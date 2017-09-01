₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:13pm
A Nigerian socialite named Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie has passed away in Moscow, Russia...According to people who know her, the woman was quite active in Nigerian activities in the European country before her sudden death last Wednesday. According to Chukwunonso Emmanuel who lives in Russia, other Nigerians based in Moscow are set to hold a meeting to discuss arrangements and raise funds to send her corpse to Nigeria.
May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nigerian-socialite-dies-russia-corpse-set-flown-home-photos.html
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:13pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by nwabobo: 4:18pm
Russia? Ndigbo be like MTN, "Everywhere you go"
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by GeneralOjukwu: 7:18pm
RIP.... Probably died with "snow" up her nostrils
Putin...B****a would declare war on Russia
BSS is far greater than KGB/FSB...nna mehnn!
Siddeek:
Mind yourself. BSS is coming for you...that's rude
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by djemillionia: 7:18pm
RIP
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by samzzycash(m): 7:18pm
Rip to her.
I love her movies she is good actress but I think Sydney Capri is better
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by EkpeyJ: 7:18pm
.... RIP ma.
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by Harwoyeez(m): 7:18pm
Rip
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by MustiizRaja(m): 7:19pm
eiyah MAMA d MaMa. rip hmmm before december
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by Siddeek: 7:19pm
Stupid woman na dem de sponsor IpoB.
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:19pm
Eyah.....
But why is she holding an urn?
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by kenbee(m): 7:19pm
This life is nothing!
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by Crixina(f): 7:19pm
Why!
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 7:19pm
How's this news?
A socialite ?
But we don't know her
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by mazimee(m): 7:19pm
IPOB everywhere, nne jee nke oma
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by adenine02: 7:20pm
Ifoma area mother
Peace
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by bewla(m): 7:20pm
iku u bad o
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by izubase: 7:20pm
RiP. Ifyyyy
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by hakeem4(m): 7:20pm
Rip
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by Financialfree: 7:20pm
.
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by Israelfx2(m): 7:20pm
RIP
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by blackbelt(m): 7:20pm
G
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by nairanaira12: 7:20pm
Why do they have to contribute money to take remains back to Nigeria. All these years she had been doing socialite, hadn't she saved enough money to enable her family to bring her home without bringing wahala on other people? Aren't these guys making enough money where they are?
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by omowolewa: 7:21pm
She is set to come home now? She was successful anyway, she lived her life to taste.
RIP
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:22pm
Siddeek:
Take it.....
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by hrykanu231(m): 7:22pm
9ja na graveyard o, school abroad, vacation abroad, treatment abroad, but burial Nigeria.
Rip to the death
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by point5: 7:22pm
RIP to the dead...
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by iamdondanna(m): 7:22pm
SET TO FLOWN HOME. is NIGERIA a cemetery
qoute me at your own risk
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by wakaman: 7:23pm
kenbee:
Life is what you make of it.
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by nairanaira12: 7:24pm
omowolewa:
Successful. ...yet others have to be taxed and tasked to bring her home
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by maberry(m): 7:25pm
Siddeek:You are sick
You have allowed the virus of tribalism and sentiment eat into your brain and now you are mad!
Gosh!
|Re: Ifeoma Loveth Nwalie Dies In Russia As Corpse Is Set To Be Flown Home. Photos by omowolewa: 7:26pm
nairanaira12:
She targeted been a socialite, she got it. She was soon focused that she invested everything on that project.
