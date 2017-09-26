₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,202 members, 3,816,474 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 05:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) (15865 Views)
Wtf This girls boobs is unbelievable / When The Spirit Is Willing, But The Body Is Weak (photo) / Iyanya's New Girlfriend, Freda Francis, Flaunts Her Body (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 12:49pm On Sep 25
There's a lady who's being referred to as the Indian Kim Kardashian because of her good looks and her well-rounded curves.
Her name is Sarah and she's got millions of followers who cannot get enough of her amazing curves. Rumour has it that her curves are 100% real.
see more photos of Sarah.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/meet-the-woman-referred-to-as-the-indian-kim-k-her-body-is-unbelievablephoto
1 Like
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by DarkMagic(m): 12:51pm On Sep 25
Man
Ukwu fall on guys viewing this thread
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by xarookqh(m): 12:54pm On Sep 25
Can't get enough of her?? Is she food
And Easy on the Vaseline guys, it's now expensive
10 Likes
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by paiz(m): 12:55pm On Sep 25
This is my spec
No padding
No surgery
Her ass will be intimidating some slay queens
With this ass in my room what the hell will i be doing outside
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 12:55pm On Sep 25
See photos of kim here to compare http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/meet-the-woman-referred-to-as-the-indian-kim-k-her-body-is-unbelievablephoto
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 12:57pm On Sep 25
She's hotter.
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by kiddoiLL(m): 1:02pm On Sep 25
the nyash..Na still poo full am
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 1:09pm On Sep 25
Egedege ife mu
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Kimkardashain(f): 1:14pm On Sep 25
God pls make me curvier..#crying. am freaking tired of moderate butt.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:18pm On Sep 25
Kimkardashain:I can help you
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by idope247: 1:21pm On Sep 25
If my banana fall on you ehn
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Daviestunech(m): 1:21pm On Sep 25
My spec
14 Likes
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by IamLEGEND1: 1:21pm On Sep 25
I have no idea why I don't find this one remotely attractive.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 1:23pm On Sep 25
Your face looks fake! Indians no dey get this kin shape
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by FemiEddy(m): 1:23pm On Sep 25
Haaa, God! I just lost concentration at work what is the meaning of all this , on Monday ooh!
My fellow ukwu brothers
President Lefulefu
Luminouz
SunshineG
Lordcrimson
And our chief madam lalas247
Analysis needed
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by WizAkzy: 1:31pm On Sep 25
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AleksAndria(f): 1:31pm On Sep 25
Hold on!.. let me get my Spectacles so i can confirm if they’re actually 100% real.
Meanwhile, spot the man at the left side of the pix, the last one.
Typical "Alatenuje".
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 1:50pm On Sep 25
I know right?
AleksAndria:
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AleksAndria(f): 1:57pm On Sep 25
Choiszman:Your type of guy, right , it’s okay.
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:06pm On Sep 25
Every guy on this thread is just saying ' my spec'...Na wa o
From now till tomorrow..una no go fit get am
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 2:13pm On Sep 25
Don't be so sure
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by sunshineG(m): 2:21pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:
Omg, I knew Indian food are always hot, with the spicy chili and everything
However, I never knew they had this type of hot delicious delicacies
I mean I can have breast for breakfast
Ukwu for lunch and the main shii for dinner
Balanced diet, if you ask me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Burgerlomo: 2:42pm On Sep 25
xarookqh:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by omoiyalayi(m): 2:44pm On Sep 25
I wonder the position of her intestines
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by AkProsper(m): 3:21pm On Sep 25
team hourglass . . . . .. . .. . .
check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Ishilove: 3:21pm On Sep 25
Choiszman:What does she have to offer the world besides sculpted adipose tissues?
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by oyb(m): 3:38pm On Sep 25
Ishilove:
She see tootsie rolling, she hating
1 Like
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Ishilove: 3:44pm On Sep 25
oyb:I ain't hating, brah. I don't hate on bimbos
1 Like
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by luminouz(m): 3:45pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:*opens mouth wide*
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
Damn.....daz some nice ASS
Lefulefu....how much be Indian visa....I need to develop their ladies ASSfrastructiure!?!!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Choiszman(m): 3:51pm On Sep 25
Ishilove...you too ?
hmmmmm
Ishilove:
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:54pm On Sep 25
Words can't express my true feelings
|Re: Woman Referred To As The Indian Kim Kardashian. Her Body Is Unbelievable (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 4:08pm On Sep 25
FemiEddy:Hmmmm
Hian
Warizdis now see when I see black guys dating non blacks if the bae looks like dis nobody will talk
Even black girls will close mouth
Lol na wa o
1 Like
Are Virgins Still Respected? / Why Do Some Guys Suck P*ssy? / He Found His Wife Through Nairaland!!!
Viewing this topic: fernandez1(m), paulchucks, diego2015(m), scribble, masperano(m), Kollytop33(m), olamitiwale(m), erico2k2(m), Nicestibk(m), Marcelo290(m), Leksidebolton(m), larrygee05, Infomaz(m), Basfaq(m), Aonkuuse, slowice(m), overlord29(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), eedreez505(m), Gooci(m), truetalk007, jethroqq, Richvine(m), succri, Nobleacct, slemmykennis, zikkystar(m), wireless48(m), luckysofy(m), Indomixx, IsaacBuchi(m), guest12345(f), Eaa247(m), eniigmar(m), proudlyYoruba(m), richybankx, donchi5050(m), onyetrucks(m), lanrecious(m), tchimatic(m), esahh(m), bernardv, bjayx, LUCKIE2014(m), Scorpiow, Daddyis, bishoposagie, Freshsan2009, woblow1(m), TonyOputa(m), Unbeliever(m), Foodforthought(m), Nnaemekafj, Tennyrank(m), ubaken88(m), Ssms(m), Obagoblog(m), justscorchone(m), Janet101(f), diamondbody(m), dannybomb(m), Gbigs(m), deobaba(m), ikorodureporta, bobowaja(m), norman1(m), kikies(m), Banwod1st(m), SquarePants(m), stecman, Uyemi, ogbada33, trevolady(f), FreeConCiencE, hebroh(m), nobilie, weststoner(m), Anambra1stSon(m), Davijunson, corneremperor, DDNICE, Chukwuka16, deebreeze(m), Kukuadie, supersonic(m), doyinbaby(f), spygadgets(m), MetaHuman, stanleysyl(m), Henry46(m), ololadeking(m), AngelRaphael(m), ebosed, Ratello, OSESUNATE(m), elmodee7, ladywriter(f), oshe11(m), MrZachs(m), beyibombi, christainslove, lordlek(m), bigsandz(f), magzey, Yomiwayne80(m), jaguuu(m), bumi10, drfunso1(m), jerryweb2, boy16(m), inverterpromo, kakadinho0880, Iykecollins(m), freeman67, aloeman15(m), couplingsingles, Emekayoung(m), brownsugar23, ayikondu(m), Barezzi(m), net7777(m), marunga(m), Myde4naija(m), Hayzed79, wolelove(m), Airdy, Ejenavi18(f), seribroo56(m), kennieG, lexis(m), anitank(f), chezzy13(f), illyg, Jodesky(m), bigsholly(f), unite4real, Sheuns(m), blaKKy83(f), zeepatoprick(m), VERDA, targerius007, Gkemz(m), dektron, festuzinic(m), sprado(m), zibah1 and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16