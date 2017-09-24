Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island (17440 Views)

Abuja: The residence of Cyril and Great James



Have Houses in Abuja, Lagos



Registered Business in 2011 with residential Addresses



Three individuals with residences in Abuja and Lagos own the company that has been fingered for the illegal importation of arms into the country earlier in the week, investigation by Daily Trust on Sunday has shown.



The Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday, named Great James Oil and Gas Ltd as the importer of the haul of 470 guns that was impounded at the Tin Can Island port last week, a week after a consignment of 1,100 weapons belonging to the same firm was seized at the same port.





The Comptroller-General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), said Great James Oil and Gas Ltd used a vessel, AVS Arkas Africa, to ferry the weapons into Nigeria. The Customs boss did not name the owners of the company.



Investigation by Daily Trust on Sunday revealed that Ayogu Cyril, Ayogu Kelvin and Ayogu Great James registered the oil firm as its directors on July 20, 2011. The company was registered with RC 968675.

The three directors used residential addresses in Kaura District of the Federal Capital Territory and Bariga area in Lagos, respectively, to register the business.



Cyril and Great James gave the address of a residential apartment, Suite 4, 4th Avenue, Prince and Princess Estate in Kaura District, Abuja while Kelvin gave the address of a residential apartment at No. 25 Bariga Road.



When our reporters visited the address in Abuja yesterday, a guard informed them that the male occupant was at home with his wife. But he declined their request to speak with his employer, holding that his boss was not expecting any visitor.

A vehicle was seen parked in front of the building.



The guard, and another adult male, denied knowledge of the said oil and gas firm or the occupant’s link to it. He later went in and returned with a response, saying his boss was equally unaware of the said firm.



Other people spoken to in the area said they had no knowledge OF what the occupant was doing for a living, and others doubted if he had a firm named Great James Oil and Gas Ltd. “The owner is from the South-East, but his name is not James Ayogu or Cyril Ayogu and it is strange the company you associate with him,” a resident of the area said.



At No 25, Bariga Road, in the Bariga Local Development Area of Lagos State, given as the residence of Kelvin is a brown one-storey affair of six three bedroom apartments.



Checks by Daily Trust on Sunday showed the building is mainly residential.

All but one of the tenants were out when our correspondent visited there yesterday. A chat with the only person, who wouldn’t give his name, said Kelvin actually lived there but had packed out to his own house about two years ago. He said he didn’t know the address of Kelvin’s present residence.



On Thursday, the Customs CG said the firm used the elbow plumbing plastic that it declared in the bill of lading to deceive officials about the concealed weapons.



He said the 470 weapons were found after officers had subjected the 20-foot container No. CMAU189817/8 to 100 per cent examination.

A meeting was scheduled Friday between Nigerian officials and their Turkish counterparts to discuss the rise in arms shipment to Nigeria from Turkey.



A total of 2,671 rifles, in four batches, were seized within the last eight months, all coming from Turkey, according to the Nigeria Customs Service.



Hameed Ali said his agency and other security outfits were investigating the reasons for the massive importation of arms into the country.

“We are yet to get to the bottom of the whole thing. Are these arms meant for commercial purposes, or meant to be given to a group of insurgents or agitators and kidnappers?” he said.

edunwablog:



Just as suspected, Nigerians of the eastern extraction have been verifiably linked to this illegal arms importation.



Their purpose and destination is anybody's guess.



Just as suspected, Nigerians of the eastern extraction have been verifiably linked to this illegal arms importation.

Their purpose and destination is anybody's guess.

Python Piss fall on IPOB. Brilliant investigative journalism.

I believe the security agencieshave gone some inches further. The reporter deserves an award. Reports like this rekindle my hope on Nigerian journalism.

Ipob arming?

I was almost 90% certain that it's an igbo affairs

GavelSlam:

Ipob arming? Rawani:

Brilliant investigative journalism.







Just as suspected, Nigerians of the eastern extraction have been verifiably linked to this illegal arms importation.





Their purpose and destination is anybody's guess.



Python Piss fall on IPOB. GavelSlam:

Obote receive sense. IPOB is going about this struggle with TRUTH and not arms

ProWalker:

I was almost 90% certain that it's an igbo affairs

We all knew it had something to do with easterners. If its not for IPOB it's for 2019.





We all knew it had something to do with easterners. If its not for IPOB it's for 2019.

