Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by dre11(m): 2:23pm
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe


A female teacher with the Gombe Local Education Authority has been remanded in prison custody over her planned marriage to the friend of her first son.

Hussaina Abba, who teaches Arabic at a primary school in Gombe, earlier sued her late husband’s siblings and her children before a court for opposing her planned marriage.

She told the area court sitting at Idi Quarters that her late husband’s younger siblings - Aliyu Mohammed and Abdullahi Bello - were opposed to her planned marriage simply because the groom is a friend and classmate of her first son.

Hussaina told the court that the duo refused to take custody of six out of the 11 children left behind by their late elder brother to allow her to marry the man.

She said since the death of her husband years ago, she did not receive any marriage proposal until the arrival of the man, who she later learned was a friend to her first son.

She said she agreed to the young man’s marriage proposal because of the love and genuine care he had shown to her.

However, the plaintiffs told the court that she refused their earlier offer to take custody of the children, but only changed her position now that she wants to re-marry a man that is an age mate and friend of her son.

They also told the court that they objected to the marriage because the man is of questionable character.

Also, her eldest son, Mohammed Bello Adamu, who represented his siblings at the court, opposed the planned marriage between his mother and his friend.

He said there was a time the same man threatened to kill the younger sister of his mother’s friend for refusing to sleep with him.

He added that the man must have cast a spell on his mother, hence her strange behaviour and being adamant to marry him despite opposition from various quarters.

On her part, the Hussaina said she had already collected N15,000 as part payment of the dowry from the suitor, Abdussalam Abdulkadir.

“Since this marriage is not against any law, I love him and want to marry him because he is the only man that proposed to marry me since the death of my husband years ago. Therefore I will not shelve my planned marriage because of objection from my children or anyone else,” she told the court.

When asked by the court if the allegations against him were true, Abdulkadir answered in the affirmative. He however said that he still loves the mother of his onetime classmate and is ready to marry her.

The presiding judge, Malam Saleh Jibrin, ordered that both Hussaina and Abdulkadir be remanded in prison custody in order to dispel the alleged charm. He adjourned the matter to September 26 for continuation of hearing.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/woman-who-wants-to-marry-her-son-s-friend-remanded.html
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Evablizin(f): 2:29pm
This one is strong sha.Rugged Abdu has made his choice to marry his friend's mother.

Op where is the picture of the woman?

14 Likes

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by taylor88(m): 2:29pm
quest for young blood





Vampires everywhere




Grandma dedicate ur pvssy to charity

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by personal59(m): 3:33pm
this. one is strong o

but they both commit no crime although it's not easy at all ehhhhhhhhhh
the son can kill the guy had it been the law permit

on the contrary, what's all this about spell, someone who need sex wouldn't care where she is getting it from so in my own opinion they should let them be and allow the marriage so that it will be lawful without sin I mean d love part


to the son, sorry hennn just take heart who know if you dey Nairaland pls accept my ...... sympathy d

5 Likes

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Ivanmykel(f): 4:49pm
Funny world.
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by sirAliyu(m): 5:37pm
Somebody please take my eyes, I've seen enough in this country

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by kehinde1588(m): 5:38pm
Stupidity at it peak

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by exlinkleads(f): 5:38pm
women



oooo chineke


They can marry their grandchild as long as he has a cannon between his legs

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by lathrowinger: 5:38pm
cool
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Narldon(f): 5:38pm
Her Villagers got no chill..

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by seunmohmoh(f): 5:38pm
serious matter
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by xynerise(m): 5:39pm
Is that a crime?

2 Likes

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Financialfree: 5:39pm
m
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Adaumunocha(f): 5:39pm
Dispel alleged charm!!! Obusikwa court? Odiegwu
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by okerekeikpo: 5:40pm
Sharia things
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by HMZi(m): 5:41pm
AREWA!!!!!!!! never dissapoints....mtchewww

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by lenghtinny(m): 5:42pm
Don't get it twisted, love is a a beautiful thing....
It's Don jazzy again cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by AuroraB(f): 5:42pm
You skipped the ages of the parties involved. Shey, kosi l'ara e sha undecided
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by wtfcoded: 5:43pm
grin grin wetin i no go read 4 nairaland, op i know u're joking
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by njideoby(f): 5:43pm
sirAliyu:
Somebody please take my eyes, I've seen enough in this country
Be careful of what you ask or pray for. Who knows? It might come to pass as you wish and Nairaland will bear your story.
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by ajilegend(m): 5:44pm
This one funny o. Why would they be remanded in prison? They have committed to offence now
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by AuroraB(f): 5:44pm
exlinkleads:
women



oooo chineke


They can marry their grandchild as long as he has a cannon between his legs
I was expecting this. And it came from a 'woman' smiley undecided
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by wildcatter23(m): 5:45pm
.
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:45pm
AWUSA?
NNAMDI KANU was right afterall grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by ijustdey: 5:46pm
is this roove and seeing or just





sexual satisfaction since she has been deprived that after the death if her husband
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by msturE: 5:52pm
Only in Nigeria things like this happen alot..
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Aspireahead(m): 5:55pm
Season of Crimson Blossoms.
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by eduj(m): 5:56pm
cheesy"""""The presiding judge, Malam Saleh Jibrin, ordered that both Hussaina and Abdulkadir be remanded in prison custody in order to dispel the alleged charm"""""
just when you thought you had seen it all

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by enemyofprogress: 5:59pm
Some people no get shame
Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by dtruth50(m): 5:59pm
HMZi:
AREWA!!!!!!!! never dissapoints....mtchewww
what has did got to do with arewa? mtcheww

1 Like

Re: Woman Who Wants To Marry Her Son's Friend In Gombe Sent To Prison by Circuitlord(m): 6:00pm
This story sounds just like a Nigeria movie

