland1: 6:34pm On Sep 23
I am IPOB EAGLES WIN, COME AND ARREST ME AS A TERRORIST
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by mansakhalifa(m): 6:35pm On Sep 23
Legonviking:We are about to do a double over you guys in your backyard,charley. Goodluck landing the big second place medal.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Narldon(f): 6:38pm On Sep 23
LIKE FOR NIGERIA
SHARE FOR GHANA
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:39pm On Sep 23
i am a national of both countries.
difficult moment for me
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by ojmetrix(m): 6:41pm On Sep 23
I played with the Nigeria number 9 he took football as carrier I continued with sch here is he great attacker from lobi star of Benue and am here struggling with 19800 alawe. God bless u Toni okpotu more goals to ur carrier I pray Nigeria wins tomorrow. God bless every body
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by ojmetrix(m): 6:42pm On Sep 23
johnjay4u2u:. your mum is from
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by mansakhalifa(m): 6:42pm On Sep 23
robosky02:Time to go out there and whoop some Black star asses very hard. Nobody plays the beautiful game better than the SEs. Ask the Camelosers and they 'll tell you. The Super Eagles are like bounty hunters out to kill 2 birds with one stone: bragging rights and $100,000 at stake. For me,it's more of the former than the latter.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by ojmetrix(m): 6:43pm On Sep 23
johnjay4u2u:. your mum is from
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Rukkydelta(f): 7:04pm On Sep 23
Let me sit here
Who is going to give me pop corn?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Rukkydelta(f): 7:06pm On Sep 23
johnjay4u2u:You ought to support Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by calberian: 7:10pm On Sep 23
Secures a seat . . goes to look for gala and lacasera to buy
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by unitysheart(m): 7:22pm On Sep 23
Naija wins.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by johnjay4u2u(m): 7:46pm On Sep 23
Rukkydelta:
Most of the times, I do.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by johnjay4u2u(m): 7:49pm On Sep 23
ojmetrix:Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Fmartin(m): 8:03pm On Sep 23
johnjay4u2u:ur father?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by 2016easy2017: 8:14pm On Sep 23
cyojunior1:pls send ur phone numer, location, bvn and other identity to NDA(nigerian defence acedemy) you got an awward
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Robisky001: 8:24pm On Sep 23
Some the black stars were lenient in the first owing to the fact that we were yet to qualify.. Let's see how the second leg turns out.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Chartey(m): 8:25pm On Sep 23
johnjay4u2u:You're not alone. There are hundreds of thousands if not millions like you.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Ghana: WAFU Finals 0 - 0 (Live) by Olasco93: 8:31pm On Sep 23
My support for Nigeria
