Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos)

Couple Arrived At Their Wedding In Motorcycle (Photos) / Biafra Themed Wedding In Enugu (Photos) / This Traditional-Themed Wedding Has Got People Talking Online (pics)

Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by janellemonae: 3:33pm
This wedding video has been making the rounds on social media. This is due to its unique peacock decor. Not the run of the mill silver, gold or flower accessories. Beautiful!

Wishing the bride and groom, Adeola and Olaitan a happy married life. kiss

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Josephjnr(m): 3:35pm
Who says money is not everything? Come and I will place curse on you. Congratulations.

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by janellemonae: 3:37pm
Cute.

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:39pm
Beautiful

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by madridguy(m): 3:42pm
Beautiful.

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 3:49pm
Nice

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by janellemonae: 3:50pm
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by CaptainG00D: 4:04pm
Beautiful

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:46pm
Very colourful
Can't wait oo

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by justi4jesu(f): 6:47pm
kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 6:47pm
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by DoTheNeedful: 6:47pm
You keep seeing this every week all around yet some people will still say the Yorubas are poor. Seriously, I can't figure.

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by davido2017(m): 6:47pm
Nice one
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by pastorlams(m): 6:47pm
wow wow wow
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Intellad(m): 6:48pm
I love c.ock so much.....
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by shinarlaura(f): 6:48pm
Homeboiy:
Nice

When are we doing our own ? wink
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Adebola02(m): 6:48pm
I swear to marry dey hungry me

See decoration.....
So colorful .... I pray their days together will more colourful than the decors'

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by mykh01(m): 6:48pm
Lovely and colourful
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by worworgirl(f): 6:48pm
Nice theme. The boy looks younger than the bride though

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:48pm
Wetin be this one?
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Bibidear(f): 6:48pm
This is so beautiful.....i love my yoruba people

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Senorita123(f): 6:48pm
Yoruba ppl Sabi party Sha... Which one is peacock again.... I m in love with the theme....

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Xblink(m): 6:49pm
The color is just for the day....
They should make sure d marriage stands d test of time..... Dat is wen the colour will make sense...



Congrats to dem...

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Fedora2: 6:49pm
Child abuse

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by romoruyi(m): 6:49pm
Wow....nawa oooo

Money is indeed Good.


pastorlams:
wow wow wow

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by 1marviz(m): 6:50pm
[quote author=CaptainG00D post=60819437]Beautiful
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Intellad(m): 6:50pm
milf things... Yoruba and weird marriages

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Financialfree: 6:50pm
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by lathrowinger: 6:50pm
Why would they allow that aunty to marry her younger brother age meet. Don't Jez like this kind thing.
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by englishmart(m): 6:50pm
I know there will be food everywhere but no drinks.
Meanwhile, those of you who are in your late 20s and are seriously wishing to get married before they clock 30. Should take it easy it's not a car race. Lol...

Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by datola: 6:50pm
Beauriful!
Re: Beautiful Peacock Themed Wedding In Lagos (photos) by Florblu(f): 6:50pm
This is so beautiful.
The bad belle inside me can't even deny this

