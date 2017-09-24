₦airaland Forum

We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by owukpa(m): 3:47pm
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state government has spent no fewer than N50bn taking care of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state.



Ortom was reacting to rumour about diversion of relief materials and misappropriation of funds by some officials of his government meant for flood victims.



When asked about the issue of misappropriation of fund and how much has been spent from the state’s pocket, Ortom said, "I think around 50 billion naira currently.

"Like I said, there has been responses from the federal government, state government and other individuals and organisations. All that we needed was just some assistance.



“We are making a comprehensive analysis, at the end we will make a decision depending on the availability of funds.


"Since we cannot pay all the salaries, we agreed that we will combine two months and pay for one month, so people can have allowance to do other things. Discussions are still going on and I’m also discussing with other financial institutions to see if we can find a way around it.



“But I still believe that if this process that we have adopted is the desired one, we still have to go step by step so we cannot inflict pain on the workers. One thing I know is that with this inflation, whatever people get is not enough. The good thing is that we are discussing and as we are discussing, we will find a way out of it,” he told Sun.

Source>>>http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/24/spent-n50bn-taking-care-benue-flood-victims-ortom/

how much is Benue's IGR ?

13 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by abelprice(m): 3:50pm
Opportunity to looth... ride on sir... undecided...

63 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by phrancys001(m): 3:50pm
EFCC take note.

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by taylor88(m): 3:52pm
This Governor needs operation python twerk











Exploiting and milking ur ppl dry

27 Likes 4 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Zeemic(m): 3:59pm
What! Hope you did housing reconstruction and rehabilitation for them.

9 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Amajerry83(m): 4:03pm
See big joke

26 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by cheikishfarms: 4:03pm
We never see anything, after 2019 better real news go open their nyash....Looting in progress...

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by AfonjaConehead: 4:06pm
While omennka have spent 50bn hrs on ipob/kanu related threads grin grin

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by baralatie(m): 4:07pm
phrancys001:
EFCC take note.
seconded

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by madridguy(m): 4:07pm
50 Billion shocked Even if you share 1 million each for the affected people I don't think you will spend 5 Billion. Bunch of heartless rogues.

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by omenka(m): 4:09pm
Na only God go punish this fool. angry

Edit:

Some urine drinking pigs probably think the shortest route to excitement is saying something extremely stupid and then adding "omenka" in there. cheesy

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Appliedmaths(m): 4:14pm
Does this guy know how much N50b is?

8 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by swagagolic01: 4:20pm
Jesus Christ. ...

4 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by swagagolic01: 4:21pm
omenka:
Na only God go punish this fool. angry

O boy, even if na mad man make una vote 2019 oooo, this man is useless

8 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Sall(m): 4:25pm
Thief look at him . You that can't pay your workers salaries, all of a sudden you have 50bn to splash on flood victims .what an easy way to loot the treasure.

28 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by alerofloxy(f): 4:34pm
The lie almost change my destiny

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Keneking: 4:34pm
How much is the total budget of emergency management between Benue and FG?

Maybe N50mil
Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Biggie225(m): 4:48pm
50bn approximately $120m dollars,,,,truth must be told,,,,,.. ortom is a diabolical criminal...thief ole..

14 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by 1StopRudeness: 4:50pm
There should be a secrete assassination team reporting directly to the topmost patriot in power or is that we don't even have patriots is this nation who actually want things to get better. We can't possibly continue like this...at some point, there won't be a Nigeria ooo

Like this one now that came out to claim this horrible, bogus spending numbers with a whole lot of zeros...should just be secretly assassinated, I'm sure his deputy that will take over will give himself brain...by the time about 10 to 15 corrupt public office holders gets deleted mysteriously..everybody's brain contesting and still in power will hit reset mode.
There's only one thing they can fear..and that's death...all this efcc harassment and prison sentence won't work..they always have a way of escaping claiming there's no proof against them of lootng

25 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Blue3k(m): 4:53pm
hakeem4:




how much is Benue's IGR ?

I guess they borrowed or stole.

4 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Nukualofa: 4:57pm
AfonjaConehead:
While omennka have spent 50bn hrs on ipob/kanu related threads grin grin

2 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Nukualofa: 4:59pm
omenka:
Na only God go punish this fool. angry
shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily

7 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by asksteve(m): 5:06pm
Opportunity to balance account. Ride on thief Ortom.

1 Like

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by omenka(m): 5:07pm
Nukualofa:
shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily
Dont get a heart attack on me kiddo. cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by RomeSankara: 5:08pm
this is fraud
Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by ydass(m): 5:38pm
They must have built 50 billion houses at least

A 1 billion naira house would be a 2 start hotel.... 50 billion of that would make Benue the most beautiful city in Africa. .lol..Funmy leaders

8 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Chuvin22(m): 6:01pm
Jesu!

1 Like

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by pembisco(m): 6:01pm
.
Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by RomeSankara: 6:01pm
I am sure he meant 50 million naira

5 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by Godsate: 6:01pm
Ah!

7 Likes

Re: We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom by careytommy7(m): 6:01pm
This reminds me of that line in The Real Slim Shady "...... but I know he's married to Kim, hehe!" cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

