Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / This Is Why Buhari's Government Is Failing - Ango Abdullahi (7887 Views)

Igbo Leaders & Hamza Almustapha Meet Prof Ango Abdullahi (Photos) / Ango Abdullahi Is On His Own – Northern Elders Forum / Ango Abdullahi Backs Quit Notice To Igbos Issued By Northern Youths (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Abdullahi says Buhari is a good man who found himself in a wrong system that has hampered the good intentions he has for the country. He further advised the president to welcome politicians who wish to vie for the presidential ticket of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.



He told Sun;



"You see, the problem is the system. Buhari may be a good person; he could be a gentleman who wants to work honestly but in a wrong system. It was a system of military fiat when he was a head of state, but the system he finds himself now does not allow him to manoeuvre.



He has to cross many hurdles and checkpoints at the National Assembly and his party before he can execute anything meaningful, and all these squabbles are not based on principle but personal interests, either at party level or at constituency or at the level of the judiciary.



All this really will make it impossible for a good person or committed person to operate effectively in this country in the manner which will accelerate development. Perhaps, you might ask the question if we can really change?



Buhari might not have failed, but the system of government that he is operating in has substantially failed in the same manner as the ones before it.



You see the fact that Buhari is incumbent does not automatically confer on him the candidature of the party in the next election if there is internal democracy in the party. The fact that you are a sitting president does not mean other members of the party cannot contest against you. If I were Buhari, I will welcome competition in my party.



This is an opening for democracy in my party and I will ask people to come and test their popularity. If he has done well, people will re-elect him. This is a confirmation he has done well and that both the party and voters trusted him. I criticize all political parties for the system they employ in conducting primary elections.



The one I am most familiar as good was the one used by Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992, that was a direct primary election, where every member of the party has a chance to come and vote for who will represent him as a councillor, chairman, governor or president. In direct primaries, all parties have chance to come, cue and vote or elect any person of their choice.



But the current delegate system brings nothing except corruption. Once the parties are corrupt, certainly, government must be corrupt, this is what is happening now all over the country."



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/buharis-government-failing-ango-abdullahi/ Ango Abdullahi, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, has detailed reasons why President Buhari's government is failing to bring visible developments to the people in the country.Abdullahi says Buhari is a good man who found himself in a wrong system that has hampered the good intentions he has for the country. He further advised the president to welcome politicians who wish to vie for the presidential ticket of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.He told Sun; 3 Likes 1 Share

It is no longer GEJ, it is now the judiciary and NASS. Didn't you guys know the diff btw military and Democratic systems of government b4 coming to power. Hmmmmm........ A bad workman will always quarrel with his tools.





Buhari failed both as military and civilian Head of state...............The Masses. 78 Likes 7 Shares

mtcheew 1 Like 1 Share

Outside the fact that he is highly incompetent and inept, his advisers are clowns who don't even understand what democracy is. 37 Likes 2 Shares

PointZerom:

It is no longer GEJ, it is now the judiciary and NASS. Didn't you guys know the diff btw military and Democratic systems of government b4 coming to power. Hmmmmm........ A bad workman will always quarrel with his tools.





Buhari failed both as military and civilian Head of state...............The Masses.

Exactly, Bro. Exactly, Bro. 31 Likes

Grand patron of arewa youth.



The chief quit notice issuer 19 Likes 1 Share

super story 2 Likes

dodelight:

Exactly, Bro.

I don't know how these people reasons, can you imagine him blaming the Judiciary and NASS for Buhari's failures?. Maybe we should remove the judiciary and the NASS if we want Buhari to perform. It is very clear now that this is one chance government. I don't know how these people reasons, can you imagine him blaming the Judiciary and NASS for Buhari's failures?. Maybe we should remove the judiciary and the NASS if we want Buhari to perform. It is very clear now that this is one chance government. 32 Likes 1 Share

this is true many people around Buhari are insincere

If indeed the system is bad. Why are you also against restructuring it to make it better 19 Likes 1 Share

Dictatorship is the only system of governance known to HausaFulaniMuslims.



