salam my muslim brothers and sisters, pls educate me on islam positions on the topic. Mashalam

I dedicate this to all Nigerians and everyone who believes in peace and unity. violence is not the way to resolve conflict dialogue is the way





the quran has said that dont kill urselves .so by implication if d pills can lead to cancer or slow death then u really need to reconsider- more like taking of cigarettes 2 Likes





The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control



FROM SAHIH BUKHARI - VOLUME 9, #506:

Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri that during the battle with Bani Al-Mustaliq they (Muslims) captured some females and intended to have sexual relations with them without impregnating them. So they asked the prophet about Reproduction interruptus. The prophet said, "It is better that you should not do it, for Allah has written whom He is going to create till the Day of Resurrection".

Yes contraceptives are totally haram in islam

ani wai contracptive is same as abortion, some christian faith like catholic is also against it

Yes.



The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control 1 Like 1 Share

INTRODUCTION

Muslims strive to build strong family and community bonds, and they welcome children as a gift from Allah. Marriage is encouraged, and raising children is one of the main purposes of marriage in Islam. Few Muslims choose to remain child-free by choice, but many prefer to plan their families through the use of contraception.



THE QUR'AN'S VIEW

The Qur'an does not specifically refer to contraception or family planning, but in verses forbidding infanticide, the Qur'an warns Muslims, “Do not kill your children for fear of want." "We provide sustenance for them and for you” (6:151, 17:31).



Some Muslims have interpreted this as a prohibition against contraception as well, but this is not a widely accepted view.



Some early forms of birth control were practiced during the lifetime of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and he did not object to their appropriate use--such as to benefit the family or the mother’s health or to delay pregnancy for a certain period of time. This verse serves as a reminder, though, that Allah takes care of our needs and we should not hesitate to bring children into the world out of fear or for selfish reasons. We must also remember that no method of birth control is 100% effective; Allah is the Creator, and if Allah wants a couple to have a child, we should accept it as His will.



OPINION OF SCHOLARS

In situations where there is no direct guidance from the Qur'an and tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, Muslims then rely on the consensus of learned scholars.



Islamic scholars vary in their opinions about contraception, but only the most conservative scholars prohibit birth control in all instances. Virtually all scholars consider allowances for the mother’s health, and most allow for at least some forms of birth control when it is a mutual decision by husband and wife.



Some of the more fiercely debated opinions surround birth control methods that interrupt the development of a fetus after conception, methods which are irreversible, or when birth control is used by one spouse without the knowledge of the other.



TYPES OF CONTRACEPTION

Natural family planning: This was commonly practiced during the time of the Prophet Muhammad, and he did not universally object to it. Spouses need to be sensitive to each other’s needs for fulfillment, however, and practice this method only if both agree.

Barrier methods (condoms, diaphragms, etc.): These are designed to prevent conception, and are therefore accepted by most Muslim scholars.

Hormonal and other methods (pill, patch, IUD, etc.): These work through a combination of preventing fertilization and interfering with implantation. Most scholars frown upon such methods except under medical supervision--particularly as they may cause harm to the woman using them.

Surgery (vasectomy, tubal ligation, hysterectomy): Islam forbids a couple from choosing to be permanently child-free through the use of surgeries that are irreversible, unless for medical reasons.

Note:: Although Muslims have sexual relations only within marriage, it is possible to become exposed to sexually-transmitted diseases.



A condom is the only contraception option that helps prevent the spread of many STD’s.



ABORTION

The Qur'an describes the stages of embryonic development (23:12-14 and 32:7-9), and Islamic tradition states that the soul is “breathed” into a child four months after conception. Islam teaches respect for each and every human life, but it remains an ongoing question of whether unborn children fall into this category.



Abortion is frowned upon during the early weeks, and it is considered a sin if done without just cause, but most Islamic jurists permit it. Most early Muslim scholars found abortion to be permissible if done in the first 90-120 days after conception, but abortion is universally condemned thereafter unless to save the mother's life. 4 Likes 2 Shares

According to professor Ahmad R. (a consultant on reproductive and sexual health at the int’l islamic centre for population studies and research, Al-Azhar University), islam allows ONLY temporal and reversible contraceptive methods. Thus, use of condoms, iuds (intrauterine devices), implants, ius (intrauterine systems), pills etc, and every other temporal and reversible methods are allowed, PROVIDED it does not pose the woman (or the man) to other health challenges.

Religious bigotism is what I read on some comments.



A woman should not use birth control pills unless the following two conditions are met:



(1) She should have a reason for that such as being sick and unable to bear a pregnancy every year, or being physically weak, or having other reasons why getting pregnant every year would be harmful for her.



(2) Her husband should give his permission, because the husband has the right to have children. This must also be done in consultation with a doctor, to find out whether taking these pills will be harmful to her or not.



If these two conditions are met, then it is OK for her to use these pills, but that should not be on a permanent basis, i.e., she should not use the type of birth control pills that prevent pregnancy permanently, because this is preventing progeny.



(Fataawa al-Mar’ah al-Muslimah, 2/657, 658)



Concerning the harms caused by contraception, the Shaykh (may Allaah have mercy on him) said:



Birth control pills: I have heard from a number of sources that doctors say they are harmful. Even if we do not know this from the doctors, we know it from ourselves, because preventing something natural that Allaah has created and decreed for the daughters of Adam is undoubtedly harmful. Allaah is Wise, and He has only created this blood which flows at certain times for a reason. If we prevent it with these medicines, that is harmful without a doubt.



But I have heard that the matter is worse than we imagine, that they may be a means of damaging the womb, and a means of causing nervous disorders. This is something we must beware of.



