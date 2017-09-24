₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Letenwam: 9:09pm
With over 10 million votes cast for season 2 of Voice Nigeria Season, Idyl who is on Team Timi Dakolo has been announced as the winner of the competition.
The final live show of the competition, had 8 contestants which include; Symeca, Idyl, Jade X, Jahtell, Wow, Ebube, Chris Real, Yemeca as finalist, with Ebube and Idyl finishing as finalists.
The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Premiered on 18 June with voice coaches, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo, Waje and Yemi Alade.
http://www.lailasblog.com/winner-voice-nigeria-season-2-idyl/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MEcwJuJoMQ
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Nutase(f): 9:22pm
Useless show. The winner is not selected based on talent but vote rigging.
Jahtell won in my heart.
23 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by yeeshanana(f): 9:37pm
Really??
The guy is good tho but he doesn't deserve to win...*My opinion tho'
Congrats anyways
4 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Houseofglam7(f): 9:38pm
WHAT
Jahtell is IT!!!!!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Kizyte(m): 10:09pm
OK guys, this might be useful
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:09pm
Ok
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ymee(m): 10:09pm
Houseofglam7:
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by nairavsdollars: 10:09pm
Useless pipe. Music and dance competition everyday. No talent hunt to develop education. Why won't JAMB peg cut-off point at 100?
16 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by obo389(m): 10:09pm
So na this guy? His good though but not the best. Even the judges sef except timi and waje are quite good
1 Like
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ELTON123(m): 10:09pm
h
Nutase:true bro this is the most useless show ever ....
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Platony(m): 10:09pm
IDYL is gud no doubt,...bt i ws rily expectin' WAW or JAHTEL 2 pick dat no. 1 spot.
7 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by babyfaceafrica: 10:09pm
Ojoro
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by luminouz(m): 10:09pm
Houseofglam7:See her mouth!!!
Did u vote for him
4 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by free2ryhme: 10:09pm
Letenwam:
Wey Efe sef
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Compliant: 10:09pm
Congrats
HE FOUND GRACE AND THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT
FULL STOP
HATERS FOOD IS READY
3 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by CallMeNJay: 10:09pm
That Ijaw Boy
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by onajison(m): 10:10pm
I wish him well
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ibadangroup: 10:10pm
at last
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by PastorandMentor(m): 10:10pm
That is where grace comes in. Those first two comments up there are just not informed or they know little about what Grace is about. Grace? You don't have to qualify to get it.
5 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:10pm
Mtcheww wow is the winner
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by roqrules04(m): 10:10pm
I was expecting "Wow" to win this show
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Sexytemi(f): 10:10pm
the guy is good, jahtell is brilliant but at least but were on the same team...congrats to the guy.
1 Like
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by drake49(m): 10:10pm
like if you didn't follow this season
24 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:11pm
Never been a fan of singing shows. I miss Malta guinness Street dance
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by samx4real(m): 10:11pm
Yeah
NDU Bayelsa boy...
Idyl is d real deal.
1 Like
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Hunry: 10:11pm
wawu
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by asawanathegreat(m): 10:11pm
These judges are biased, this guy cannot be d winner.
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by tsmat(m): 10:12pm
OK
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by piperson(m): 10:12pm
Ndu representing
NDU oyeeeeee!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by itiswellandwell: 10:12pm
Congrats
|Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by balogun16: 10:13pm
I hate this country. they always favor men in everything. a lady supposed to win. ladies sing better than men, we all know that. ladies are bette in everything. Bleep this women oppressing country. #proud feminist
1 Like
