Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 12:49pm On Sep 25
There's a lady who's being referred to as the Indian Kim Kardashian because of her good looks and her well-rounded curves.

Her name is Sarah and she's got millions of followers who cannot get enough of her amazing curves. Rumour has it that her curves are 100% real.

see more photos of Sarah.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/meet-the-woman-referred-to-as-the-indian-kim-k-her-body-is-unbelievablephoto

1 Like

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by DarkMagic(m): 12:51pm On Sep 25
Man
Ukwu fall on guys viewing this thread grin

12 Likes

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by xarookqh(m): 12:54pm On Sep 25
Can't get enough of her?? Is she food
And Easy on the Vaseline guys, it's now expensive

10 Likes

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by paiz(m): 12:55pm On Sep 25
This is my spec
No padding
No surgery

Her ass will be intimidating some slay queens

With this ass in my room what the hell will i be doing outside

5 Likes

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 12:55pm On Sep 25
See photos of kim here to compare http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/meet-the-woman-referred-to-as-the-indian-kim-k-her-body-is-unbelievablephoto

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 12:57pm On Sep 25
She's hotter.
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 1:02pm On Sep 25
the nyash..Na still poo full am

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 1:09pm On Sep 25
Egedege ife mu
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Kimkardashain(f): 1:14pm On Sep 25
God pls make me curvier..#crying. am freaking tired of moderate butt.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:18pm On Sep 25
Kimkardashain:
God pls make me curvier..#crying.
am freaking tired of moderate butt.
I can help you

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by idope247: 1:21pm On Sep 25
If my banana fall on you ehn
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Daviestunech(m): 1:21pm On Sep 25
My spec grin

14 Likes

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by IamLEGEND1: 1:21pm On Sep 25
I have no idea why I don't find this one remotely attractive.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 1:23pm On Sep 25
Your face looks fake! Indians no dey get this kin shape
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by FemiEddy(m): 1:23pm On Sep 25
Haaa, God! I just lost concentration at work what is the meaning of all this grin , on Monday ooh!
My fellow ukwu brothers
President Lefulefu
Luminouz
SunshineG
Lordcrimson
And our chief madam lalas247
Analysis needed grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by WizAkzy: 1:31pm On Sep 25
grin
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AleksAndria(f): 1:31pm On Sep 25
Hold on!.. let me get my Spectacles so i can confirm if they’re actually 100% real.

Meanwhile, spot the man at the left side of the pix, the last one.

Typical "Alatenuje".

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 1:50pm On Sep 25
I know right? grin
AleksAndria:
Hold on!.. let me get my Spectacles so i can confirm if they’re actually 100% real.

Meanwhile, spot the man at the left side of the pix, the last one.

Typical "Alatenuje".
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AleksAndria(f): 1:57pm On Sep 25
Choiszman:
I know right? grin
Your type of guy, right cheesy, it’s okay.
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:06pm On Sep 25
Every guy on this thread is just saying ' my spec'...Na wa o cheesy

From now till tomorrow..una no go fit get am

3 Likes

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 2:13pm On Sep 25
Don't be so sure wink
MhizzAJ:
Every guy on this thread is just saying ' my spec'...Na wa o cheesy

From now till tomorrow..una no go fit get am
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by sunshineG(m): 2:21pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:
Haaa, God! I just lost concentration at work what is the meaning of all this grin , on Monday ooh!
My fellow ukwu brothers
President Leflefu
Lumiouz
SunhineG
Lordrimson
And our chief madam lalas247
Analysis needed grin
shocked
Omg, I knew Indian food are always hot, with the spicy chili and everything

However, I never knew they had this type of hot delicious delicacies

I mean I can have breast for breakfast cheesy
Ukwu for lunch grin and the main shii for dinner grin

Balanced diet, if you ask me

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Burgerlomo: 2:42pm On Sep 25
xarookqh:
Can't get enough of her?? Is she food
And Easy on the Vaseline guys, it's now expensive

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by omoiyalayi(m): 2:44pm On Sep 25
I wonder the position of her intestines
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AkProsper(m): 3:21pm On Sep 25
team hourglass . . . . .. . .. . .
check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Ishilove: 3:21pm On Sep 25
Choiszman:
There's a lady who's being referred to as the Indian Kim Kardashian because of her good looks and her well-rounded curves.

Her name is Sarah and she's got millions of followers who cannot get enough of her amazing curves. Rumour has it that her curves are 100% real.

What does she have to offer the world besides sculpted adipose tissues?

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by oyb(m): 3:38pm On Sep 25
Ishilove:

What does she have to offer the world besides sculpted adipose tissues?

She see tootsie rolling, she hating cheesy

1 Like

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Ishilove: 3:44pm On Sep 25
oyb:


She see tootsie rolling, she hating cheesy
I ain't hating, brah. I don't hate on bimbos grin

1 Like

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by luminouz(m): 3:45pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:
Haaa, God! I just lost concentration at work what is the meaning of all this grin , on Monday ooh!
My fellow ukwu brothers
President Lefulefu
Luminouz
SunshineG
Lordcrimson
And our chief madam lalas247
Analysis needed grin
*opens mouth wide*
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
Damn.....daz some nice ASS
Lefulefu....how much be Indian visa....I need to develop their ladies ASSfrastructiure!?!! grin

1 Like

Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 3:51pm On Sep 25
Ishilove...you too ? sad

hmmmmm
Ishilove:

What does she have to offer the world besides sculpted adipose tissues?
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:54pm On Sep 25
Words can't express my true feelings
Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 4:08pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:
Haaa, God! I just lost concentration at work what is the meaning of all this grin , on Monday ooh!
My fellow ukwu brothers
President Lefulefu
Luminouz
SunshineG
Lordcrimson
And our chief madam lalas247
Analysis needed grin
Hmmmm
Hian
Warizdis cheesy now see when I see black guys dating non blacks if the bae looks like dis nobody will talk
Even black girls will close mouth lipsrsealed
Lol na wa o

1 Like

