|Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by alobispot(m): 7:33pm
Kenya were on Saturday stripped of the right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) following a meeting of the CAF executive committee in Accra.
The decision was announced at a media conference at Tang Palace Hotel after a one-day meeting of the African football "cabinet" headed by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.
Slow preparations for the January 12-February 4 tournament led to a decision widely anticipated for several weeks.
A CAF inspection team departed Kenya in September to report that only one of the four venues was ready to stage the tournament restricted to home-based footballers.
Some CAF officials also expressed concern about the political situation in Kenya, where recently annulled presidential elections are set to be rerun late October.
It is the second time the regional economic powerhouse has lost the right to stage a CAF competition after being replaced by South Africa as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.
There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa may replace Kenya.
Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia have qualified for the 2018 finals.
Kenya completed the line-up as the host nation – a position they now forfeit.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-kenya-stripped-hosting-2018-chan-cause-slow-preparations/
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Ninethmare: 7:36pm
Every about kenya just tire me
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by IamPatriotic(m): 7:39pm
CAF should say the truth, it's not as a result of shady preparation anything, but political instability and ethnic clashes.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Jodista123maria(f): 9:37pm
k for kenya
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Mbak89: 9:37pm
Finally Chan is becoming serious
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by ExAngel007(f): 9:38pm
move the tournament to nigeria
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Aare2050(m): 9:38pm
Only in Kenya
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by luvinhubby(m): 9:38pm
Willing to bet 10k with anybody, Nigeria will be given the hosting right to compensate Pinnick for his risky loyalty to the new CAF president.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by itskings: 9:39pm
kenyans again, Lawd have mercy
this pple can b slow 4 africa
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by tayo4ng(m): 9:41pm
am not understanding.can someone explain to me better
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by oviejnr(m): 9:47pm
Them go use bleep finish the footballers, everybody go just dey fall for pitch. Sex is the cheapest thing in Kenya, don't ask me
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Petersamuel8(m): 9:48pm
Make em carry am come naija
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by bayocanny: 9:51pm
ExAngel007:Lol, Naija ke!. We lack the basic requirements to host the tournament
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:52pm
Aare2050:True...no pipe to direct it out...women just pee on themselves and wash up
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:53pm
ExAngel007:ghana is likely hosting it
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by shervydman(m): 9:59pm
bayocanny:but Nigeria hosted u-17 world cup twice n even CAF cup of nations, which other infrastructure are u talking about??
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by bayocanny: 10:04pm
shervydman:Can you tell me the year in which we hosted the U-17 world cup and CAF cup of nations, can you compare the socio-economic and political terrain of that time to this present stage we are?.
Lots of factors comes into play when a country si selected to host a particular football tournament.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Myde4naija(m): 10:04pm
bayocanny:that's not true, but Nigeria isn't just interested.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by shervydman(m): 10:08pm
bayocanny:the last u-17 we hosted was in 2009. if u're talking about political stuffs; fine, but saying we don't have infrastructure is not right. i'm not really sure if many African countries have the infrastructure we have.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by freak33: 10:10pm
they just want south Africa to qualify ni, bet me they will give it to south Africa.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by bayocanny: 10:12pm
Myde4naija:Why are we not interested in something that will boom our economic.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by bayocanny: 10:14pm
shervydman:I understand where you are driving at, when I say "infrastructure" I'm not talking about buildings. I actually meant the kind of standard pitchs, training ground et al.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by ademusiwa3r: 10:19pm
Nigeria should apply for the games.. so I can show some of this illiterate the truth.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by Abagworo(m): 10:42pm
There is one hilarious thread comparing little Kenya with Nigeria. Very funny country indeed.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by DONADAMS(m): 10:51pm
Kenyatta
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by MadCow1: 10:52pm
Lucky Kenya..
These tournaments are a waste of resources and energy.
They put so much demand on scare resources to build new stadiums and hotels for a 3 week tournament and after that these stadiums become relics
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by shervydman(m): 10:53pm
bayocanny:that's exactly what I'm talking about too......only south Africa has better infrastructure(standard pitch, training ground et al) than Nigeria in the continent.
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by DONADAMS(m): 10:54pm
Abagworo:lol..where??
|Re: Kenya Stripped Of Hosting 2018 CHAN Cause Of Slow Preparations by kobijacobs(m): 10:55pm
Kenya ke? they are only quick at committing outrageous immoralities
