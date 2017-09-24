₦airaland Forum

Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Letenwam: 9:09pm
With over 10 million votes cast for season 2 of Voice Nigeria Season, Idyl who is on Team Timi Dakolo has been announced as the winner of the competition.

The final live show of the competition, had 8 contestants which include; Symeca, Idyl, Jade X, Jahtell, Wow, Ebube, Chris Real, Yemeca as finalist, with Ebube and Idyl finishing as finalists.

The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Premiered on 18 June with voice coaches, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo, Waje and Yemi Alade.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MEcwJuJoMQ

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Nutase(f): 9:22pm
Useless show. The winner is not selected based on talent but vote rigging.

Jahtell won in my heart.

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by yeeshanana(f): 9:37pm
Really??
The guy is good tho but he doesn't deserve to win...*My opinion tho'
Congrats anyways

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Houseofglam7(f): 9:38pm
WHAT



Jahtell is IT!!!!!!!

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Kizyte(m): 10:09pm
OK guys, this might be useful

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:09pm
Ok
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ymee(m): 10:09pm
Houseofglam7:
WHAT


Jahtell is IT!!!!!!!
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by nairavsdollars: 10:09pm
Useless pipe. Music and dance competition everyday. No talent hunt to develop education. Why won't JAMB peg cut-off point at 100?

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by obo389(m): 10:09pm
So na this guy? His good though but not the best. Even the judges sef except timi and waje are quite good

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ELTON123(m): 10:09pm
h
Nutase:
Useless show. The winner is not selected based on talent but vote rigging.

Jahtell won in my heart.
true bro this is the most useless show ever ....

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Platony(m): 10:09pm
IDYL is gud no doubt,...bt i ws rily expectin' WAW or JAHTEL 2 pick dat no. 1 spot.

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by babyfaceafrica: 10:09pm
Ojoro
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by luminouz(m): 10:09pm
Houseofglam7:
WHAT



Jahtell is IT!!!!!!!
See her mouth!!! undecided
Did u vote for him

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by free2ryhme: 10:09pm
Wey Efe sef
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Compliant: 10:09pm
Congrats

HE FOUND GRACE AND THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT

FULL STOP

HATERS FOOD IS READY

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by CallMeNJay: 10:09pm
That Ijaw Boy
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by onajison(m): 10:10pm
I wish him well
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by ibadangroup: 10:10pm
at last
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by PastorandMentor(m): 10:10pm
That is where grace comes in. Those first two comments up there are just not informed or they know little about what Grace is about. Grace? You don't have to qualify to get it.

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:10pm
Mtcheww wow is the winner angry

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by roqrules04(m): 10:10pm
I was expecting "Wow" to win this show

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Sexytemi(f): 10:10pm
the guy is good, jahtell is brilliant but at least but were on the same team...congrats to the guy.

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by drake49(m): 10:10pm
like if you didn't follow this season

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:11pm
Never been a fan of singing shows. I miss Malta guinness Street dance

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by samx4real(m): 10:11pm
Yeah

NDU Bayelsa boy...
Idyl is d real deal.

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by Hunry: 10:11pm
wawu
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by asawanathegreat(m): 10:11pm
These judges are biased, this guy cannot be d winner.
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by tsmat(m): 10:12pm
OK
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by piperson(m): 10:12pm
Ndu representing









NDU oyeeeeee!!!!

Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by itiswellandwell: 10:12pm
Congrats
Re: Idyl Is The Winner Of Voice Nigeria Season 2 by balogun16: 10:13pm
I hate this country. they always favor men in everything. a lady supposed to win. ladies sing better than men, we all know that. ladies are bette in everything. Bleep this women oppressing country. #proud feminist

