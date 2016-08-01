₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 8:05am
Showdown imminent as Senate resumes
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/showdown-imminent-as-senate-resumes/215757.html
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 8:05am
Expected
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by DaudaAbu(m): 8:48am
Let it begin now..
Sarakis attack dog Dino is ready...
Oh i 4got ,he has his recall brewing
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by OjukwuWarBird: 8:56am
Hausa Fulani senators are funny people
If IPOB are terrorists what then do we call armed Fulani herdsmen terrorists.?
A true Christian ethnic group can never
1) force or beg a Muslim ethnic group to share the same country with them.
2) depend on the resources of a Muslim ethnic group for survival.
Why can't we.?
Because we know that our God aka Yahweh is always there for us.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by dannytoe(m): 8:57am
Legislooters finally back from vacation.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by omowolewa: 9:14am
2019 horse trading, dilemmas of loyalty.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Almaiga: 9:38am
Let's see how this game will be played.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by orisa37: 10:11am
May God grant The Senate Power, Might and Hope And be their Security, Safety and Success in all their AIMs!!!
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 10:50am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Teewhy2: 1:09pm
politicians always playing games with the country's issues , they hardly have interest of citizens at heart.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Oildichotomy(m): 1:09pm
The country is very divided as it is. Everything is seen from the prism of region and tribe,and that begs the question. Why don't we just go into full-blown Regionalism and get it over it?
Let every region outdo each other, let the South-East talk about their matter and every other region either make a suggestion or shut the trap and vice versa.
That's the only panacea for all these shenanigans. Why are some lazy asss people afraid of it? is what I can't seem to get.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by chinoxstock: 1:10pm
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by cokiek(f): 1:10pm
This country is just one big mess
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by chinoxstock: 1:11pm
Nigeria is a smelly joke.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by MhizzAJ(f): 1:11pm
Okay
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by tocin44(m): 1:11pm
Must everybody have same opinion? He has his reasons for his position, and a lot of people if not majority have said the same thing about the government's action, even some foreign governments.
So what's the showdown about?
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by ajimotoke(m): 1:11pm
looting continues
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nairavsdollars: 1:11pm
Which showdown? They want to impeach Saraki or summon Prof Itse Sagay?
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by silasweb(m): 1:13pm
This Movie will be interesting. I trust our senators. They will really entertain us.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by anyebedgreat: 1:13pm
2 people that can never be president of Nigeria.
1. Saraki
2. Atiku
By the way, where the hell is Dino Melaye? He has been so quiet lately.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Ayo4251(m): 1:13pm
They strike before?
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by blessedweapon(m): 1:14pm
Nostradamu:
Don't mind those dusty arid dwellers....... I experienced it too
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Alphasoar(m): 1:16pm
Restructure first . . .
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Nostradamu(m): 1:16pm
blessedweapon:
Asin, my persin, it's so flipping crazy. Who's the sheeple that brought up this "ingenious" idea? I'm so pissed off right now.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nwakibie3(m): 1:16pm
ndi ara
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nwakibie3(m): 1:17pm
let me spread my mat here
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by asawanathegreat(m): 1:18pm
U people have resumed with ur Nigeria movie.
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Newbiee: 1:19pm
Ok
|Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:21pm
Lies
