



According to the award-winning musician, who just got out of a long term relationship which had left a sour taste in her mouth, the rumours are hear say because there is no way she will get intimate with the Nigerian star.



Recall in May 2016, shortly after Wizkid’s performance at the Ghana Music Awards, the singer revealed that he has signed Ghanaian musicians Efya, R2Bees and Mr. Eazi to his Starboy Worldwide Entertainment.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) on the Delay Show, yesterday (September 24, 2017), Efya, revealed that Wizkid only dated her step-sister and therefore she cannot get that far with him.



She said;



“It’s definitely not sex… [he dated my younger sister]…so there is no way. Me and him can ever get sexual in that way,” she cleared the air.



Efya, however, failed to reveal the identity of the said sister.



According to her, the Nigerian is her younger brother and they have mutual respect for each other.



“We make amazing music together, we have such a great vibe…It’s like we are family already,”







Efya then added that she would be very careful in choosing her next partner to avoid making the mistakes she made in her previous one.



Delay then posed a question to the singer on how she was getting sexual satisfaction in her new stage. Afia thus stated that she doesn't need anyone to satisfy her sexually as she could already satisfy herself in bed.



When asked by Delay how she can satisfy herself sexually, Efya simply state to the camera, "you know you can, right"?



Watch the interview below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aQvGa4z15s





