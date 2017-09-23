₦airaland Forum

Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Letenwam: 12:51pm
Nollywood actress and film maker, Funke Akindele who is currently on vacation in Dubai with her husband, JJC Skillz is really slaying with her baby bump, as she posed for photos.

Here are photos below;

http://www.lailasblog.com/funke-akindele-jenifa-slaying-with-her-baby-bump-in-dubai-vacation/

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Louisefaye(f): 12:53pm
Okay.
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:53pm
Ok
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Sisivibes(f): 12:56pm
Aunty Suliyah looking & feeling cool �

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 12:58pm
my name iz jeniva....am happy for her tho

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:58pm
The highly favoured one, 'Fun-mi-ke' cheesy

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:59pm
undecided GOWN WOULD HAVE LOOKED BETTER ON HER, PREGNANT WOMEN LOOK GREAT IN GOWN.

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by FvckShiT: 12:59pm
blöödyfûçkiñg bleaching bîtch undecided

.....

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 6:30pm
am happy for her bcus is not easy especially when they have prophesied that she will never get pregnant. is not all prophecy that comes from GOD

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by heryurh(m): 6:31pm
And this is News?

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by HeWrites: 6:31pm
FvckShiT:
blöödyfûçkiñg bleaching bîtch undecided

.....



Bad belle

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Towapa: 6:31pm
Pls house, Any news about Nigeria lmmigration Service shortlisting?

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:32pm
Jjc The baddest guy!!! The only guy that can grow crops in a land declared not suitable for farming......... angry

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Najyin(m): 6:32pm
To that pastor that said you won't give birth





Your father !!!!!

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by mommysgirl(f): 6:32pm
lol
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by evy1(m): 6:32pm
GloriaNinja:
undecided GOWN WOULD HAVE LOOKED BETTER ON HER, PREGNANT WOMEN LOOK GREAT IN GOWN.
Ah Nigerian's we too complain.

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by lamtinky(m): 6:33pm
hatred won't get you anywhere tongue
FvckShiT:
blöödyfûçkiñg bleaching bîtch undecided

.....

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by admindim: 6:33pm
great victory atlast

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:34pm
Awaiting mama
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 6:35pm
if you like "grow baby pump in space" the child will still cm to be a round headed afonja grin

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by rose54321: 6:35pm
You can't dislike this woman.
She's just so loveable, I don't know exactly why but she is.

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 6:35pm
After playing with the savage sugarcane. MoMA loading

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Jacyluv(f): 6:36pm
Congratzzz ni....You are highly blessed n favoured...To God be the glory
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by OCTAVO: 6:36pm
cheesy
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 6:37pm
Many won't like this.
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:38pm
Where that pastor wey dey see nonsense.


A son argued with his father insisting that 1 + 1 was equal to 11.
The father looked at the son and said: "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs, the son went and returned with the two eggs.
The father said, Give one to me and another to your brother,
And the son asks: What about mine?
The father responds: eat the nine eggs that are left ... nonsense

Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:38pm
okay beans fried
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:40pm
Ok
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by Flatties: 6:41pm
classicfrank4u:
if you like "grow baby pump in space" the child will still cm to be a round headed afonja grin

That's the normal head shape not flat herded like ndi ultimatum
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by bewla(m): 6:43pm
e
Re: Funke Akindele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dubai Vacation (Photos) by enemona90: 6:44pm
AFTER ALL THE GIRLS JJC SKILLZ HAVE BLEEP. ALL THIS CELEBRITY SEF

