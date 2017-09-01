Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos (16901 Views)

The aquatic animal was killed and reportedly shared as food for all.



Independence Day meat secured!



Let's see what PETA is going to say about this. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nothing Nigerians no go chop... I swear if mammy water washes ashore ppl go butcher am.. For d morons dat would come in here claiming Animal ryts and extinction, is it everyday ppl see such ?? A hungry man is an angry man... Nigerians are hungry.. Dis guy hugging d meat don do like Lala 15 Likes

Nothing new again under the Nigerian sun. 2 Likes

Tomorrow them go say them dey sick 2 Likes

If 'ET or any other 'Alien' do mistake land for Nigeria nah inside pot them go end last last!! I am happy we dont do 'halloween' in Nigeria because he get the kain realistic' costume you go wear, boys go don chop you finish dey use toothpick before they realize say nah human being...... Food is ready!!!If 'ET or any other 'Alien' do mistake land for Nigeria nah inside pot them go end last last!! I am happy we dont do 'halloween' in Nigeria because he get the kain realistic' costume you go wear, boys go don chop you finish dey use toothpick before they realize say nah human being...... 15 Likes



Weird stuff happens in this country Don't tell me people are going to eat that !Weird stuff happens in this country 1 Like

Make sense

These are rare species...so unfortunate they found their habitat in a hunger stricken country like Nigeria. 18 Likes

Hunger is truly a bad friend.

Enough protein for my people!

sunday meat

ProWalker:

Don't tell me people are going to eat that !

Weird stuff happens in this country No way are they going to eat it!! Someone will just read it a story about smiling crocodiles and release it back to the wild No way are they going to eat it!! Someone will just read it a story about smiling crocodiles and release it back to the wild 2 Likes

Looks bleeping disgusting if you ask me





I no see any butchering oh

But where is lalasticlala sef



See as the lips dey pink and wide ;DD

if not for tv alot of people would have mistake it for mami or papi water.

Sea foods

K

Everything is endangered in Nigeria even humans.

This looks like sea elephant... Never knew such was in Nigeria

must they eat every animals?? 1 Like

All animals na food for this country... If u no dey careful sef if u too worwor them fit catch u as monkey, kee u chop 3 Likes

May it gentle soul rest in soup

This thing wanna make me puke





Must these people kill everything? Goat, cow, fish, chicken, Turkey neva do una?



If na oyinbo catch am nw, afta rehabilitation dem go release am. But black man no day take eye see wildlife. God why dem no born me for Europe?Must these people kill everything? Goat, cow, fish, chicken, Turkey neva do una?If na oyinbo catch am nw, afta rehabilitation dem go release am. But black man no day take eye see wildlife. 1 Like 1 Share

fineboynl:

