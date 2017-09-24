₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by dinma007: 4:10pm
Y'all remember the Ikeja under bridge beggar and the missing joystick? The Nigerian Naval Officer, Kola Onifoto who debunked false report of him being ritualist, has gotten more details after meeting him, a visit he promised those smearing the beggar's good name.
Here's what he wrote;
"DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BEGGAR...
1. his name is Emmanuel Oyediran
2. He has 7 surviving siblings..
3. He is the 4th child..
4. The father died 3 years ago, mom died almost 20 years ago..
5. He was born like every other normal child
6. Tummy got swollen after 2 months old..
7. Stayed in the hospital for 8 years.. (LUTH)
8. Last time they checked in a hospital was about 15 years ago..
9. His intestines are out in the open and he uses a poly bag to cover it.
10. He passes out excrete through his belly..
He surely needs help, nothing is too small to help Emmanuel..
Please share.."
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by mhizesther(f): 4:17pm
Oh God!! So he wrongly accused? May God have mercy on us..
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Ekikor: 4:25pm
Dear Lord may the innocent never suffer unjust persecution ..
Now I'm actually pitying the poor guy
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by AngelicBeing: 6:10pm
Nawao, this life sef, why can't all the useless criminal politicians that have rendered Nigeria a jungle and a cesspit of poverty be afflicted with this kind of ailments, where is karma when you need him most
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Teettyllayho: 6:10pm
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by tintingz(m): 6:10pm
I knew this man was wrongly accused, poor man.
Some Nigerians still believes in penís snatching, when are we going to drop this urban legends, superstitious beliefs about pênis snatching. I once thought my pênis was snatched until I see it rising, I did research and discovered fear, worries can shrink the joystick. No one has been able to provide evidence for missing pênis it is very illogical, it is always false accusations. Backward mentality mostly in semi-developed and rural areas filled with religious folks.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by tolexy123: 6:10pm
Jeeeeeeeeeeesus!
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by thankfulsoul: 6:11pm
Ekikor:K
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by CaptainG00D: 6:11pm
OMG...
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Tiwaladeice(m): 6:11pm
omg..make i hold something
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by GogetterMD(m): 6:11pm
Hmmmm. Say no to jungle justice
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by ruggedtimi(m): 6:11pm
too bad..really feel bad for him. What about the missing joystick, has it been returned back to the rightful owner
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Shortyy(f): 6:11pm
Picture of where the joystick Is missing or..
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by kobijacobs(m): 6:12pm
Nigerians taking laws into their hands like its written in the constitution
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by NubiLove(m): 6:13pm
When you have superstitious and religious idi0ts all over the place, this is what we get. They accused a man falsely just because he is disabled.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by macaranta(m): 6:13pm
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by johnstar(m): 6:13pm
Dat guy need to b arrested for misleading d public
Na so dm go juz dey kee innocent ppl
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by HMZi(m): 6:13pm
If you have ever seen someone's nprickk that got missing please raise your hands up!!
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by TINALETC3(f): 6:13pm
Wat a pity
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Amajerry83(m): 6:13pm
Mad people go about raising false alarm.
Similar thing happened to my elder brother some years ago in Ekpoma after he walked pass a guy and the guy accused him of disappearing his preek. He was about to be lynched when the police came to his rescue. My bro spent some weeks in the hospital due to level of injuries inflicted on him by the crowd. While he was receiving treatment the family of the guy came to apologize saying their son is mentally deranged and he has done same to someone else before.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by tgmservice: 6:15pm
even the disabled is not safe in the Zoo
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by ayourbamie: 6:15pm
Where is the link to the other story
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by ivolt: 6:16pm
Only a dumb person will believe that a joystick got missing.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by dbynonetwork: 6:16pm
Afonjas...
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by OldBeer: 6:16pm
This is a simple plea to Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Pls use your nuclear weapons and blow africa off the map.
In this age of self-driving cars, this is what we still believe in.
Its a disgrace.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by angelo5uk(m): 6:20pm
But how do we help.... The blog link you gave is not working.... Kindly provide more details... Ill like to donate a little
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Adaumunocha(f): 6:21pm
The lord vindicates d innocent.
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by mankand: 6:23pm
So joystick no loss? Where the picture of the person wey him joystick loss self make we see as the joystick take waka
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by greatmarshall(m): 6:24pm
tintingz:my brother joystick snatching is real o i have seen where it happened with my two Unclad eyes... It was a lame begger too that did it, he later confessed that an alhaji sent him...
|Re: More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details by Asajesus(f): 6:27pm
its a pity its a pity
