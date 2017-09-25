₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,474 members, 3,813,750 topics. Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 02:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage (3870 Views)
Wanted Good Woman For Wife / Can A Woman That Hate Sex Make A Good Wife? / She Has Almost All He needs in a woman, But 4years Older than him. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 9:16pm On Sep 24
My wife is a good and I can call her a virtuous woman but she won't give me sex when needed, though we have male and female kids ...please what can I do again? Tried all I have read online and even attends seminals together just to make her change but she did not. Please I'm not saying this to paint her black but that is only one aspect I wish she could change.
Advise please !!!
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by IamLEGEND1: 9:17pm On Sep 24
Get a side chick.
Life too short for this kyn stress...
'cause you can be rest assured that she is getting her needs met elsewhere.
It's either that or she was an undercover_lesbian who married you just to save face.
And I don't think any of those options are desirable.
It seems every other aspect of your marriage is working well, so why try to ruin it?
Get a side bish with or without her permission. Wife satisfies your emotional needs, the hoe meets your sexual needs.. It's not adultery, it's called compartmentalization and delegation of duties.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by soberdrunk(m): 9:18pm On Sep 24
Was she like that before marriage or she just changed?
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by paiz(m): 9:19pm On Sep 24
She is a good woman
She hate sex
She hating sex maybe due to the following reasons
Its either you can't satisfy her
Or she is getting it outside
See what you are going to do
Try to talk to her about it
Try to be romantic
Make her happy
She will change believe me
But if she remains defiant
Have you heard of spanish fly
Just sip small into her drink
She will tear your jean trouser that day
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by nairarhymer(m): 9:19pm On Sep 24
get a side chic
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by TINALETC3(f): 9:20pm On Sep 24
Some women dnt naturally like sex, she may b in dat crew. Bt al hope is nt lost, u no Wat she likes na, go extra mile to spoil her wt tins she likes, offer 2 gv her a bath sometimes, during d bath caress her body until u get her down even in d bath. Always go extra mile 2 get her in d mood.
5 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by MhizzAJ(f): 9:24pm On Sep 24
Please don't listen to those people saying u should get a side chic
There's something u r not doing ryte in d other room
9 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Evaberry(f): 9:27pm On Sep 24
....
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Young03(m): 9:27pm On Sep 24
Rape her na ur wife she be
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Adaumunocha(f): 9:27pm On Sep 24
A drop of Spanish fly perhaps? Just to experiment, let's see d outcome.
Don't mind d dude that mentioned side chic o, he's a sworn bachelor.
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Slimzjoe(m): 9:28pm On Sep 24
IamLEGEND1:
Op, My N!gga Legend has said it all
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by AuroraB(f): 9:29pm On Sep 24
The 'side chick' could turn out to be your main chick @those suggesting he gets one
#justsaying
4 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by kimbraa(f): 9:31pm On Sep 24
victovrry:How often do you demand for sex. Hope you're not a sex freak 'cause such people are a turn off and very difficult to satisfy sexually. If your wife has a low libido, read up things on how to get her in the mood.
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by tosyne2much(m): 9:33pm On Sep 24
Men of nowadays sha... Must you have sex with your wife? After two children why still disturbing the woman for sex?
Abeg na joke I dey joke ooo
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by olorunwa90(m): 9:33pm On Sep 24
Two things are involve:
Its Eida i rape her always, make she go report me to my family, make everything kukuma scatter. Or
I'd rada get a side chick(s), 'cos konji na bastard
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by smardray(m): 9:38pm On Sep 24
hmmm...ur wife has been taking BIG things out
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 9:46pm On Sep 24
soberdrunk:
That is a good question, she wasn't like that.... Now changed after the kids
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 9:51pm On Sep 24
paiz:
Yes I'm satisfying whenever she want it, I'm a romantic guy cinfirmed, I have talked this over and over, if I get the Spanish fly I will appreciate. We did white wedding and having a side chick is not an option
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Divay22(f): 9:54pm On Sep 24
olorunwa90:And you think raping her or having a side chick will solve the issue abi...
Stop thinking with your balls.
3 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 9:56pm On Sep 24
TINALETC3:
Hmmm, I'm open to her in all way, no phone lock, she has access to all my chats, I do take her out with kids and have fun hoping the night will be rossy but getting on bed is another story, she doesn't feel anything if you caress her. I do send love messages to her when in office, I do buy cloths and love her famiky , intact only God can witness all I'm saying.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by selflessposhheart(f): 9:58pm On Sep 24
Don't ask directly teasing playing with her
Mind games and all look for romantic games to play
Tune it to turn her on make her get turned on she will give in herself
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by paiz(m): 10:00pm On Sep 24
victovrry:My brother enter a chemist shop and tell you need spanish gold fly before you rape somebody there
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by TINALETC3(f): 10:02pm On Sep 24
Am nt a fan of porn bt since d case is already a serious one, see if u cn introduce it and see her reaction, if it doesn't work, den take her to sumone she respects so much dat cn talk to her, let d person Tel her d dangers of loosing her husband to side chicks(jst 2 put fear in her). Atleast, even she doesn't wnt, she cn stl do it 4 ur sake na
victovrry:
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 10:03pm On Sep 24
MhizzAJ:
Well...she used to tell me before marriage how sweet I was on bed likewise all my ex, I love pre-intimacy which she enjoyed also, I got even two invites from my ex's after my wedding but I turned them down cos I know its implication. Please as a woman ...what can I do again. Read books on this, "What a woman want in a man" and even joined many online forums
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 10:04pm On Sep 24
Adaumunocha:
Please where can I get this, I need it badly.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Divay22(f): 10:05pm On Sep 24
victovrry:Don't you think she's worried.
