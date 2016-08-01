Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The NGO Regulatory Bill: Summary & Its Implications On NGOs In Nigeria (Photos) (3958 Views)

Is this bill, necessary in such a time, when most governmental structures are epileptic, is this the only way to stifle the sources of funds 'non-governmentally' sourced for terrorism. I see this, has using a tsar bomba to settle a civil unrest.

Does the content of the NGO bill shows control or regulation?

Digest these documents and see reasons to contend or concur with the bill.

its okay. Most of these NGOs needs serious monitoring as large percentage of generated funds are expended on personal interest. 6 Likes 1 Share

I think this government is gradually switching into a TOTALITARIAN SYSTEM. The bill sounds so good on the surface but digging deep I believe this is a dangerous piece of legislation.



Imagine when your local contribution ( osusu by igbos, ajo by Yoruba's) can't operate anymore without authorization from abuja.



The speed at wish the bill scale through the first and second reading makes it more suspicious.



I think this government is up to something with this (ambiguous bill) .



I just pray the effect won't be more than what we presume.

I see churches but I see no mosques...



Somebody talk to me. 10 Likes 1 Share

Why can't the christains be in their own country while the Muslims stay in their own country? 9 Likes

What's the use of the Nigerian senate self Hmmm. Why Do we need NGO since Nigeria isnt having War and what's the use of those government agencies established for welfare of citizensWhat's the use of the Nigerian senate self 1 Like

I saw Churches but I didn't see Mosques. Somebody clarify please. And what is the meaning of 'etc' in the context of that line? 4 Likes

Some people are just born to hate^^^^^

Can't you see that at the end of the sentence they included "etc" doesn't that mean mosques are included?

Must you cry foul in everything? Are you trying to say there are no Christians in the committee that came up with that bill.. come on mahn.. stop that mentality, its weak and disgusting.. 1 Like





Nobody is contributing anything meaningful, including me too. 1 Like

This must be rejected by Nigerians 1 Like

THIS IS REALLY BAD FOR NGOs IN NIGERIA. 1 Like

They are trying to get something big from their supporters.

The World is watching 1 Like

I'm not unnecessarily cynical; but from all indications it is a sinister bill from the caliphate.



Dead on Arrival 5 Likes

Dis bill is irrelevant 1 Like

The crafty way Mosques and African Traditional Religion was not included in examples of NGO speaks volumes.



The aim of any NGO regulation should be to ensure they carry out their mandates not seeking to regulate pools of fund already taxed abinitio.



Tithes for example, has already been taxed in the hands of Church members before it's donated. Therefore, it not an income to the church but funds held in trust. The duty of trust is between Church and it's members regarding its usage. Not Government's headache.



Government should not go against the.constitution by cripple freedom of associations in the name of regulations.



NGOs remains a vehicle to achieving Corporate Social Responsibility which government failed to do or not obliged to do.



Wake up Nigerians 1 Like

ISLAMIZATION AGENDA



GOD PASS PROPHET BUHARI [PISS BE UPON HIM] 5 Likes

Very unnecessary if you ask me. It only gives way for our already corrupt system to completely destroy the activities of these NGOs 3 Likes

Lol Lol 1 Like

So whatever the NGO does that doesn't suit the government such as SERAP, Amnesty International, BBOG, Ourmumudondo etc that pits the government on edge, their license will be withdrawn and they will be prosecuted.... What makes the bill good for the common man, knowing how wicked and heartless our political leaders are?



The Steps To Tyranny.



.... quench freedom of speech



... Scuttle freedom of expression



... Muzzle up the voice of public opinion 8 Likes

chinoxstock:

I see churches but I see no mosques...



Somebody talk to me. Are you A Nigerian?





You are just joking, afterall Mosques only produce Alamanjiris Are you A Nigerian?You are just joking, afterall Mosques only produce Alamanjiris

