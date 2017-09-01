Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bovi And His Daughter, Elena, Celebrate Their Birthday With Beautiful Photos (4927 Views)

source: Comedian, Bovi and his daughter, Elena who share the same birthday, September 25th, look adorable together in these new photos released to mark their birthday. More photos below.source: www.nemezu.com/2017/09/comedian-bovi-shares-adorable-pictures.html?m=1 1 Like

I thought it's banana the girl was holding. 1 Like

1 Like

Happy birthday

HBD

Happy family.

Happy birthday, and she is beautiful

cute cute

Carry your pedophilic thoughts elsewhere

Happy birthday to her

She's sooooo beautiful. God I want a cutie like this. Na to find donor remain

cute... Happy birthday, future slayqueen

happy birthday wullnp

The girl is fine abeg..

Where are those saying the balloon depicts a person's birth date and not the age?



I will celebrate you everywhere in the whole world. Just do and come soon



Happy Birthday Bovi $ Elena. Have fun!!! Future kids, Dad's got your back ehh!

Happy birthday to father and daughter

here I come

Contact Nwaamaikpe

Happy birthday cutie!!







She is so cute.

Happy birthday Pretty.

I may b just wat u re looking for....

Dan come o cos I can't wait for us to have ours

awwwwwwwe the baby is adorable

Carry your pedophilic thoughts elsewhere

Big idiot like you.



You are the one with paedophilia thoughts.



Big idiot like you.

You are the one with paedophilia thoughts.

You certainly have not heard his joke of his daughter eating banana, and his son eating and kicking pussy ''cat''.

Congrats to them