Because if you're doing all this you just mentioned and she still doesn't feel anything, it could be something is bothering her..
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 10:08pm On Sep 24
kimbraa:
I even suggested twice in a week but she said once in a month, it was all the information gathered that made me to suggest that, I have read a lot but she hate talking about sex. Please here can I get Spanish oil ?
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Proudlyblack(f): 10:10pm On Sep 24
Evaberry:And it's amazing to comment is coming from a Lady
Domestic/sexual violence should not be promoted in any form
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 10:10pm On Sep 24
olorunwa90:
Hmmmm ....no enjoyment in raping! The good part of it is when both agreed , that's when you enjoy it most
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Adaumunocha(f): 10:11pm On Sep 24
victovrry:Supermarkets, pharmacies.
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by victovrry(m): 10:13pm On Sep 24
smardray:
She's not the type , i have never seen her in such act, she loves me but na this sex of a thing besides I'm a security expert and tracking someone's is very easy for me
|Re: My Wife Is A Good Woman But Hates Sex After Marriage by Adaumunocha(f): 10:15pm On Sep 24
Lalasticlala do you have a solution for this op?
1 Like
A Father Allowed Maddona To Adopt His Son, Is This Poverty ? / Loneliness Is A Very Bad Thing. / Secrete To Successful Marriage
Viewing this topic: sexymamatee(f), vingeophysicist(m), ordainbuzz, OldBeer, Nathseun(m), Bolustical, stiles009(m), Bantino, emmaoanidu, OluwabuqqyYOLO, Malc(m), holutosin(f), jummy604(f), AlanTuringAI, Theakthedream, ChopDeMoney(m), thaddeuschuks, MrMcJay(m), JuneOctober(f), melbourne10, Bush2013, gigfx, Watchit1, afunmmy, GEEGLOBAL, lexy2lexy, Atlanticfire, chuddykay(m), hyedee(m), taster11(m), kkkap, tabtabtab, MorataFC, feeloscar(m), oluremmy234(m), gadegunle(f), jW16, matrixmuzi, martynsnet, Magnetor(m), abhosts(m), Investnow2017, bolu96(m), Akinjoe100, itsRhamzy, dukila, kings988, gbanaboy, MRSHYCAT(m), SmellingAnus(m), Oktane, Ease1(m), tope56(m), vivie01(f), thestevens, tobadeyemi89(m), Evaberry(f), MayorMgbedike(m), Akataka, Jasper14(m), FeloniousFelon, rizkidrocks(m), SarFakky, morbeta(m), felixthrill(m), Logician, Nduwin(f), clarocuzioo(m), lomprico(m), bqlekan(m), dayo20002002, playcharles(m), Egmlltd, sentos(m), teejet, Airee, lafuria1(m), topeluvu(m), JustCryptos, shine12, Horllaittan(f), thesuave10(m), ofsegs, emilyone(f), Chubhie, Ore000, micklplus(m), moorebucks, Praisles(f), tuoyo9729, Risingphoenix12, ItsMeAboki(m), ivolt, xavier047, helicopterman(m), Ucheosefoh(m), nobodysmanrob(m), chidiadivictor(m), shayo18(f), Rollymax77(m), ehis010(m), dyoungkarlmarx(m), adepeju28, Olumurphy(m), emi12(f), boardmem(m), papagiddy(m), mummychimaobi1(f), idoncare440(f), ZN2, Chikkichukky(f), sonymax16(m), Ace2013(m), starpon1, whatmoreng, olaboy1, solamyson(m), freshboy88(m), Delaw135, jamezblack(m), Shmourda, uzedo1(m), ephpremvl, Lacomb(m), Stycon(m), DMarvel(m), miracleuty(m), Glomoni, quiverfull(m), opeyemi361, Layisam(m), dayus12(f), lasthero, Kizyte(m), ernieholla, Jibsmth(m), gakintan, edin, VIPERVENOM(m), Omusuyi(f), riyanxeally(f), emmyw(m), Abayor7, emeshot, lekyar(m), iammolise(m), Annruby(f), Gotze1, BiafraMyAss(m), ruxxz, uniquechy(f), obaogo, tossmani, bnanzip(m), Olabestonic001(m), oladotman(m), phadat(m), charlesdavis(m), Amaso99(m), udeter, Stevengerd(m), Ayo4251(m), rius17, alhajiwada(m), alfajohn, Antoeni(m), AdewaleKean(m), EzeeYFB(m), dantyang(m), Museum, mkoabiola, nadel, abbk000, titimo, emajoe, optimus09, Eben2, Paperwhite(m), Romeo3(m), batista181(m), elbaraj001(m), dival247(m), lapariah, newman10(m), eginaP, jambor(m), suavetony(m), IGNACOSTI, Knight1(m), onyeawka80(m), Omooniya1, ifisco, FILEBE(m), Seunfaj(m), ellad2k4eva(m), Saintsbrown(m), FemiEddy(m), Betmaster3, naijaFrank, tkObserver(m), Johnnyessence, adepeter2027(m) and 267 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27