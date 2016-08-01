₦airaland Forum

Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 8:05am
Showdown imminent as Senate resumes
Showdown imminent as Senate resumes
As the National Assembly resumes tomorrow, indications have emerged of an imminent showdown in the Senate.

Highly placed sources in the upper chamber told Daily Trust that a number of senators are still unhappy with the Senate President Bukola Saraki over his recent remarks on the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The senate president, Daily Trust reports, is already making frantic efforts to calm aggrieved lawmakers following the controversy that his comments have generated.

Senator Bukola Saraki, the sources said, would have to convince his colleagues as to why he “unilaterally” described the proscription of IPOB as illegal.
But some senators close to Saraki said his seat “remained unshaken because he did not go beyond the boundary.”

It was gathered that at the height of the debate ahead of the proscription of IPOB, Saraki had serious misunderstanding with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“A lot of issues came to play, Malami felt the Senate president was undermining the executive. It was a serious issue that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had to intervene,” a source said.

Saraki had last Monday issued a statement describing as “unconstitutional,” the proscription and declaration of the IPOB as a terrorists group.

Though some sources said the Senate was sharply divided over what to do with Saraki, considering the “weighty nature of the words he used in calling the attention of the executive arm of government,” other sources said Saraki actually fell into a trap.

It was gathered that Saraki’s statement had angered many northern senators, who received endless calls from their constituents as to whether he had their mandate to say what he said.

“Many constituents, especially in the North and some places in the South West, have undiluted support for President Muhammadu Buhari. They hardly tolerate attack on Buhari; they therefore viewed what Saraki said as an affront, disrespect or an attempt to ridicule the presidency,” a source said.

A senator said: “Actually, it was a section of the presidency that dug the ditch for Saraki. Some people close to the corridors of power approached and asked him to make the statement on IPOB as the chief lawmaker in order to stabilize the polity.

“It was based on their prompting that he issued the statement but unknown to him, it was meant to put him in trouble. But after issuing the statement, they are now mobilising senators against Saraki.

“It is serious treachery because many of the senators are being encouraged to go against Saraki when we resume tomorrow on the grounds that he was wrong to have spoken without first consulting us,” he said.
“While the call for Saraki to speak on IPOB made
sense on face value, the same people actually wanted to use what he said to undermine him in the eyes of President Buhari,” another source said.

Aware of the plot, Saraki last week embarked on marathon meetings with caucuses of the Senate with a view to reassure his colleagues and assuage their fears.

He separately met with senators from the South East, South West, South South and then the North caucuses of the Senate where the issue was reportedly discussed.

At the meeting with the northern senators, Saraki was said to have assured them that he was not against President Muhammadu Buhari and that he issued the statement to simply douse tension in the country.
It was gathered that at his meeting with the South East senators, Saraki asked them to use their caucus to preach for the unity and progress of the country.
Specifically, Saraki appealed to them against preaching division and break up.

“In fact, he told them to stop playing the ostrich and talk to their people on the need to keep Nigeria one,” he said.

A ranking senator said, “The meeting is not unusual, it’s a sort of routine whereby issues relating to a particular caucus or forum is discussed. The meeting was successful and it was to keep the Senate and its various caucuses united for cohesion, stability and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

On the possible showdown, he said people who were unhappy would inevitably raise the issue when the Senate resumes tomorrow.

“Remember, he spoke as an individual not as the Senate president. But even at that, I’m sure people who are not happy with the statement will seek explanation on Tuesday. There is a possibility that it will result to a showdown.

“We are all members of the National Assembly, representing various senatorial districts and constituencies. We are here to promote, protect and foster the interest of our constituents,” he said.
He said members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) either in the executive or legislature must not be seen speaking at cross purposes or fighting each other.

“We must at all times support our armed forces to discharge their constitutional responsibilities, anything short of this must be resisted,” the ranking senator said.

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina and Malam Garba Shehu, could not be reached for comment last night.


Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 8:05am
Expected

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by DaudaAbu(m): 8:48am
Let it begin now..

Sarakis attack dog Dino is ready...


Oh i 4got ,he has his recall brewing

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by OjukwuWarBird: 8:56am
Hausa Fulani senators are funny people

If IPOB are terrorists what then do we call armed Fulani herdsmen terrorists.?


A true Christian ethnic group can never

1) force or beg a Muslim ethnic group to share the same country with them.

2) depend on the resources of a Muslim ethnic group for survival.

Why can't we.?

Because we know that our God aka Yahweh is always there for us.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by dannytoe(m): 8:57am
Legislooters finally back from vacation.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by omowolewa: 9:14am
2019 horse trading, dilemmas of loyalty.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Almaiga: 9:38am
Let's see how this game will be played.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by orisa37: 10:11am
May God grant The Senate Power, Might and Hope And be their Security, Safety and Success in all their AIMs!!!
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by lightblazingnow(m): 10:50am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Teewhy2: 1:09pm
politicians always playing games with the country's issues , they hardly have interest of citizens at heart.
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Oildichotomy(m): 1:09pm
The country is very divided as it is. Everything is seen from the prism of region and tribe,and that begs the question. Why don't we just go into full-blown Regionalism and get it over it?

Let every region outdo each other, let the South-East talk about their matter and every other region either make a suggestion or shut the trap and vice versa.
That's the only panacea for all these shenanigans. Why are some lazy asss people afraid of it? is what I can't seem to get.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by chinoxstock: 1:10pm
grin
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by cokiek(f): 1:10pm
This country is just one big mess

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by chinoxstock: 1:11pm
Nigeria is a smelly joke.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by MhizzAJ(f): 1:11pm
Okay
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by tocin44(m): 1:11pm
Must everybody have same opinion? He has his reasons for his position, and a lot of people if not majority have said the same thing about the government's action, even some foreign governments.

So what's the showdown about?

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by ajimotoke(m): 1:11pm
looting continues

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nairavsdollars: 1:11pm
Which showdown? They want to impeach Saraki or summon Prof Itse Sagay?

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by silasweb(m): 1:13pm
This Movie will be interesting. I trust our senators. They will really entertain us.
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by anyebedgreat: 1:13pm
2 people that can never be president of Nigeria.
1. Saraki
2. Atiku

By the way, where the hell is Dino Melaye? He has been so quiet lately.

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Ayo4251(m): 1:13pm
They strike before? undecided
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by blessedweapon(m): 1:14pm
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Alphasoar(m): 1:16pm
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Nostradamu(m): 1:16pm
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nwakibie3(m): 1:16pm
ndi ara

Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by nwakibie3(m): 1:17pm
let me spread my mat here
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by asawanathegreat(m): 1:18pm
U people have resumed with ur Nigeria movie.
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Newbiee: 1:19pm
Ok
Re: Showdown Imminent As Senate Resumes by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:21pm
Lies

