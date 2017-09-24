₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by edunwablog: 5:16am
Abuja: The residence of Cyril and Great James
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Rawani: 5:34am
Brilliant investigative journalism.
edunwablog:
Just as suspected, Nigerians of the eastern extraction have been verifiably linked to this illegal arms importation.
Their purpose and destination is anybody's guess.
Python Piss fall on IPOB.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Ekwensu101: 5:53am
Good.
I believe the security agencieshave gone some inches further. The reporter deserves an award. Reports like this rekindle my hope on Nigerian journalism.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by GavelSlam: 6:10am
Ipob arming?
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by ProWalker: 6:41am
I was almost 90% certain that it's an igbo affairs
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 6:44am
HMMM
IPOB
BIAFRA
MASSOB
PYTHON DANCE
HMMM
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Apawicked: 6:52am
GavelSlam:
Rawani:
GavelSlam:Obote receive sense. IPOB is going about this struggle with TRUTH and not arms
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by TheCabal: 6:53am
ProWalker:
We all knew it had something to do with easterners. If its not for IPOB it's for 2019.
Girls that joined IPOB searching for husbands how market..... @Queennsekxy @sekxyqueenn ..
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by ProWalker: 6:55am
Apawicked:
Go and tell that rubbish to the family of the man Cyril Nwosu
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:02am
Ehn
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by factsandfigures: 7:03am
This is an unprofessional and unpatriotic reporting that will eventually jeopardise investigation and arrest of the culprits. This kind of investigation supposed to be discreet until the culprits are caught or enough information gathered on them before disclosing their identity to the public.
Nigerians love sensational media trials and investigation and our security outfits and media houses are playing to the gallery
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Apawicked: 7:08am
ProWalker:who is Cyril Nwosu? you no get talk
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by GavelSlam: 7:10am
factsandfigures:
I don't see anything wrong with this being made public.
We've cried out too long for revelation of names or arraignment without success.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by reptile1: 7:12am
TheCabal:
We all knew it had something to do with u.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by SillyMods: 7:13am
factsandfigures:You're right. Absolutely correct.
Funny enough, it's same Nigerians that come online to ask government to name culprits as a proof for them to believe the govt.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by reptile1: 7:15am
Apawicked:
Na u be Cyril nwosu. U come dey ask another person nonsense question
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by ThatCEO: 7:31am
They shd have picked those boys already
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Rawani: 7:31am
Apawicked:
You can only fool yourself.
I never knew IPOB were searching for Hausas in buses with cutlasses so as to inflict them with the TRUTH.
I never knew the police station and places of worship in Aba were burnt down with the TRUTH..
I never knew those youths were stoning the Nigerian Army armoured vehicle in Aba with the TRUTH...
I never knew Kanu intended using the TRUTH to cut off the Presidents head and bring to Abia State....
Keep deceiving yourself, the origin of the illegal arms importers have been identified and their intentions are anyone's guess.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by BlueRayDick: 7:41am
One thing I must say is we have an ineffective security service in Nigeria. The company responsible for the importation has been identified. In saner countries an arrest warrant would've been gotten by the police and the promoters of the company would be taken into custody and possibly transferred to the secret service for questioning. Let them explain how their cargo of elbow plastic suddenly transformed into rifles. Let them name names, whether they were fronting for a particular group or planning to sell on the black market. For crying out loud they are not registered as private military contractors.
However, our security service including military and paramilitary outfits are shiits and there is no inter-agency cooperation at at all. The information the customs should've passed to the secret service discreetly and let them do the intelligence and data gathering work is now left in the hands of a journalist who has even gone ahead to confirm the addresses of the promoters are genuine and they are probably still resident there without any fear.
Smh.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by patval(f): 7:54am
SMH, junk investigation, the addresses given by those mofo at DSS couldn't be used to trace the individuals involved and instead of them to do more work in order to unravel and apprehend them, they resort to media parley just like Ikoyigate.
Abeg who knows the last about that Ikoyi billions abi the alleged owners still dey deny ?
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Apawicked: 7:58am
ProWalker:Type in your local language. Your English is confusing
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Nutase(f): 8:11am
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by Nbote(m): 8:14am
Some of U are funny... So d security agencies had dis much info and haven't arrested d culprits already but d journalists were somehow able to trace d said owners with info dey got from customs?? So IPOBs wanting to arm demselves for war would do so with Pump action rifles?? Dis story was created for one sole purpose and already morons are falling over it.
6 Likes
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by dubemnaija: 8:16am
Afonjas
They are already masturbating on the thread
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by davillian(m): 8:17am
1
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by GavelSlam: 8:18am
I've even seen their pictures on Facebook.
No hiding place.
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by BackToLife: 8:20am
Humans' inhumanity to humans.
To understand why, read: http://www.nairaland.com/4075132/truth-every-cultist-should-know
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by olamil34: 8:21am
i give up on humanity
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by mykel25(m): 8:22am
Wahala dey ooo
|Re: Great James Oil And Gas Ltd Imported The 470 Guns Impounded At Tin Can Island by hardywaltz(m): 8:23am
Jail them
