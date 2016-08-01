₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,474 members, 3,813,748 topics. Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 02:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) (3958 Views)
Protest In Sapele Over Power Outage & Outrageous Bill (Photos) / Fayose Signs Ekiti Open Grazing Prohibition Bill (Photos) / Tony Nwulu Sponsored The Age Restriction Bill {photos} (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Brymo: 10:50am
Is this bill, necessary in such a time, when most governmental structures are epileptic, is this the only way to stifle the sources of funds 'non-governmentally' sourced for terrorism. I see this, has using a tsar bomba to settle a civil unrest.
Does the content of the NGO bill shows control or regulation?
Digest these documents and see reasons to contend or concur with the bill.
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Stonerobaba(m): 1:22pm
its okay. Most of these NGOs needs serious monitoring as large percentage of generated funds are expended on personal interest.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by benosky(m): 1:23pm
I think this government is gradually switching into a TOTALITARIAN SYSTEM. The bill sounds so good on the surface but digging deep I believe this is a dangerous piece of legislation.
Imagine when your local contribution ( osusu by igbos, ajo by Yoruba's) can't operate anymore without authorization from abuja.
The speed at wish the bill scale through the first and second reading makes it more suspicious.
I think this government is up to something with this (ambiguous bill) .
I just pray the effect won't be more than what we presume.
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 1:23pm
K
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by chinoxstock: 1:23pm
I see churches but I see no mosques...
Somebody talk to me.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by maximunimpact(m): 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by NaijaFutbol: 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by chinoxstock: 1:23pm
Why can't the christains be in their own country while the Muslims stay in their own country?
9 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by meelerh(f): 1:23pm
Hmmm. Why Do we need NGO since Nigeria isnt having War and what's the use of those government agencies established for welfare of citizens?
What's the use of the Nigerian senate self
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:23pm
Let me park here to read more comments.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Sapiosexuality(m): 1:24pm
I saw Churches but I didn't see Mosques. Somebody clarify please. And what is the meaning of 'etc' in the context of that line?
4 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by DeutschJunge: 1:24pm
Some people are just born to hate^^^^^
Can't you see that at the end of the sentence they included "etc" doesn't that mean mosques are included?
Must you cry foul in everything? Are you trying to say there are no Christians in the committee that came up with that bill.. come on mahn.. stop that mentality, its weak and disgusting..
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by cokiek(f): 1:24pm
Naija. . Always after the least important things
Nollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and 4 crew members
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/08/you-have-to-sleep-with-directors-over.html
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 1:24pm
Nobody is contributing anything meaningful, including me too.
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by steroid(m): 1:25pm
This must be rejected by Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by maxti: 1:25pm
Am glad this made Fp
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Kraspo(m): 1:25pm
THIS IS REALLY BAD FOR NGOs IN NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by nnamene55(m): 1:25pm
Please help me.
I always get banned on nairaland.
What is my fault and how can i right it?
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:25pm
They are trying to get something big from their supporters.
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:26pm
The World is watching
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Rapuru14: 1:26pm
I'm not unnecessarily cynical; but from all indications it is a sinister bill from the caliphate.
Dead on Arrival
5 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 1:27pm
Dis bill is irrelevant
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by omowolewa: 1:27pm
The crafty way Mosques and African Traditional Religion was not included in examples of NGO speaks volumes.
The aim of any NGO regulation should be to ensure they carry out their mandates not seeking to regulate pools of fund already taxed abinitio.
Tithes for example, has already been taxed in the hands of Church members before it's donated. Therefore, it not an income to the church but funds held in trust. The duty of trust is between Church and it's members regarding its usage. Not Government's headache.
Government should not go against the.constitution by cripple freedom of associations in the name of regulations.
NGOs remains a vehicle to achieving Corporate Social Responsibility which government failed to do or not obliged to do.
Wake up Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by IJOBA2: 1:27pm
ISLAMIZATION AGENDA
GOD PASS PROPHET BUHARI [PISS BE UPON HIM]
5 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by 1miccza: 1:27pm
Very unnecessary if you ask me. It only gives way for our already corrupt system to completely destroy the activities of these NGOs
3 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by chinoxstock: 1:27pm
nnamene55:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 1:28pm
So whatever the NGO does that doesn't suit the government such as SERAP, Amnesty International, BBOG, Ourmumudondo etc that pits the government on edge, their license will be withdrawn and they will be prosecuted.... What makes the bill good for the common man, knowing how wicked and heartless our political leaders are?
The Steps To Tyranny.
.... quench freedom of speech
... Scuttle freedom of expression
... Muzzle up the voice of public opinion
8 Likes
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by majekdom2: 1:28pm
K
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:28pm
chinoxstock:Are you A Nigerian?
You are just joking, afterall Mosques only produce Alamanjiris
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by fabulousfortune(m): 1:28pm
nnamene55:Just be of gud behaviour
1 Like
|Re: The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 1:29pm
soon they will place regulatory body for Bloggers and social media users
1 Like
What Africa’s Entrepreneurs Can Teach The World / Access Unlimited E-books For FREE! / k
Viewing this topic: nativedoctor(m), zaragoza(m), Cybertext(m), Koolking(m), beejayphako(m), Stonerobaba(m), PrinceFromDilli(m), Swizbank, snoppyd111(m), IdeeEsperanza(m), Maj196(m), 247Dior(m), Marizu(m), articlez, AdiscoPele, dan55, bajes01, Aieboocaar(m), genkins(m), SaiNigeria, KAYD007(m), Nigeriasam, Sankabson(m), snassdala86(m), diamondbody(m), Donfamous(m), prof1990(m), sholajikan(m), lakesider(m), forgiveness, alexis77(m), majorl, adioolayi(m), Guyman02, maestrojohn(m), wickyyolo, Pastis, KaLuCh, PoliticalWatch, MrFunk(m), GuyFawkes, amicableamos, Bolaadu(m), Qyubee(m), pepemendy(m), kaystal(f), bany88, mobileponds, Atiajesu(m), Bell5(f), apalemighty01(m), Originalsly, harmless011, razor123(m), criminalmindz, wildchild02, benosky(m), realbest(m), gbemoh, Simpleman247, uhuogba(m), stark(m), jstburner(m), ibr4reel(m), ltheorem, deekseen(m), Nukualofa and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9