Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) (15428 Views)

2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace Each Other (Photos) / 2 Black Ladies Fight Shamelessly In Public, Strip Themselves Half Unclad (Pics) / Two Prostitutes Fight Publicly In Imo State - PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below and watch the video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ1p8Evq2G8





Source: Photos have been trending of two ladies who fought and disgraced themselves in public.Instead of separating them,guys and ladies were pictured watching and taking photos of them.It is unclear what led to the incident.See photos below and watch the video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/two-ladies-fight-publicly-disgrace.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

When women fight we men watch cause these shows are hard to come by...



Nice ass 22 Likes

Lmao.... Kenyan prostitutes.... 1 Like

I need the video 1 Like

Where have u seen Blacks separating their fellow Blacks :/ .. .. ... Civility is but a word to the black race.. Pathetic 1 Like

They donbbelleful 1 Like

This one na person future mama

Shameless....



Knew their tribe & origins before clicking...Nnamdi Kanu said 99%.... 5 Likes 1 Share

them slay olosho 1 Like

Find out the cause of the fight....100 percent sure na man. 3 Likes



It is nothing other than two girls dragging one handsome dude somewhere.





The funny thing is, the dude is in his house licking ice cream, they come to the public and disgrace themselves. If you say you don't know what caused this fight, mehn you are on a long thing oh.It is nothing other than two girls dragging one handsome dude somewhere.The funny thing is, the dude is in his house licking ice cream, they come to the public and disgrace themselves. 4 Likes 4 Shares

I just wasted the megabytes mtn dashed me when I recharged 100 naira. I did not see anything. 2 Likes 1 Share

....

I'm not surprised



they are prolly fighting over 1 stupid man.





female fights are always boring, lots of scream, hair pulling and clothes tearing





watch two men fight and u would know what a fight is. 5 Likes

SEE YANCH OOOOOOH, MAYHEDA COME CARRY UR SIS OOOOO

dingbang:

Lmao.... Kenyan prostitutes....

No call Kenyans oo, na our Developers dey follow disgrace us so oo No call Kenyans oo, na our Developers dey follow disgrace us so oo 2 Likes

gbe

By their 'payint' you shall know them, awon omo wobe!!! 1 Like

funny 2 chicken fighting

kenyans and bad news 1 Like

They are a disgrace

Merge has lead many astray

E be like sey dat one in blue no wear pant. See as lala prick dey rise up like gari ijebu just because of dis video 2 Likes 1 Share

What a show of shame. I am yet to see a case settled through the act of violence.









Meanwhile, Be the man, stay strong, hard and long lasting enough for her to climax using natural tea. No side effect, one and for all usage. See profile for details

THIS SERIOUS 1 Like

K

Hmm.

GeneralOjukwu:

Shameless....



Knew their tribe & origins before clicking...Nnamdi Kanu said 99%....





Lol Lol 3 Likes

Frustration is better when it's been let out through any means necessary

They fighting at same time advertising their products!

SOME GUYZ DON USE THEIR SMALL REMAINING MB TAKE MAKE SURE SAY DEM WATCH AM AS DEM HEAR " STRIP THEMSELVES Unclad".......make una continue ooo una go soon see wetin una do una self.