Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by EdificationBoss: 10:37am
The Chief Imam of Lagos, Haruna Akinola, is dead.

The Muslim cleric passed away on Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 80.

Mr. Akinola died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, a source said.

The President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, described him as a worthy leader.

Mr. Ashafa urged other Islamic leaders to emulate the deceased, saying that his promotion of unity was outstanding.

“He was indeed an epitome of unity for the Nigerian Muslims and a worthy father for all. He would be remembered for keeping Muslims together in the state and beyond.

“Although, the vacuum he left behind may appear difficult to fill but his legacy while alive would create a source of guidance for the Muslim community. May Allah accept his as one of the righteous,” Mr. Ashafa said.


http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/chief-imam-of-lagos-haruna-akinola-dies.html

1 Like

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by madridguy(m): 10:38am
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un.

7 Likes

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Keneking: 10:53am
RIP...So who will sight the moon and announce in Lagos undecided

6 Likes

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by madridguy(m): 1:06pm
There is committee on that sir.

Keneking:
RIP...So who will sight the moon and announce in Lagos undecided

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:06pm
I can't comment because am not a muslim abi undecided undecided

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:06pm
Keneking:
RIP...So who will sight the moon and announce in Lagos undecided
An Olosho in Obalende will do that

2 Likes

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:07pm
MhizzAJ:
I can't comment because am not a muslim abi undecided undecided
What did you just do?

5 Likes

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by beejayphako(m): 1:07pm
Ina lilahi waina ilehi rojihun.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:08pm
madridguy:
There is committee on that sir.

Let's use those fine girls at Pekas Obebi to replace him
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by kazvid(m): 1:08pm
cry
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by omoagbeke(m): 1:08pm
Inna lillah wa inna ilaehin rajiun....and the name is Garuba Akinola not Haruna Akinola
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by omoagbeke(m): 1:10pm
Nukualofa:
Let's use those fine girls at Pekas Obebi to replace him
So you find everything funny?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by PierreDeFermat(m): 1:11pm
rip

1 Like

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Ajokeade17: 1:13pm
May Allah count him among the pious.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by fbabs(m): 1:14pm
May Allah grant him Al-Jannah Fridaus

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by fbabs(m): 1:16pm
Ajokeade17:
May Allah count him among the pious.
Amin Yaa Allahu

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Fizah: 1:21pm
MAY ALLAH GRANT HIM ALJANAT FREDAUS

1 Like

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by meelerh(f): 1:22pm
Innalilahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. May ALLAH subhanahu wa ta ala the most merciful have mercy upon the souls of the departed and grant them the highest of Janna's close to the prophet Muhammad sallallahu Alaihi wa sallam

1 Like

Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Klin1(m): 1:25pm
Inna Llilahi wahina ilayhi rojihun. From God we come and unto Him is all return.

May Allah forgive him is shortcomings and accept him in Paradise . Aameen
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Ramaa(m): 1:30pm
grin
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:36pm
omoagbeke:
So you find everything funny?
What's ur concern
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by idris4r83(m): 1:40pm
Innalillahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun. May Allah forgive him his shortcomings may He grant him Aljannatil firdaus
Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by adepeter2027(m): 1:47pm
I'm sure he's currently in Christianity version of HELL FIRE

(0) (Reply)

