The final live show of the competition, had 8 contestants which include; Symeca, Idyl, Jade X, Jahtell, Wow, Ebube, Chris Real, Yemeca as finalist, with Ebube and Idyl finishing as finalists.



The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Premiered on 18 June with voice coaches, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo, Waje and Yemi Alade.



Useless show. The winner is not selected based on talent but vote rigging.



Jahtell won in my heart. 23 Likes

Really??

The guy is good tho but he doesn't deserve to win...*My opinion tho'

Congrats anyways 4 Likes









Jahtell is IT!!!!!!! WHATJahtell is IT!!!!!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

OK guys, this might be useful 2 Likes 1 Share

Houseofglam7:

Jahtell is IT!!!!!!!

Useless pipe. Music and dance competition everyday. No talent hunt to develop education. Why won't JAMB peg cut-off point at 100? 16 Likes

So na this guy? His good though but not the best. Even the judges sef except timi and waje are quite good 1 Like

Nutase:

Useless show. The winner is not selected based on talent but vote rigging.



Jahtell won in my heart. true bro this is the most useless show ever .... true bro this is the most useless show ever .... 2 Likes

IDYL is gud no doubt,...bt i ws rily expectin' WAW or JAHTEL 2 pick dat no. 1 spot. 7 Likes 1 Share

Houseofglam7:

Jahtell is IT!!!!!!! See her mouth!!!

Did u vote for him See her mouth!!!Did u vote for him 4 Likes

Letenwam:

Congrats



HE FOUND GRACE AND THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT



FULL STOP



HATERS FOOD IS READY 3 Likes 2 Shares

I wish him well

That is where grace comes in. Those first two comments up there are just not informed or they know little about what Grace is about. Grace? You don't have to qualify to get it. 5 Likes

Mtcheww wow is the winner 2 Likes

I was expecting "Wow" to win this show 2 Likes

the guy is good, jahtell is brilliant but at least but were on the same team...congrats to the guy. 1 Like

like if you didn't follow this season 24 Likes

Never been a fan of singing shows. I miss Malta guinness Street dance 2 Likes

NDU Bayelsa boy...

Idyl is d real deal. 1 Like

These judges are biased, this guy cannot be d winner.

Ndu representing



















NDU oyeeeeee!!!! 2 Likes

Congrats