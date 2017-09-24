₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by IamAirforce1: 6:19pm
E-money has shared photos of himself and his cute young boys rocking matching Agbada with his 1million IG followers.
The billionaire proud father despite his busy schedule still manages to create time to spend precious moment as these with his adorable kids.
Wow
Joy of parenthood.
See photos below
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZbkGqIF2ri/
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by IamAirforce1: 6:19pm
They look so adorable
1 Share
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by IamAirforce1: 6:20pm
Lovely Kids
Gods blessings .. wow
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by paiz(m): 6:20pm
First of all
What is wrong with nigerians?
How can you create a trend and at the same time you are first to comment
You don't even have fear of God
After you will say our politicians are corrupt
Back to the topic
E-money you have beautiful kids and you guys look awesome...
Abeg e-money do you have five million naira that you are not using?
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:21pm
Ok
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 6:22pm
Where is his wife?
3 Likes
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by IamAirforce1: 6:28pm
Rokia2:She's not the photo type
But very very pretty and light skinned too.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by internationalman(m): 6:53pm
IamAirforce1:She didn't ask u to describe it.
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by decatalyst(m): 6:58pm
IamAirforce1:
Are you now the information minister to E-money or his PRO
78 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:04pm
lovely kids
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:05pm
Tamarapetty:You
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Homeboiy(m): 7:06pm
Kcee never born
He sold his birthright oo
3 Likes
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:07pm
Oluwasaeon:don't let her see u. mi o raye oshi
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:08pm
Tamarapetty:Nicely said...
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:12pm
Oluwasaeon:kk
1 Like
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:21pm
Lol
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by tspun(m): 8:09pm
lucky kids, they will not understand what the average Nigerians are going true.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by takenadoh: 8:10pm
How on earth is this news!
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by itiswellandwell: 8:10pm
Good one
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Shortyy(f): 8:10pm
Hian. This guy no dey ever put im wife for pics?
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Achile1515: 8:11pm
See big man children ooo
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Piiko(m): 8:11pm
Sound the alarm
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by jonadaft: 8:11pm
Criminal and seeds
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 8:11pm
Fall on me... Amen
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Ayo4251(m): 8:11pm
Cute kids... But is he married?
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Sabrina18(f): 8:12pm
My kids will be cuter.
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by silasweb(m): 8:12pm
It's good to promote made in Nigeria clothes. Thanks E-money.
1 Like
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:12pm
E-money beat his wife 3-0
All boys...The last son not always getting his own seat and the 2nd son gat swag pass.
Airforce1 I know say na u post am bfr I opened it
1 Like
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by mmafhew(m): 8:12pm
All this children no go know wetin be sufferness or poverty not to talk of hustling. God bless each and everyone of us so or children would not go tru wah we go tru
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:12pm
Airforce 1 and Emoney news be like Buhari and London
1 Like
|Re: E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching "Agbada" In New Photos by Amberon11: 8:12pm
Even E-money's shadow doesn't follow him the way you do. You follow him even in his dreams. Get sane.