Apawicked:

Obote receive sense. IPOB is going about this struggle with TRUTH and not arms

Go and tell that rubbish to the family of the man Cyril Nwosu

This is an unprofessional and unpatriotic reporting that will eventually jeopardise investigation and arrest of the culprits. This kind of investigation supposed to be discreet until the culprits are caught or enough information gathered on them before disclosing their identity to the public.

Nigerians love sensational media trials and investigation and our security outfits and media houses are playing to the gallery 8 Likes 2 Shares

ProWalker:





who is Cyril Nwosu? you no get talk

factsandfigures:

This is an unprofessional and unpatriotic reporting that will eventually jeopardise investigation and arrest of the culprits. This kind of investigation supposed to be discreet until the culprits are caught or enough information gathered on them before disclosing their identity to the public.

Nigerians love sensational media trials and investigation and our security outfits and media houses are playing to the gallery









I don't see anything wrong with this being made public.



We've cried out too long for revelation of names or arraignment without success. 21 Likes

TheCabal:





We all knew it had something to do with easterners. If its not for IPOB it's for 2019.





We all knew it had something to do with u.

factsandfigures:

This is an unprofessional and unpatriotic reporting that will eventually jeopardise investigation and arrest of the culprits. This kind of investigation supposed to be discreet until the culprits are caught or enough information gathered on them before disclosing their identity to the public.

Nigerians love sensational media trials and investigation and our security outfits and media houses are playing to the gallery







You're right. Absolutely correct.



You're right. Absolutely correct.

Funny enough, it's same Nigerians that come online to ask government to name culprits as a proof for them to believe the govt.

Apawicked:

who is Cyril Nwosu? you no get talk

Na u be Cyril nwosu. U come dey ask another person nonsense question

They shd have picked those boys already

Apawicked:

Obote receive sense. IPOB is going about this struggle with TRUTH and not arms

You can only fool yourself.



I never knew IPOB were searching for Hausas in buses with cutlasses so as to inflict them with the TRUTH.



I never knew the police station and places of worship in Aba were burnt down with the TRUTH..



I never knew those youths were stoning the Nigerian Army armoured vehicle in Aba with the TRUTH...



I never knew Kanu intended using the TRUTH to cut off the Presidents head and bring to Abia State....



You can only fool yourself.

I never knew IPOB were searching for Hausas in buses with cutlasses so as to inflict them with the TRUTH.

I never knew the police station and places of worship in Aba were burnt down with the TRUTH..

I never knew those youths were stoning the Nigerian Army armoured vehicle in Aba with the TRUTH...

I never knew Kanu intended using the TRUTH to cut off the Presidents head and bring to Abia State....

Keep deceiving yourself, the origin of the illegal arms importers have been identified and their intentions are anyone's guess.

One thing I must say is we have an ineffective security service in Nigeria. The company responsible for the importation has been identified. In saner countries an arrest warrant would've been gotten by the police and the promoters of the company would be taken into custody and possibly transferred to the secret service for questioning. Let them explain how their cargo of elbow plastic suddenly transformed into rifles. Let them name names, whether they were fronting for a particular group or planning to sell on the black market. For crying out loud they are not registered as private military contractors.



However, our security service including military and paramilitary outfits are shiits and there is no inter-agency cooperation at at all. The information the customs should've passed to the secret service discreetly and let them do the intelligence and data gathering work is now left in the hands of a journalist who has even gone ahead to confirm the addresses of the promoters are genuine and they are probably still resident there without any fear.



Smh. 6 Likes

SMH, junk investigation, the addresses given by those mofo at DSS couldn't be used to trace the individuals involved and instead of them to do more work in order to unravel and apprehend them, they resort to media parley just like Ikoyigate.

Abeg who knows the last about that Ikoyi billions abi the alleged owners still dey deny ? 1 Like

ProWalker:





Type in your local language. Your English is confusing

Some of U are funny... So d security agencies had dis much info and haven't arrested d culprits already but d journalists were somehow able to trace d said owners with info dey got from customs?? So IPOBs wanting to arm demselves for war would do so with Pump action rifles?? Dis story was created for one sole purpose and already morons are falling over it.





They are already masturbating on the thread Afonjas

I've even seen their pictures on Facebook.



No hiding place.



To understand why, read: Humans' inhumanity to humans.

