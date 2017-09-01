₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by EdificationBoss: 10:37am
The Chief Imam of Lagos, Haruna Akinola, is dead.
The Muslim cleric passed away on Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 80.
Mr. Akinola died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, a source said.
The President of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, described him as a worthy leader.
Mr. Ashafa urged other Islamic leaders to emulate the deceased, saying that his promotion of unity was outstanding.
“He was indeed an epitome of unity for the Nigerian Muslims and a worthy father for all. He would be remembered for keeping Muslims together in the state and beyond.
“Although, the vacuum he left behind may appear difficult to fill but his legacy while alive would create a source of guidance for the Muslim community. May Allah accept his as one of the righteous,” Mr. Ashafa said.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/chief-imam-of-lagos-haruna-akinola-dies.html
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by madridguy(m): 10:38am
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un.
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Keneking: 10:53am
RIP...So who will sight the moon and announce in Lagos
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by madridguy(m): 1:06pm
There is committee on that sir.
Keneking:
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:06pm
I can't comment because am not a muslim abi
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:06pm
Keneking:An Olosho in Obalende will do that
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:07pm
MhizzAJ:What did you just do?
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by beejayphako(m): 1:07pm
Ina lilahi waina ilehi rojihun.
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:08pm
madridguy:Let's use those fine girls at Pekas Obebi to replace him
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by kazvid(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by omoagbeke(m): 1:08pm
Inna lillah wa inna ilaehin rajiun....and the name is Garuba Akinola not Haruna Akinola
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by omoagbeke(m): 1:10pm
Nukualofa:So you find everything funny?
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by PierreDeFermat(m): 1:11pm
rip
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Ajokeade17: 1:13pm
EdificationBoss:May Allah count him among the pious.
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by fbabs(m): 1:14pm
May Allah grant him Al-Jannah Fridaus
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by fbabs(m): 1:16pm
Ajokeade17:Amin Yaa Allahu
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Fizah: 1:21pm
MAY ALLAH GRANT HIM ALJANAT FREDAUS
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by meelerh(f): 1:22pm
Innalilahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. May ALLAH subhanahu wa ta ala the most merciful have mercy upon the souls of the departed and grant them the highest of Janna's close to the prophet Muhammad sallallahu Alaihi wa sallam
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Klin1(m): 1:25pm
Inna Llilahi wahina ilayhi rojihun. From God we come and unto Him is all return.
May Allah forgive him is shortcomings and accept him in Paradise . Aameen
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Ramaa(m): 1:30pm
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by Nukualofa: 1:36pm
omoagbeke:What's ur concern
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by idris4r83(m): 1:40pm
Innalillahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun. May Allah forgive him his shortcomings may He grant him Aljannatil firdaus
|Re: Haruna Akinola Dies At 80 (Chief Imam Of Lagos) by adepeter2027(m): 1:47pm
I'm sure he's currently in Christianity version of HELL FIRE