(Liqaa’ al-Baab al-Maftooh, question no. 1147)



Shaykh ‘Abd al-‘Azeez ibn Baaz (may Allaah have mercy on him) was asked:



What is the ruling on removing the uterus in order to avoid having children for medical reasons which are either present, or may occur in the future and have been predicted by medical and scientific means?



He answered: if that is necessary, then it is OK, otherwise it should not be done, because the Lawgiver urges us to have children and promotes that in order to increase the size of the ummah. But if there is a necessary reason then it is OK, just as it is permissible to use means of contraception for a limited time for a legitimate shar’i reason. (9/434)



What is said concerning the birth control pill may also be said concerning the coil. It has been definitely proven by the doctors that this contraceptive method causes harm, especially when it is used continually. It is known that the woman who has a coil inserted has an increased flow of menstrual blood, and her period may come twice a month, which causes an iron deficiency in her body. Iron is one of the important minerals which the body needs. Some women may become anaemic when they use the coil and it makes their periods longer, resulting in the woman losing a large amount of blood and thus a large amount of the iron stored in the body. It has also been proven that many women suffer infections of the uterus as a result of using the coil. Despite all this, a woman may become pregnant with the coil in place, as has happened to a number of women. We ask Allaah to keep us safe and sound.



And Allah knows best.



Reference: islamqa

I'm not the type to get in religion related arguments so I'll leave you to wallow in your foolishness.

Yes.



The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control Yes.The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control

U see the reason why these scums are restricted from commenting on Islamic threads, this is supposed to be an educative thread and these people just come here to make a fool of themselves.

Yes.



The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control Yes.The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control

Yes.



The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



To what end. All this write up against a believe, unprovoked. Must yhu always talk poo about other peoples believe. Whatever misconceptions there is about islam, posting this only confirms that you are even worst than some of this muslims yhu demonize. You hardly respect ur own believe talk more of respecting what others believe in. The God who created muslims, jews, atheist, christians, pagans definitely knew what he was doing. Have a wonderful day Ahead.

The Qur'an does not specifically refer to contraception or family planning, but in verses forbidding infanticide, the Qur'an warns Muslims, “Do not kill your children for fear of want." "We provide sustenance for them and for you” (6:151, 17:31).

To what end. All this write up against a believe, unprovoked. Must yhu always talk poo about other peoples believe. Whatever misconceptions there is about islam, posting this only confirms that you are even worst than some of this muslims yhu demonize. You hardly respect ur own believe talk more of respecting what others believe in. The God who created muslims, jews, atheist, christians, pagans definitely knew what he was doing. Have a wonderful day Ahead.

Shekau rightly claimed that he was acting on Koranic injunctions to capture, rape and sell off Christians girls.



ISIS was doing the same in Iraq and Syria.



I you more "holy" than the Khalifar of the Syria and the Levant?

Yes.



The Prophet was asked by his companions who wanted to rape the young virgins they just captured but where in a quagmire as they wanted to sell them off and deflowring them will see their market value drop drastically. So they inquired from the Prophet if it will be ok, if they sodomized them instead to which they Prophet said that it will be serious haram if they had anal sex and that it was ok if they had full vagina sex. They vagrants then asked their prophet what of if they get pregnant to which the prophet said all children came from heaven and that if it were to happen it was from Allah himself.



This story from the Koran and which was recanted in the hadiths show that Muslims are not supposed to bother if their chibok girls get pregnant.



Besides, allah requires many suicide bombers so it is safe to say it is totally haram to use condoms or birth control

To what end. All this write up against a believe, unprovoked. Must yhu always talk poo about other peoples believe. Whatever misconceptions there is about islam, posting this only confirms that you are even worst than some of this muslims yhu demonize. You hardly respect ur own believe talk more of respecting what others believe in. The God who created muslims, jews, atheist, christians, pagans definitely knew what he was doing. Have a wonderful day Ahead.

U see the reason why these scums are restricted from commenting on Islamic threads, this is supposed to be an educative thread and these people just come here to make a fool of themselves.





All these illiterate muslims here dont even know their religion.



This verse makes it totally haram to practice even withdrawal method





FROM SAHIH BUKHARI - VOLUME 3, #432:



Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri that while he was sitting with Allah's messenger we said, " Oh Allah's messenger, we got female captives as our booty, and we are interested in their prices, what is your opinion about Reproduction interruptus?" The prophet said, "Do you really do that? It is better for you not to do it. No soul that which Allah has destined to exist, but will surely come into existence."

FROM SAHIH BUKHARI - VOLUME 9, #506:



Narrated Abu Said Al-Khudri that during the battle with Bani Al-Mustaliq they (Muslims) captured some females and intended to have sexual relations with them without impregnating them. So they asked the prophet about co!tus interruptus. The prophet said, "It is better that you should not do it, for Allah has written whom He is going to create till the Day of Resurrection".

Know Islam and not the Muslim.

FROM SAHIH MUSLIM, VOLUME 2, #3371



Abu Sirma said to Abu Said al Khudri: "O Abu Said, did you hear Allah's messenger mentioning about al-azl (Reproduction interruptus)?" He said, "Yes", and added: "We went out with Allah's messenger on the expedition to the Mustaliq and took captive some excellent Arab women; and we desired them for we were suffering from the absence of our wives, (but at the same time) we also desired ransom for them. So we decided to have sexual intercourse with them but by observing azl" (withdrawing the male sexual organ before emission of semen to avoid conception). But we said: "We are doing an act whereas Allah's messenger is amongst us; why not ask him?" So we asked Allah's messenger and he said: "It does not matter if you do not do it, for every soul that is to be born up to the Day of Resurrection will be born". FROM SAHIH MUSLIM, VOLUME 2, #3371Abu Sirma said to Abu Said al Khudri: