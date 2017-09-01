Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos (10107 Views)

May her soul rest in peace.



A Nigerian socialite named Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie has passed away in Moscow, Russia...According to people who know her, the woman was quite active in Nigerian activities in the European country before her sudden death last Wednesday. According to Chukwunonso Emmanuel who lives in Russia, other Nigerians based in Moscow are set to hold a meeting to discuss arrangements and raise funds to send her corpse to Nigeria.May her soul rest in peace.

Russia? Ndigbo be like MTN, "Everywhere you go" 13 Likes 2 Shares

RIP.... Probably died with "snow" up her nostrils



Putin...B****a would declare war on Russia









BSS is far greater than KGB/FSB...nna mehnn!



Siddeek:

Stupid woman na dem de sponsor IpoB.

Mind yourself. BSS is coming for you...that's rude Mind yourself. BSS is coming for you...that's rude 9 Likes 2 Shares

RIP



I love her movies she is good actress but I think Sydney Capri is better Rip to her.I love her movies she is good actress but I think Sydney Capri is better

.... RIP ma.

Rip

eiyah MAMA d MaMa. rip hmmm before december

Stupid woman na dem de sponsor IpoB. 4 Likes 1 Share

Eyah.....



But why is she holding an urn?

This life is nothing!

Why!

How's this news?



A socialite ?



But we don't know her

IPOB everywhere, nne jee nke oma









Peace Ifoma area motherPeace

iku u bad o

RiP. Ifyyyy

Rip

RIP

Why do they have to contribute money to take remains back to Nigeria. All these years she had been doing socialite, hadn't she saved enough money to enable her family to bring her home without bringing wahala on other people? Aren't these guys making enough money where they are? 3 Likes 2 Shares

She is set to come home now? She was successful anyway, she lived her life to taste.



RIP

Siddeek:

Stupid woman na dem de sponsor IpoB.

Take it.....



Take it..... 5 Likes

9ja na graveyard o, school abroad, vacation abroad, treatment abroad, but burial Nigeria.







Rip to the death 2 Likes

RIP to the dead...

SET TO FLOWN HOME. is NIGERIA a cemetery

















kenbee:

This life is nothing!

Life is what you make of it. Life is what you make of it. 1 Like

omowolewa:

She is set to come home now? She was successful anyway, she lived her life to taste.



RIP

Successful. ...yet others have to be taxed and tasked to bring her home Successful. ...yet others have to be taxed and tasked to bring her home 1 Like 1 Share

Siddeek:

Stupid woman na dem de sponsor IpoB. You are sick

You have allowed the virus of tribalism and sentiment eat into your brain and now you are mad!

Gosh! You are sickYou have allowed the virus of tribalism and sentiment eat into your brain and now you are mad!Gosh! 3 Likes