The three arms of government are the NASS, Judiciary, Presidency.

Removing the NASS and Judiciary means Tyranny, Despot, Dictator and Maximum Ruler.



This is the only known rulership system in Islamic Sharia... Tyranny.



Nigeria is doomed with Fulanis like the Angos and Buharis... as leaders who called Peaceful IPOD terrorist while the Murdering Fulanis as mere criminals. 19 Likes

Someone that is the commander in chief of the armed forces,someone that can call for a referendum,some one that is in the best position to call for restructuring,someone that can persecute corrupt practices,someone that can appoint nigeria's best hands . Buhari is in the best position,after God ,to change Nigeria's situation.

This same man that has admitted to buhari's failures will still expect us to vote for him in 2019. 19 Likes

stephanie11:

Ango Abdullahi, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, has detailed reasons why President Buhari's government is failing to bring visible developments to the people in the country.



Abdullahi says Buhari is a good man who found himself in a wrong system that has hampered the good intentions he has for the country. He further advised the president to welcome politicians who wish to vie for the presidential ticket of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.



He told Sun;



"You see, the problem is the system. Buhari may be a good person; he could be a gentleman who wants to work honestly but in a wrong system. It was a system of military fiat when he was a head of state, but the system he finds himself now does not allow him to manoeuvre.



He has to cross many hurdles and checkpoints at the National Assembly and his party before he can execute anything meaningful, and all these squabbles are not based on principle but personal interests, either at party level or at constituency or at the level of the judiciary.



All this really will make it impossible for a good person or committed person to operate effectively in this country in the manner which will accelerate development. Perhaps, you might ask the question if we can really change?



Buhari might not have failed, but the system of government that he is operating in has substantially failed in the same manner as the ones before it.



You see the fact that Buhari is incumbent does not automatically confer on him the candidature of the party in the next election if there is internal democracy in the party. The fact that you are a sitting president does not mean other members of the party cannot contest against you. If I were Buhari, I will welcome competition in my party.



This is an opening for democracy in my party and I will ask people to come and test their popularity. If he has done well, people will re-elect him. This is a confirmation he has done well and that both the party and voters trusted him. I criticize all political parties for the system they employ in conducting primary elections.



The one I am most familiar as good was the one used by Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992, that was a direct primary election, where every member of the party has a chance to come and vote for who will represent him as a councillor, chairman, governor or president. In direct primaries, all parties have chance to come, cue and vote or elect any person of their choice.



But the current delegate system brings nothing except corruption. Once the parties are corrupt, certainly, government must be corrupt, this is what is happening now all over the country."

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/23/buharis-government-failing-ango-abdullahi/

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44

This is bullshyte. This professor lacks reflection.



Buhari spent 14years trying to enter into the system. Was he blind to see what the system was? Was he not intellectual enough to understand that he was not coming into a military establishment and the democratic system has no sympathy for decrees and fatwas?



Northerners should accept that their way of life and customs and society is apathy to democratic system where a balance of power sharing is the rule, not the exception. This is why no Northerner has been able to rule this country successfully into prominence and greatness.



North and democracy are incompatible. North excel in jihadism, this is why they prefer military regimes. It is for the same reason that they see militarization and guns and bullets as the answer to conflict resolution.



In this article Ango Abdullahi is implicitly telling us Buhari's style has failed in democracy but would have exceled in a military rule. These people continue to see a return to military rule as a option. I suspect they will force the military on us to kill all aspirations for restructuring.



Arewa is afraid of restructuring, they want military to take over!





