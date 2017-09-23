Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations (3876 Views)

The decision was announced at a media conference at Tang Palace Hotel after a one-day meeting of the African football "cabinet" headed by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Slow preparations for the January 12-February 4 tournament led to a decision widely anticipated for several weeks.





A CAF inspection team departed Kenya in September to report that only one of the four venues was ready to stage the tournament restricted to home-based footballers.

Some CAF officials also expressed concern about the political situation in Kenya, where recently annulled presidential elections are set to be rerun late October.



It is the second time the regional economic powerhouse has lost the right to stage a CAF competition after being replaced by South Africa as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.



There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa may replace Kenya.



Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia have qualified for the 2018 finals.



Kenya completed the line-up as the host nation – a position they now forfeit.



Every about kenya just tire me

CAF should say the truth, it's not as a result of shady preparation anything, but political instability and ethnic clashes.

k for kenya

Finally Chan is becoming serious 1 Like

move the tournament to nigeria

Only in Kenya 1 Like

Willing to bet 10k with anybody, Nigeria will be given the hosting right to compensate Pinnick for his risky loyalty to the new CAF president.



this pple can b slow 4 africa









am not understanding.can someone explain to me better

Them go use bleep finish the footballers, everybody go just dey fall for pitch. Sex is the cheapest thing in Kenya, don't ask me

Make em carry am come naija

ExAngel007:

move the tournament to nigeria Lol, Naija ke!. We lack the basic requirements to host the tournament Lol, Naija ke!. We lack the basic requirements to host the tournament

Aare2050:

Only in Kenya True...no pipe to direct it out...women just pee on themselves and wash up True...no pipe to direct it out...women just pee on themselves and wash up

ExAngel007:

move the tournament to nigeria ghana is likely hosting it ghana is likely hosting it

bayocanny:



Lol, Naija ke!.

We lack the basic requirements to host the tournament but Nigeria hosted u-17 world cup twice n even CAF cup of nations, which other infrastructure are u talking about?? but Nigeria hosted u-17 world cup twice n even CAF cup of nations, which other infrastructure are u talking about?? 1 Like

shervydman:



but Nigeria hosted u-17 world cup twice n even CAF cup of nations, which other infrastructure are u talking about?? Can you tell me the year in which we hosted the U-17 world cup and CAF cup of nations, can you compare the socio-economic and political terrain of that time to this present stage we are?.

Lots of factors comes into play when a country si selected to host a particular football tournament. Can you tell me the year in which we hosted the U-17 world cup and CAF cup of nations, can you compare the socio-economic and political terrain of that time to this present stage we are?.Lots of factors comes into play when a country si selected to host a particular football tournament. 1 Like

bayocanny:



Lol, Naija ke!.

We lack the basic requirements to host the tournament that's not true, but Nigeria isn't just interested. that's not true, but Nigeria isn't just interested.

bayocanny:



Can you tell me the year in which we hosted the U-17 world cup and CAF cup of nations, can you compare the socio-economic and political terrain of that time to this present stage we are?.

Lots of factors comes into play when a country si selected to host a particular football tournament. the last u-17 we hosted was in 2009. if u're talking about political stuffs; fine, but saying we don't have infrastructure is not right. i'm not really sure if many African countries have the infrastructure we have. the last u-17 we hosted was in 2009. if u're talking about political stuffs; fine, but saying we don't have infrastructure is not right. i'm not really sure if many African countries have the infrastructure we have.

they just want south Africa to qualify ni, bet me they will give it to south Africa.

Myde4naija:

that's not true, but Nigeria isn't just interested. Why are we not interested in something that will boom our economic. Why are we not interested in something that will boom our economic.

shervydman:



the last u-17 we hosted was in 2009. if u're talking about political stuffs; fine, but saying we don't have infrastructure is not right. i'm not really sure if many African countries have the infrastructure we have. I understand where you are driving at, when I say "infrastructure" I'm not talking about buildings. I actually meant the kind of standard pitchs, training ground et al. I understand where you are driving at, when I say "infrastructure" I'm not talking about buildings. I actually meant the kind of standard pitchs, training ground et al.

Nigeria should apply for the games.. so I can show some of this illiterate the truth.

There is one hilarious thread comparing little Kenya with Nigeria. Very funny country indeed.

Kenyatta

Lucky Kenya..





These tournaments are a waste of resources and energy.



They put so much demand on scare resources to build new stadiums and hotels for a 3 week tournament and after that these stadiums become relics

bayocanny:



I understand where you are driving at, when I say "infrastructure" I'm not talking about buildings. I actually meant the kind of standard pitchs, training ground et al. that's exactly what I'm talking about too......only south Africa has better infrastructure(standard pitch, training ground et al) than Nigeria in the continent. that's exactly what I'm talking about too......only south Africa has better infrastructure(standard pitch, training ground et al) than Nigeria in the continent.

Abagworo:

There is one hilarious thread comparing little Kenya with Nigeria. Very funny country indeed. lol..where?? lol..where??