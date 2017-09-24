Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Have Spent N50bn Taking Care Of Benue Flood Victims – Gov Ortom (7338 Views)

Ortom was reacting to rumour about diversion of relief materials and misappropriation of funds by some officials of his government meant for flood victims.







When asked about the issue of misappropriation of fund and how much has been spent from the state’s pocket, Ortom said, "I think around 50 billion naira currently.



"Like I said, there has been responses from the federal government, state government and other individuals and organisations. All that we needed was just some assistance.







“We are making a comprehensive analysis, at the end we will make a decision depending on the availability of funds.





"Since we cannot pay all the salaries, we agreed that we will combine two months and pay for one month, so people can have allowance to do other things. Discussions are still going on and I’m also discussing with other financial institutions to see if we can find a way around it.







“But I still believe that if this process that we have adopted is the desired one, we still have to go step by step so we cannot inflict pain on the workers. One thing I know is that with this inflation, whatever people get is not enough. The good thing is that we are discussing and as we are discussing, we will find a way out of it,” he told Sun.



how much is Benue's IGR ? 13 Likes

... Opportunity to looth... ride on sir...... 63 Likes 1 Share

EFCC take note. 28 Likes 3 Shares

This Governor needs operation python twerk























Exploiting and milking ur ppl dry 27 Likes 4 Shares

What! Hope you did housing reconstruction and rehabilitation for them. 9 Likes

See big joke 26 Likes

We never see anything, after 2019 better real news go open their nyash....Looting in progress... 35 Likes 2 Shares

While omennka have spent 50bn hrs on ipob/kanu related threads 53 Likes 2 Shares

phrancys001:

EFCC take note. seconded seconded 4 Likes 1 Share

Even if you share 1 million each for the affected people I don't think you will spend 5 Billion. Bunch of heartless rogues. 50 BillionEven if you share 1 million each for the affected people I don't think you will spend 5 Billion. Bunch of heartless rogues. 52 Likes 2 Shares





Edit:



Some urine drinking pigs probably think the shortest route to excitement is saying something extremely stupid and then adding "omenka" in there. Na only God go punish this fool.Edit:Some urine drinking pigs probably think the shortest route to excitement is saying something extremely stupid and then adding "omenka" in there. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Does this guy know how much N50b is? 8 Likes

Jesus Christ. ... 4 Likes

omenka:

Na only God go punish this fool.

O boy, even if na mad man make una vote 2019 oooo, this man is useless O boy, even if na mad man make una vote 2019 oooo, this man is useless 8 Likes

Thief look at him . You that can't pay your workers salaries, all of a sudden you have 50bn to splash on flood victims .what an easy way to loot the treasure. 28 Likes

The lie almost change my destiny 10 Likes 1 Share

How much is the total budget of emergency management between Benue and FG?



Maybe N50mil

50bn approximately $120m dollars,,,,truth must be told,,,,,.. ortom is a diabolical criminal...thief ole.. 14 Likes

There should be a secrete assassination team reporting directly to the topmost patriot in power or is that we don't even have patriots is this nation who actually want things to get better. We can't possibly continue like this...at some point, there won't be a Nigeria ooo



Like this one now that came out to claim this horrible, bogus spending numbers with a whole lot of zeros...should just be secretly assassinated, I'm sure his deputy that will take over will give himself brain...by the time about 10 to 15 corrupt public office holders gets deleted mysteriously..everybody's brain contesting and still in power will hit reset mode.

There's only one thing they can fear..and that's death...all this efcc harassment and prison sentence won't work..they always have a way of escaping claiming there's no proof against them of lootng 25 Likes

hakeem4:









how much is Benue's IGR ?

I guess they borrowed or stole. I guess they borrowed or stole. 4 Likes

AfonjaConehead:

While omennka have spent 50bn hrs on ipob/kanu related threads 2 Likes

omenka:

Na only God go punish this fool. shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily 7 Likes

Opportunity to balance account. Ride on thief Ortom. 1 Like

Nukualofa:

shut up and go help your people instead of waking up on Ipob thread daily Dont get a heart attack on me kiddo. Dont get a heart attack on me kiddo. 1 Like 1 Share

this is fraud

They must have built 50 billion houses at least



A 1 billion naira house would be a 2 start hotel.... 50 billion of that would make Benue the most beautiful city in Africa. .lol..Funmy leaders 8 Likes

Jesu! 1 Like

I am sure he meant 50 million naira 5 Likes

Ah! 7 Likes