I disagree with Ango, there is nothing wrong with the sysytem. The problem is the North. If democracy does not fit their lifestyle they should accept restructure and return to regional government. Under regional system they can choose for their regiin whatever system of ruling fits their culture.....even if its military, as long its contained in their region. This is bullshyte. This professor lacks reflection.Buhari spent 14years trying to enter into the system. Was he blind to see what the system was? Was he not intellectual enough to understand that he was not coming into a military establishment and the democratic system has no sympathy for decrees and fatwas?Northerners should accept that their way of life and customs and society is apathy to democratic system where a balance of power sharing is the rule, not the exception. This is why no Northerner has been able to rule this country successfully into prominence and greatness.North and democracy are incompatible. North excel in jihadism, this is why they prefer military regimes. It is for the same reason that they see militarization and guns and bullets as the answer to conflict resolution.In this article Ango Abdullahi is implicitly telling us Buhari's style has failed in democracy but would have exceled in a military rule. These people continue to see a return to military rule as a option. I suspect they will force the military on us to kill all aspirations for restructuring.Arewa is afraid of restructuring, they want military to take over!I disagree with Ango, there is nothing wrong with the sysytem. The problem is the North. If democracy does not fit their lifestyle they should accept restructure and return to regional government. Under regional system they can choose for their regiin whatever system of ruling fits their culture.....even if its military, as long its contained in their region. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Omeokachie:

Grand patron of arewa youth.





The chief quit notice issuer







Professor Anger Abdullahi Professor Anger Abdullahi

BabaRamota1980:





This is bullshyte. This professor lacks reflection.



Buhari spent 14years trying to enter into the system. Was he blind to see what the system was? Was he not intellectual enough to understand that he was not coming into a military establishment and the democratic system has no sympathy for decrees and fatwas?



Northerners should accept that their way of life and customs and society is apathy to democratic system where a balance of power sharing is the rule, not the exception. This is why no Northerner has been able to rule this country successfully into prominence and greatness.



North and democracy are incompatible. North excel in jihadism, this is why they prefer military regimes. It is for the same reason that they see militarization and guns and bullets as the answer to conflict resolution.



In this article Ango Abdullahi is implicitly telling us Buhari's style has failed in democracy but would have exceled in a military rule. These people continue to see a return to military rule as a option. I suspect they will force the military on us to kill all aspirations for restructuring.



Arewa is afraid of restructuring, they want military to take over!





I disagree with Ango, there is nothing wrong with the sysytem. The problem is the North. If democracy does not fit their lifestyle they should accept restructure and return to regional government. Under regional system they can choose for their regiin whatever system of ruling fits their culture.....even if its military, as long its contained in their region.

Spot on. God bless you for this insight. We remain observant. Spot on. God bless you for this insight. We remain observant. 6 Likes

PointZerom:

It is no longer GEJ, it is now the judiciary and NASS. Didn't you guys know the diff btw military and Democratic systems of government b4 coming to power. Hmmmmm........ A bad workman will always quarrel with his tools.





Buhari failed both as military and civilian Head of state...............The Masses.



But in this case, Buhari didn't come with any tool. He came to travel the world and enjoy himself. This is 21st century, you don't bring old men to present day world But in this case, Buhari didn't come with any tool. He came to travel the world and enjoy himself. This is 21st century, you don't bring old men to present day world 6 Likes

Buhari is serial failure and his human right violation is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria 2 Likes

ok

Ango Abdullahi should shut up, bloody ethnic jingoist 1 Like

We all know he's failing.

Buharimustgo:

Buhari is serial failurer and his human right violation is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria









Yea, I agree with You





Same way your English is a serial "failurer"



4 Likes

Yeah

Bari22:

this is true

ipod ipod

Good intentions but surrounded by evil and corrupt cabals/politicians... You can't bite the finger that fed you... Simple!!!!!

it av do... Stop telling ur reasons and start giving us results.

Sorry Oga Abdullahi. Your brother is nothing but an absolute failure. Stop blaming his environment. It couldn't have been by chance that his two regimes as Nigeria's commander in chief were/are characterized by hardship, poverty, schism and absolute disregard for the rule of law.



Take Buhari to America or England, he will lead the nation to an irredeemable recession. 2 Likes

Buhari is a tribalistic tribalist and a murderer 3 Likes







Buhari has always been a failure









Nothing new here





No achievements so far apart from noise and propaganda amidst bloodshed Buhari has always been a failureNothing new hereNo achievements so far apart from noise and propaganda amidst bloodshed 3 Likes

Everyone wants to be heard this period