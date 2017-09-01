₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Angelanest: 7:40pm
A Manatee was caught and butchered in Bayelsa state by a crowd of residents. According to Francis Oyonvie, the sea cow was found trapped in a vast woven fishing net owned by one Wilfred Okoko, along the Famgbe river, Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa state.
The aquatic animal was killed and reportedly shared as food for all.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/manatee-killed-and-butchered-in-bayelsa.html
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Angelanest: 7:40pm
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:42pm
Independence Day meat secured!
Let's see what PETA is going to say about this.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Nbote(m): 7:42pm
Nothing Nigerians no go chop... I swear if mammy water washes ashore ppl go butcher am.. For d morons dat would come in here claiming Animal ryts and extinction, is it everyday ppl see such ?? A hungry man is an angry man... Nigerians are hungry.. Dis guy hugging d meat don do like Lala
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by thesicilian: 7:42pm
Nothing new again under the Nigerian sun.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Ninethmare: 7:44pm
Tomorrow them go say them dey sick
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 7:47pm
Food is ready!!! If 'ET or any other 'Alien' do mistake land for Nigeria nah inside pot them go end last last!! I am happy we dont do 'halloween' in Nigeria because he get the kain realistic' costume you go wear, boys go don chop you finish dey use toothpick before they realize say nah human being......
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by ProWalker: 7:49pm
Don't tell me people are going to eat that !
Weird stuff happens in this country
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by josephine123: 7:55pm
Make sense
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by LaurelP(m): 7:56pm
These are rare species...so unfortunate they found their habitat in a hunger stricken country like Nigeria.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by adadike281(f): 8:13pm
Hunger is truly a bad friend.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Nwodosis(m): 8:21pm
Enough protein for my people!
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Young03(m): 8:27pm
sunday meat
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by 0m0nnakoda: 8:34pm
ProWalker:No way are they going to eat it!! Someone will just read it a story about smiling crocodiles and release it back to the wild
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Slayer2: 8:35pm
Looks bleeping disgusting if you ask me
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by fineboynl: 8:46pm
see what the fulani aboki has done to the rich niger delta with this nonsense contraption., its not working, it has never work, and it will never worked. you can imagine the swaps and poverty stricken region that produces millions of $ daily from oil. people from the riverine area that should have be living in an island.
Niger delta region has so far produce 4-5 trillion $ since oil was discovered. yet nothing to show for in that region.
people need to start asking question immediately.
meanwhile a new separatist movement has arises.
Bendel Separatist Movement Launches Radio Bendel
http://www.radiobendel.tk/
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by SweetJoystick(m): 8:48pm
I no see any butchering oh
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Keneking: 8:55pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
See as the lips dey pink and wide ;DD
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by fineboynl: 9:02pm
if not for tv alot of people would have mistake it for mami or papi water.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by omowolewa: 9:25pm
Sea foods
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Aare2050(m): 9:41pm
K
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Gwaihir: 9:41pm
Everything is endangered in Nigeria even humans.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by mcfynest(m): 9:42pm
This looks like sea elephant... Never knew such was in Nigeria
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by ExAngel007(f): 9:42pm
must they eat every animals??
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Mbak89: 9:42pm
All animals na food for this country... If u no dey careful sef if u too worwor them fit catch u as monkey, kee u chop
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Aare2050(m): 9:42pm
May it gentle soul rest in soup
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by oviejnr(m): 9:42pm
This thing wanna make me puke
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Wizkhalifa2(m): 9:43pm
God why dem no born me for Europe?
Must these people kill everything? Goat, cow, fish, chicken, Turkey neva do una?
If na oyinbo catch am nw, afta rehabilitation dem go release am. But black man no day take eye see wildlife.
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by AnonyNymous(m): 9:43pm
fineboynl:You sef wan chop beans for kuje abi?
|Re: Trapped Manatee Caught And Butchered In Bayelsa By Residents. Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 9:45pm
That animal ugly sha
