|Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by alobispot(m): 2:23pm
Sultry Ghanaian musician, Jane Awindor, known better as Efya, has asserted that she does not need a man to be able to generate sexual pleasure for herself and also reacted to rumors making rounds that she was in an intimate relationship with Nigerian singer, Wizkid.
According to the award-winning musician, who just got out of a long term relationship which had left a sour taste in her mouth, the rumours are hear say because there is no way she will get intimate with the Nigerian star.
Recall in May 2016, shortly after Wizkid’s performance at the Ghana Music Awards, the singer revealed that he has signed Ghanaian musicians Efya, R2Bees and Mr. Eazi to his Starboy Worldwide Entertainment.
In an interview with Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) on the Delay Show, yesterday (September 24, 2017), Efya, revealed that Wizkid only dated her step-sister and therefore she cannot get that far with him.
She said;
“It’s definitely not sex… [he dated my younger sister]…so there is no way. Me and him can ever get sexual in that way,” she cleared the air.
Efya, however, failed to reveal the identity of the said sister.
According to her, the Nigerian is her younger brother and they have mutual respect for each other.
“We make amazing music together, we have such a great vibe…It’s like we are family already,”
Efya then added that she would be very careful in choosing her next partner to avoid making the mistakes she made in her previous one.
Delay then posed a question to the singer on how she was getting sexual satisfaction in her new stage. Afia thus stated that she doesn't need anyone to satisfy her sexually as she could already satisfy herself in bed.
When asked by Delay how she can satisfy herself sexually, Efya simply state to the camera, "you know you can, right"?
Watch the interview below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aQvGa4z15s
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Lawlahdey(f): 2:26pm
Who cares??
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by ekensi01(m): 2:26pm
I no understand.
Does it mean that people who date your sister also have sex with you? If no not, how come about this?
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 2:26pm
Make I hear... besides even if he has, she wont tell us..
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by smardray(m): 2:34pm
what if I say I believe ur lies
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by newyorks(m): 2:55pm
ekensi01:exactly my thought
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by newyorks(m): 2:55pm
ekensi01:exactly my thought
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by def111(m): 2:59pm
You date him and he sleep with your younger sister..
How the family look like ?. Ashawo sisters.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Realkenny: 4:34pm
If I was wizkid I wouldn't bang the girl o, she looks like all these hungry street olosho
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by nairavsdollars: 6:17pm
take your sister for HIV test
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:18pm
No be this one dey do me oh.. Mtssshew
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by opeolu202: 6:18pm
r u sure?
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Tianahbey(f): 6:18pm
humhum
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Beehshorp(m): 6:18pm
We are now in a generation where people are proud to be oloshos
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Olahh93: 6:18pm
Give me a break please
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Finstar: 6:19pm
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by adexuxin(m): 6:19pm
Hmm. Oga ooo. Eni to lori oni fila, eni toni fila olori
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by H2omaster: 6:19pm
Na lie jare, even mom and daughter dey eff same dude
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by oghale16: 6:19pm
Story for the Gods
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Softorgasm(m): 6:20pm
Click like if you think WIZKID is greater than tortoise davido.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Settingz321(m): 6:20pm
Who asked her self
Miss placed priority everywhere
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by thesuave10(m): 6:20pm
Your younger brother abi? I smell family threêsome. Nonsense
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Settingz321(m): 6:20pm
Softorgasm:Egbon use brain small na
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Truepee(m): 6:20pm
she even Called wizkid her younger brother..SMH..I rest My Case
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by lathrowinger: 6:21pm
Hhhhmmm... u nor even happy. Star boy of all people...
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by Sharon6(f): 6:21pm
Hmmmmmmm.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by BrainBox076(f): 6:22pm
Okay
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by enemmo(f): 6:22pm
All this Interviewers.
I don't think anyone wants to know who has slept with who. TMI.
I'm having a headache with the kind of stories I've been reading lately.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by realestniggah: 6:23pm
I dont know why we need to know this information
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by manuelfolarin: 6:24pm
Girl are no more ashame to talk about being f**ck these days.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by RomeoEmpire(m): 6:24pm
How will that put a plate of food on my table.. Next plz.
|Re: Efya: "I Have Never Had Sex With Wizkid, But He Dated My Sister" (Video) by bentlywills(m): 6:25pm
Mtchewww
