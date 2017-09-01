₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by baZOOKer: 10:23am
Comedian, Bovi and his daughter, Elena who share the same birthday, September 25th, look adorable together in these new photos released to mark their birthday. More photos below.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by baZOOKer: 10:25am
more
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:01pm
Happy birthday cutie!!
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Lescalier: 1:01pm
I thought it's banana the girl was holding.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 1:01pm
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:02pm
Happy birthday
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by DONFRANSKID(m): 1:03pm
HBD
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Donwizbro(m): 1:04pm
Happy family.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by ugochiada: 1:04pm
Happy birthday, and she is beautiful
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 1:05pm
cute cute
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by xarookqh(m): 1:05pm
Lescalier:Carry your pedophilic thoughts elsewhere
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by silasweb(m): 1:07pm
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Shortyy(f): 1:07pm
She's sooooo beautiful. God I want a cutie like this. Na to find donor remain
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by donjosh47: 1:07pm
cute... Happy birthday, future slayqueen
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by kelish(f): 1:07pm
happy birthday wullnp
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Oildichotomy(m): 1:07pm
The girl is fine abeg..
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by gqboyy(m): 1:08pm
Where are those saying the balloon depicts a person's birth date and not the age?
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Alphasoar(m): 1:08pm
Future kids, Dad's got your back ehh!
I will celebrate you everywhere in the whole world. Just do and come soon
Happy Birthday Bovi $ Elena. Have fun!!!
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:12pm
Happy birthday to father and daughter
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by collinometricx: 1:12pm
Shortyy:here I come
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by mamajaz(f): 1:14pm
Shortyy:Contact Nwaamaikpe
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by raziboi(m): 1:17pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Sabrina18(f): 1:28pm
She is so cute.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 1:29pm
Happy birthday Pretty.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Itzhak(m): 1:34pm
Shortyy:I may b just wat u re looking for....
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by raquel97: 1:36pm
Dan come o cos I can't wait for us to have ours
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by bellefidel(f): 1:54pm
awwwwwwwe the baby is adorable
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Lescalier: 1:55pm
xarookqh:
Big idiot like you.
You are the one with paedophilia thoughts.
You certainly have not heard his joke of his daughter eating banana, and his son eating and kicking pussy ''cat''.
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by wildchild02: 2:01pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos by Jackipapa: 2:02pm
Lescalier:
Na plantain
