₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,582 members, 3,810,468 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) (15428 Views)
2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace Each Other (Photos) / 2 Black Ladies Fight Shamelessly In Public, Strip Themselves Half Unclad (Pics) / Two Prostitutes Fight Publicly In Imo State - PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 1:59pm
Photos have been trending of two ladies who fought and disgraced themselves in public.Instead of separating them,guys and ladies were pictured watching and taking photos of them.It is unclear what led to the incident.
See photos below and watch the video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ1p8Evq2G8
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/two-ladies-fight-publicly-disgrace.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Ninethmare: 1:59pm
When women fight we men watch cause these shows are hard to come by...
Nice ass
22 Likes
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 2:00pm
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by dingbang(m): 2:01pm
Lmao.... Kenyan prostitutes....
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 2:04pm
I need the video
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Ekikor: 2:15pm
Where have u seen Blacks separating their fellow Blacks :/ .. .. ... Civility is but a word to the black race.. Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Florblu(f): 2:17pm
They donbbelleful
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by mazimee(m): 2:25pm
This one na person future mama
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by GeneralOjukwu: 2:27pm
Shameless....
Knew their tribe & origins before clicking...Nnamdi Kanu said 99%....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:42pm
them slay olosho
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by nairavsdollars: 7:07pm
Find out the cause of the fight....100 percent sure na man.
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Alphasoar(m): 7:07pm
If you say you don't know what caused this fight, mehn you are on a long thing oh.
It is nothing other than two girls dragging one handsome dude somewhere.
The funny thing is, the dude is in his house licking ice cream, they come to the public and disgrace themselves.
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by sotall(m): 7:07pm
I just wasted the megabytes mtn dashed me when I recharged 100 naira. I did not see anything.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Evaberry(f): 7:07pm
....
I'm not surprised
they are prolly fighting over 1 stupid man.
female fights are always boring, lots of scream, hair pulling and clothes tearing
watch two men fight and u would know what a fight is.
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by talk2flash(m): 7:08pm
SEE YANCH OOOOOOH, MAYHEDA COME CARRY UR SIS OOOOO
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:08pm
dingbang:
No call Kenyans oo, na our Developers dey follow disgrace us so oo
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by bewla(m): 7:08pm
gbe
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:08pm
By their 'payint' you shall know them, awon omo wobe!!!
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by admindim: 7:09pm
funny 2 chicken fighting
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Financialfree: 7:09pm
kenyans and bad news
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Bibidear(f): 7:10pm
They are a disgrace
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by hardywaltz(m): 7:10pm
Merge has lead many astray
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by enemyofprogress: 7:10pm
E be like sey dat one in blue no wear pant. See as lala prick dey rise up like gari ijebu just because of dis video
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by IMASTEX: 7:11pm
What a show of shame. I am yet to see a case settled through the act of violence.
Meanwhile, Be the man, stay strong, hard and long lasting enough for her to climax using natural tea. No side effect, one and for all usage. See profile for details
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Durosure(m): 7:11pm
THIS SERIOUS
1 Like
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by dannytoe(m): 7:11pm
K
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by IMASTEX: 7:11pm
Hmm.
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by omofunaab(m): 7:11pm
GeneralOjukwu:
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Jdesilentkiller(m): 7:12pm
Frustration is better when it's been let out through any means necessary
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by Nwodosis(m): 7:12pm
They fighting at same time advertising their products!
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by koolcat: 7:13pm
SOME GUYZ DON USE THEIR SMALL REMAINING MB TAKE MAKE SURE SAY DEM WATCH AM AS DEM HEAR " STRIP THEMSELVES Unclad".......make una continue ooo una go soon see wetin una do una self.
|Re: 2 Ladies Fight Publicly, Disgrace & Strip Themselves (Pics, Video) by morereb10: 7:14pm
good for them
We Disguised As Patients To Rob Hospitals –suspects (photo) / Civil Servant Charged With Rape Of A 15-year-old Girl / Father ‘sells’ Son For N250,000
Viewing this topic: drunkcow(m), talktrue1(m), streetzdreamz(m), Joeson007, JayEntaur(m), Aframs, fadario(m), FemiMaduka(m), OKWUSIGO(m), kelechi50, airfinance(m), Krucifax(m), Lordshola, jonneljonn, seunfash16, Anowax(m), xxseekerxx, Obuzz(m), Uyisoft, Pedrocross4568(m), EENGAGER, RexEmmyGee, Chukwudi4naija(m), Bionic07, SamueloAderemi(m), enigmagu1(m), alijusty, afopower(m), b0y(m), mrrashbir, kryptonian1987(m), PqsMike, kkmny81, Yakzo(m), DProdigy15(m), Iliyasuhabib(m), stankelz, amerengues(m), dosage150(m), oziawo, emmyxtacy, oracle2583, unite4real, dakeskese(m), asawanathegreat(m), lordmayor2013(m), remola04(m), iita, speaktoinzaghi(m), maina55, Imole50, Mille, OmoAregbesola, awoban, georgee(m), azeezbaba(m), valdetino(m), donogaga(m), simoke(f), Dootty(m), Dantedasz, princeade86(m), afokenny, halfaplot(m), brandon180(m), mightyokwy(m), Phils, KevinDein, Shadownc, thirty1(m), dustmalik, k22olainc(m), 9hmo(m), joseo, black9jaberry, massinola(m), talkwitanny, sayyid(m), Superbo155(m), Samfigo1(m), JamieRocks(m), Albert0011(m), 1miccza, Animog(f), sparqo01, Valmesk(m), Bonimoney(m), oka4ugoo, Ibematrix, talk2smat(m), fashionale(m), mat2lock(m), otunba88(m), DJperdurabo, Worcester(m), pagekollection2, Kolasheyi, boyo123(m), benedictjohn(m), Kamsichime(m), Eleniyan231(m), john4aguero, Fowobi84, tonyblair4life(m), rotimy(m), lexy070(m), Adunn1ade(f), felixtare(m), rickyboss333, shankara7, Charlescobi(m), spoton16, Gudfrie(m), CodedTobx(m), NotNairalandi(m), sajems, zinaunreal(m), Ribajae(m), real4life, babadey(m), cunit, Pelzy, Nkarchi, iamosarz, oyoman(m), nuclearboy(m), iboboyswag(m), bluecircle470, samkleen(m), cmecproblem(m), masterpix(m), Heartmender1, moore1, Ninethmare, mimicious(f), IAmSkinny, Lexzycane(m), ogundeleai(m), Lawconfessor(f), rexlims(m), Aieboocaar(m), olumaintain46(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7