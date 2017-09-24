Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / More On Missing joystick In Lagos: Nigerian Naval Officer Gets More Details (20852 Views)

Here's what he wrote;



"DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BEGGAR...



1. his name is Emmanuel Oyediran



2. He has 7 surviving siblings..



3. He is the 4th child..



4. The father died 3 years ago, mom died almost 20 years ago..



5. He was born like every other normal child



6. Tummy got swollen after 2 months old..



7. Stayed in the hospital for 8 years.. (LUTH)



8. Last time they checked in a hospital was about 15 years ago..



9. His intestines are out in the open and he uses a poly bag to cover it.



10. He passes out excrete through his belly..



He surely needs help, nothing is too small to help Emmanuel..



Please share.."



Oh God!! So he wrongly accused? May God have mercy on us.. 9 Likes

..





Now I'm actually pitying the poor guy Dear Lord may the innocent never suffer unjust persecution..Now I'm actually pitying the poor guy 7 Likes

Nawao, this life sef, why can't all the useless criminal politicians that have rendered Nigeria a jungle and a cesspit of poverty be afflicted with this kind of ailments, where is karma when you need him most 9 Likes





I knew this man was wrongly accused, poor man.



Some Nigerians still believes in penís snatching, when are we going to drop this urban legends, superstitious beliefs about pênis snatching. I once thought my pênis was snatched until I see it rising, I did research and discovered fear, worries can shrink the joystick. No one has been able to provide evidence for missing pênis it is very illogical, it is always false accusations. Backward mentality mostly in semi-developed and rural areas filled with religious folks. 23 Likes 1 Share

Ekikor:

Dear Lord may the innocent never suffer unjust persecution ..







Hmmmm. Say no to jungle justice

too bad..really feel bad for him. What about the missing joystick, has it been returned back to the rightful owner

Picture of where the joystick Is missing or.. 1 Like

Nigerians taking laws into their hands like its written in the constitution

When you have superstitious and religious idi0ts all over the place, this is what we get. They accused a man falsely just because he is disabled. 1 Like

Dat guy need to b arrested for misleading d public





Na so dm go juz dey kee innocent ppl 1 Like

If you have ever seen someone's nprickk that got missing please raise your hands up!! 4 Likes

Mad people go about raising false alarm.



Similar thing happened to my elder brother some years ago in Ekpoma after he walked pass a guy and the guy accused him of disappearing his preek. He was about to be lynched when the police came to his rescue. My bro spent some weeks in the hospital due to level of injuries inflicted on him by the crowd. While he was receiving treatment the family of the guy came to apologize saying their son is mentally deranged and he has done same to someone else before. 10 Likes

even the disabled is not safe in the Zoo

Where is the link to the other story

Only a dumb person will believe that a joystick got missing.

This is a simple plea to Trump and Kim Jong Un.



Pls use your nuclear weapons and blow africa off the map.



In this age of self-driving cars, this is what we still believe in.



Its a disgrace. 2 Likes

But how do we help.... The blog link you gave is not working.... Kindly provide more details... Ill like to donate a little

The lord vindicates d innocent.

So joystick no loss? Where the picture of the person wey him joystick loss self make we see as the joystick take waka

tintingz:

I knew this man was wrongly accused, poor man.



Some Nigerians still believes in penís snatching, when are we going to drop this urban legends, superstitious beliefs about pênis snatching. No one has been able to provide evidence for missing pênis, it is always false accusations. Backward mentality. my brother joystick snatching is real o i have seen where it happened with my two Unclad eyes... It was a lame begger too that did it, he later confessed that an alhaji sent him... my brother joystick snatching is real o i have seen where it happened with my two Unclad eyes... It was a lame begger too that did it, he later confessed that an alhaji sent him... 1 Like