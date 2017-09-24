₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by dre11(m): 2:23pm
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/woman-who-wants-to-marry-her-son-s-friend-remanded.html
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Evablizin(f): 2:29pm
This one is strong sha.Rugged Abdu has made his choice to marry his friend's mother.
Op where is the picture of the woman?
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by taylor88(m): 2:29pm
quest for young blood
Vampires everywhere
Grandma dedicate ur pvssy to charity
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by personal59(m): 3:33pm
this. one is strong o
but they both commit no crime although it's not easy at all ehhhhhhhhhh
the son can kill the guy had it been the law permit
on the contrary, what's all this about spell, someone who need sex wouldn't care where she is getting it from so in my own opinion they should let them be and allow the marriage so that it will be lawful without sin I mean d love part
to the son, sorry hennn just take heart who know if you dey Nairaland pls accept my ...... sympathy d
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Ivanmykel(f): 4:49pm
Funny world.
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by sirAliyu(m): 5:37pm
Somebody please take my eyes, I've seen enough in this country
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by kehinde1588(m): 5:38pm
Stupidity at it peak
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by exlinkleads(f): 5:38pm
women
oooo chineke
They can marry their grandchild as long as he has a cannon between his legs
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by lathrowinger: 5:38pm
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Narldon(f): 5:38pm
Her Villagers got no chill..
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by seunmohmoh(f): 5:38pm
serious matter
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by xynerise(m): 5:39pm
Is that a crime?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Financialfree: 5:39pm
m
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Adaumunocha(f): 5:39pm
Dispel alleged charm!!! Obusikwa court? Odiegwu
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by okerekeikpo: 5:40pm
Sharia things
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by HMZi(m): 5:41pm
AREWA!!!!!!!! never dissapoints....mtchewww
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by lenghtinny(m): 5:42pm
Don't get it twisted, love is a a beautiful thing....
It's Don jazzy again
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by AuroraB(f): 5:42pm
You skipped the ages of the parties involved. Shey, kosi l'ara e sha
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by wtfcoded: 5:43pm
wetin i no go read 4 nairaland, op i know u're joking
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by njideoby(f): 5:43pm
sirAliyu:Be careful of what you ask or pray for. Who knows? It might come to pass as you wish and Nairaland will bear your story.
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by ajilegend(m): 5:44pm
This one funny o. Why would they be remanded in prison? They have committed to offence now
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by AuroraB(f): 5:44pm
exlinkleads:I was expecting this. And it came from a 'woman'
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by wildcatter23(m): 5:45pm
.
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:45pm
AWUSA?
NNAMDI KANU was right afterall
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by ijustdey: 5:46pm
is this roove and seeing or just
sexual satisfaction since she has been deprived that after the death if her husband
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by msturE: 5:52pm
Only in Nigeria things like this happen alot..
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Aspireahead(m): 5:55pm
Season of Crimson Blossoms.
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by eduj(m): 5:56pm
"""""The presiding judge, Malam Saleh Jibrin, ordered that both Hussaina and Abdulkadir be remanded in prison custody in order to dispel the alleged charm"""""
just when you thought you had seen it all
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by enemyofprogress: 5:59pm
Some people no get shame
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by dtruth50(m): 5:59pm
HMZi:what has did got to do with arewa? mtcheww
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Circuitlord(m): 6:00pm
This story sounds just like a Nigeria movie
