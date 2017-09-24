₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by owukpa(m): 3:47pm
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state government has spent no fewer than N50bn taking care of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state.
Ortom was reacting to rumour about diversion of relief materials and misappropriation of funds by some officials of his government meant for flood victims.
When asked about the issue of misappropriation of fund and how much has been spent from the state’s pocket, Ortom said, "I think around 50 billion naira currently.
"Like I said, there has been responses from the federal government, state government and other individuals and organisations. All that we needed was just some assistance.
“We are making a comprehensive analysis, at the end we will make a decision depending on the availability of funds.
"Since we cannot pay all the salaries, we agreed that we will combine two months and pay for one month, so people can have allowance to do other things. Discussions are still going on and I’m also discussing with other financial institutions to see if we can find a way around it.
“But I still believe that if this process that we have adopted is the desired one, we still have to go step by step so we cannot inflict pain on the workers. One thing I know is that with this inflation, whatever people get is not enough. The good thing is that we are discussing and as we are discussing, we will find a way out of it,” he told Sun.
Source>>>http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/24/spent-n50bn-taking-care-benue-flood-victims-ortom/
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by hakeem4(m): 3:49pm
owukpa:
how much is Benue's IGR ?
13 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by abelprice(m): 3:50pm
Opportunity to looth... ride on sir... ...
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by phrancys001(m): 3:50pm
EFCC take note.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by taylor88(m): 3:52pm
This Governor needs operation python twerk
Exploiting and milking ur ppl dry
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Zeemic(m): 3:59pm
What! Hope you did housing reconstruction and rehabilitation for them.
9 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Amajerry83(m): 4:03pm
See big joke
26 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by cheikishfarms: 4:03pm
We never see anything, after 2019 better real news go open their nyash....Looting in progress...
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by AfonjaConehead: 4:06pm
While omennka have spent 50bn hrs on ipob/kanu related threads
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by baralatie(m): 4:07pm
phrancys001:seconded
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by madridguy(m): 4:07pm
50 Billion Even if you share 1 million each for the affected people I don't think you will spend 5 Billion. Bunch of heartless rogues.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by omenka(m): 4:09pm
Na only God go punish this fool.
Edit:
Some urine drinking pigs probably think the shortest route to excitement is saying something extremely stupid and then adding "omenka" in there.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Appliedmaths(m): 4:14pm
Does this guy know how much N50b is?
8 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by swagagolic01: 4:20pm
Jesus Christ. ...
4 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by swagagolic01: 4:21pm
omenka:
O boy, even if na mad man make una vote 2019 oooo, this man is useless
8 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Sall(m): 4:25pm
Thief look at him . You that can't pay your workers salaries, all of a sudden you have 50bn to splash on flood victims .what an easy way to loot the treasure.
28 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by alerofloxy(f): 4:34pm
The lie almost change my destiny
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Keneking: 4:34pm
How much is the total budget of emergency management between Benue and FG?
Maybe N50mil
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Biggie225(m): 4:48pm
50bn approximately $120m dollars,,,,truth must be told,,,,,.. ortom is a diabolical criminal...thief ole..
14 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by 1StopRudeness: 4:50pm
There should be a secrete assassination team reporting directly to the topmost patriot in power or is that we don't even have patriots is this nation who actually want things to get better. We can't possibly continue like this...at some point, there won't be a Nigeria ooo
Like this one now that came out to claim this horrible, bogus spending numbers with a whole lot of zeros...should just be secretly assassinated, I'm sure his deputy that will take over will give himself brain...by the time about 10 to 15 corrupt public office holders gets deleted mysteriously..everybody's brain contesting and still in power will hit reset mode.
There's only one thing they can fear..and that's death...all this efcc harassment and prison sentence won't work..they always have a way of escaping claiming there's no proof against them of lootng
25 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Blue3k(m): 4:53pm
hakeem4:
I guess they borrowed or stole.
4 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Nukualofa: 4:57pm
AfonjaConehead:
2 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Nukualofa: 4:59pm
omenka:shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily
7 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by asksteve(m): 5:06pm
Opportunity to balance account. Ride on thief Ortom.
1 Like
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by omenka(m): 5:07pm
Nukualofa:Dont get a heart attack on me kiddo.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by RomeSankara: 5:08pm
this is fraud
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by ydass(m): 5:38pm
They must have built 50 billion houses at least
A 1 billion naira house would be a 2 start hotel.... 50 billion of that would make Benue the most beautiful city in Africa. .lol..Funmy leaders
8 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Chuvin22(m): 6:01pm
Jesu!
1 Like
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by pembisco(m): 6:01pm
.
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by RomeSankara: 6:01pm
I am sure he meant 50 million naira
5 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Godsate: 6:01pm
Ah!
7 Likes
|Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by careytommy7(m): 6:01pm
This reminds me of that line in The Real Slim Shady "...... but I know he's married to Kim, hehe!"
1 Like
