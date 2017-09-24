Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos (22223 Views)

The billionaire proud father despite his busy schedule still manages to create time to spend precious moment as these with his adorable kids.



Wow



Joy of parenthood.





See photos below



Link



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZbkGqIF2ri/





They look so adorable 1 Share

Lovely Kids



Gods blessings .. wow 4 Likes 3 Shares

First of all



What is wrong with nigerians?

How can you create a trend and at the same time you are first to comment

You don't even have fear of God

After you will say our politicians are corrupt



Back to the topic



E-money you have beautiful kids and you guys look awesome...



Abeg e-money do you have five million naira that you are not using? 56 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

Where is his wife? 3 Likes

Rokia2:

Where is his wife? She's not the photo type



But very very pretty and light skinned too. She's not the photo typeBut very very pretty and light skinned too. 4 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:

She's not the photo type

But very very pretty and light skinned too. She didn't ask u to describe it. She didn't ask u to describe it. 66 Likes 3 Shares

IamAirforce1:



She's not the photo type



But very very pretty and light skinned too.

Are you now the information minister to E-money or his PRO





Are you now the information minister to E-money or his PRO 78 Likes 4 Shares

lovely kids lovely kids

Tamarapetty:

lovely kids You You

Kcee never born





He sold his birthright oo 3 Likes

Oluwasaeon:

You don't let her see u. mi o raye oshi don't let her see u.mi o raye oshi

Tamarapetty:

don't let her see u. mi o raye oshi Nicely said... Nicely said...

Oluwasaeon:

Nicely said... kk kk 1 Like

Lol

lucky kids, they will not understand what the average Nigerians are going true. 3 Likes 2 Shares

How on earth is this news!

Good one

Hian. This guy no dey ever put im wife for pics?

See big man children ooo

Sound the alarm

Criminal and seeds 1 Like 1 Share

Fall on me... Amen

Cute kids... But is he married?

My kids will be cuter.

It's good to promote made in Nigeria clothes. Thanks E-money. 1 Like



All boys...The last son not always getting his own seat and the 2nd son gat swag pass.



Airforce1 I know say na u post am bfr I opened it E-money beat his wife 3-0All boys...The last son not always getting his own seatand the 2nd son gat swag pass.Airforce1 I know say na u post am bfr I opened it 1 Like

All this children no go know wetin be sufferness or poverty not to talk of hustling. God bless each and everyone of us so or children would not go tru wah we go tru 6 Likes 1 Share

Airforce 1 and Emoney news be like Buhari and London 1 Like